Save $300 on this Garmin Pro smartwatch from Best Buy Canada — plus more of this week's top deals

While Best Buy Canada may be best known for its blowout Boxing Day and Black Friday sales, you may not realize the retailer also releases new can't-miss deals every week.

To save on a wide assortment of tech, small appliances and more, deal-savvy shoppers will want to take note that the retailer's Top Deals are released every Friday as Best Buy's online flyer hits the web.

As part of this week's top Best Buy Canada deals, shoppers can save a whopping $300 on this top-rated Garmin fenix 6 Pro watch.

$580 $880 at Best Buy Canada

Crush your health and fitness goals in style with the Garmin fenix 6 Pro watch. The athletic smartwatch tracks activities, heart rate, sleep, calories burned and more, in addition to providing performance metrics so you can set goals and track progress.

Its GPS function provides accurate route tracking via satellite linking, and the watch comes equipped with topography maps, ski maps, and golf courses.

There are more than 20 built-in sports apps available, and in addition to delivering performance metrics, the watch syncs to your smartphone for hands-free texts, emails, notifications and more.

The Garmin fenix 6 Pro watch has racked up more than 100 five-star reviews from Best Buy Canada shoppers and an overall average rating of 4.5 stars.

It's the "perfect multi-sport watch," writes one reviewer, "I use it almost every day. I have tracked running, biking, swimming, canoeing, paddleboarding, hiking, skiing."

It's a "worthy and healthy investment," agrees another shopper.

"Best investment I've made in a long time," they write. "I am breaking a sweat. Great features and an amazing gadget for anyone [wanting to go] from couch potato to a trained athlete."

It's the "best watch an active person can get," raves a third reviewer. "The price is steep, yes. However, it's worth every penny." If you're "working out and want to track your progress [...], I would recommend this watch over any other watch."

While the vast majority of Best Buy reviews lean positive, some shoppers say that while it "does a good job of tracking exercises," the phone-to-watch notifications sometimes "don't work."

Save $300 on the Garmin fenix 6 Pro watch until Feb. 3, when it goes back up to its regular price of $880. To shop more of Best Buy Canada's top weekly deals, scroll below.

The Insignia Air Fryer uses circulating hot air and a small amount of oil to cook foods in minimal time to a mouthwatering finish. Its five-litre capacity is ideal for families, and its dishwasher-safe accessories make cleanup a breeze.

$90 $220 at Best Buy Canada

With an average rating of 4.8 stars from more than 1,600 reviews, Best Buy Canada shoppers say this LG 4K TV "is the best looking and most immersive media experience I have ever had."

$2,300 $2,600 at Best Buy Canada

With another lockdown and cold weather upon us, take your fitness routine indoors with the ProForm Sport 6.0 Folding Treadmill. Reviewers say the unit is a "great quality treadmill" and "runs nice and quiet."

$1,000 $1,500 at Best Buy Canada

The Kobo Clara HD eReader offers readers a print-like experience, thanks to its high 1072 x 1448 resolution and 300ppi print quality. "This is my fourth Kobo, and it may well be the best so far," writes one shopper. "The screen is really nice and crisp, the backlighting is great, and I'm looking forward to a long and enjoyable reading life with this one."

$110 $150 at Best Buy Canada

With more than 19,000 customer reviews behind them, it's safe to say Best Buy Canada shoppers give these Beats by Dr. Dre earbuds their seal of approval. "They are some of the best earphones I have ever had," raves one shopper. "So many great features in a compact design made for everyone, no matter the activity."

$270 $330 at Best Buy Canada

Right now, shoppers can save $50 on this 40-inch LED Insignia TV, a can't-miss deal for these cold winter nights.

$300 $350 at Best Buy Canada

Perfect for school, work, or as your personal entertainment unit, Best Buy Canada shoppers say this thin and lightweight computer is "a fast little laptop and performs better than I expected."

$580 $700 at Best Buy Canada

