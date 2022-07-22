This top-rated laptop is $200 off at Best Buy Canada, along with more weekly deals

Save $200 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop with Best Buy Canada's weekly Top Deals.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While shoppers are likely already familiar with Best Buy Canada's famous Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, tech lovers will want to note that the retailer releases new can't-miss markdowns every Friday.

Their selection of weekly Top Deals has you covered — whether you're looking for a brand new air fryer or an upgrade to your trusty TV or laptop.

This week, one of the best sale finds includes $200 off the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop. Normally retailing for $700, the laptop is on sale this week for $500.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop.

The details

This touchscreen laptop has a 15.6" display with narrow bezels that keeps the picture looking sharp while you work or stream entertainment. Two lithium batteries offer a runtime of up to seven hours for uninterrupted productivity.

It's powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of 2666MHz RAM, and Intel UHD graphics card for smooth performance. The laptop even comes preloaded with Windows 11 to get you up and running in just minutes.

What people are saying

A favourite among Best Buy Canada reviewers, this Lenovo laptop has racked up a 4.6-star rating from hundreds of customer reviews.

According to one reviewer, this laptop gets "an enthusiastic two thumbs up" for its speed and convenient anti-glare touchscreen.

"I love this laptop so much," reads one five-star review. "I would recommend this computer without a doubt. Big enough screen, very fast and stays up to date always, and is very efficient."

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop.

"If you're looking for a basic laptop that can handle simple multitasking, then this is the laptop for you," reads one review.

Another shopper called it a "good basic home computer at great price."

Despite the many positive reviews, some Best Buy customers found that this laptop isn't the best for gamers, as the "screen resolution isn’t that great."

If you're looking to save $200 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop, shop it on sale until July 28 when it returns to its regular price of $700. To shop more of Best Buy Canada's top deals of the week, scroll below.

Insignia Portable Air Conditioner.

As the heat of summer continues its hold across the country, it may be the ideal time to invest in a portable air conditioner. This Insignia model provides cooling to spaces up to 350 sq. ft. with a programmable timer you can conveniently set to turn on automatically.

Acer Aspire TC Desktop PC.

Give your home office the upgrade it deserves with this powerful Acer desktop. It's powered by an Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB RAM, and handles all kinds of tasks from browsing to moderate gaming with ease.

Sennheiser HD 458BT Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones.

This week, enjoy $100 off this pair of noise-cancelling headphones from Sennheiser. These headphones boast a battery life of up to 30 hours, so you'll never have to worry about running out of power when you're on the go.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum.

Make dirty and dusty floors a thing of the past with the Dyson V10 vacuum. This powerful vacuum uses cyclone suction to easily remove dirt from carpet and upholstery and includes four interchangeable attachments.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch.

More than just a fitness tracker, this Galaxy Watch4 pairs with all of your favourite Samsung devices, as well as Google maps, music and more. It also tracks heart and lung endurance, cardio levels, and workouts to help you stay motivated.

Sony HT-G700 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer.

If cinema-style audio is what you're after, look no further than this Sony sound bar and subwoofer bundle. It uses 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and Vertical Surround Engine to deliver a superior audio experience every time.

Insignia Air Fryer - 5L/5.28QT.

Save $150 on this popular airy fryer from Insignia. Shoppers have said it's the "the best gift we didn’t realize we needed" as it cuts down on cooking times and delivers delicious meats and veggies.

Zray Leo 10.5 ft. Inflatable Paddle Board.

Take advantage of summer weather and get out on the water with a fun new sport like paddle boarding. This inflatable board is perfect for both beginners and seasoned paddlers and comes with everything you need to get started.

