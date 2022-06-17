This air fryer has hundreds of 5-star reviews — and it's 50% off at Best Buy Canada

As part of this week's Top Deals roundup, shoppers can save $110 on a top-rated Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer. (Photos via Best Buy Canada)

While shoppers are likely already familiar with Best Buy Canada's famous Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, tech lovers will want to note that the retailer releases new can't-miss markdowns every Friday.

As part of this week's Top Deals roundup, shoppers can save $110 on a top-rated Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer. Dubbed one of the "best small appliances ever invented" by reviewers, scroll down to learn why hundreds of Best Buy Canada shoppers have given the device their five-star seal of approval.

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

$110 $220 at Best Buy Canada

The details

Make a tasty and healthy meal on the fly with this top-rated Bella Pro touchscreen air fryer. The six-quart air fryer has a 3.3-pound capacity, large enough to create meals for the entire family.

Its 1500-watt heating system circulates hot air to cook your foods to crispy perfection, removing the need for additional oils and fats. Beyond its air frying capabilities, the unit can roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate foods, making it an all-in-one kitchen gadget.

The air fryer has a temperature range of 75C-200C (170F-400F), and several of its parts are dishwasher safe, making post-dinner cleanup a breeze.

What people are saying

A fan-favourite among Best Buy Canada shoppers, the Bella Pro has racked up more than 680 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars.

According to one reviewer, the air fryer will "unlock the hidden chef inside a person because cooking delicious fresh food from scratch is so easy and convenient."

It's a "fun and welcome addition to any kitchen," they say. Adding, the air fryer's six-quart capacity is "perfect for a small family."

Another shopper calls the air fryer the "best thing [they] have ever purchased."

"Love this air fryer," they write. "I'm a first-timer [...] and so far, so good!"

It's the "best small appliance ever invented," says a third reviewer. "We have used it nearly every day since its arrival," they write. "If you're considering buying an air fryer, this is the one you want. You won't have any regrets!!"

Despite its hundreds of five-star reviews, some users note oil is still required to grease the bottom.

"Not thrilled," writes one shopper. "Things stick to the bottom."

Save $110 on the Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer until June 23, when it returns to its regular price of $220. To shop more of Best Buy Canada's top deals of the week, scroll below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor (Photo via Best Buy)

This week, Best Buy Canada shoppers can save $50 on this innovative Samsung Galaxy Watch4. The smart watch features advanced coaching capabilities and oxygen-level tracking to take your fitness journey to the next level.

$270 $320 at Best Buy Canada

Insignia 43" 1080p HD LED TV

If your summer plans include movie nights at home, you won't want to miss this incredible TV deal. This LED flat-screen TV from Insignia features 1080p HD resolution, 8ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate.

$250 $380 at Best Buy Canada

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

These eye-catching earbuds come with three powerful microphones and noise reduction technology to cut down on background sound. According to one reviewer, "you get what you pay for" with the headphones. "They are comfy, [the] sound is awesome," and the "sound cancelling is spot on."

$120 $140 at Best Buy Canada

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Get ready to be the life of the party this summer with this top-rated speaker from JBL. The waterproof, wireless speaker has more than 1,100 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars singing its praises. The sound quality is "beyond amazing," according to one shopper.

$180 $240 at Best Buy Canada

Insignia Portable Air Conditioner (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

A must-have unit, especially with this week's soaring temperatures, this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner from Insignia cools spaces up to 700 sq. ft.

$530 $680 at Best Buy Canada

Corsair RM850X 850-Watt ATX Modular Power Supply (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This top-rated modular power supply unit has earned an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 500 reviews from Best Buy shoppers. According to one user, it's the "best PSU for the money!"

$160 $180 at Best Buy Canada

eufy Wi-Fi 2K Video Doorbell (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This video doorbell boats a 2K resolution, advanced HDR, and Distortion Correction to ensure crisp, detailed views of what's outside your door. According to one Best Buy shopper, the high-tech doorbell is "one of the best video doorbells on the market."

$200 $250 at Best Buy Canada

