Save $124 on these Bose Bluetooth audio sunglasses — plus more of this week's top deals from Best Buy Canada

While shoppers may be most familiar with Best Buy Canada's famous Boxing Day and Black Friday sales, tech lovers will want to note that the retailer releases new can't-miss markdowns every Friday.

Best Buy Canada's weekly Top Deals features hundreds of dollars worth of markdowns, including on the hottest tech, home appliances, and smart accessories. Featuring unbeatable prices you won't want to miss, Best Buy's exclusive sales are another reason you'll look forward to Friday.

As part of this week's top Best Buy Canada deals, you can save $124 on these Bose Frames Rondo Round Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses.

Bose Frames Rondo Round Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $126 (originally $250)

What are they

The innovative Bose frames are designed with built-in Bose speakers so that you can listen to music, talk to loved ones, and access Siri and Google Assistant on the go without the use of earbuds or headphones.

The miniaturized speakers offer the same rich, immersive sound you expect from the Bose brand and are seamlessly built into the sunglasses frames. Shoppers can choose from the retro-inspired Rondo round frames or the classic Bose angular frames.

Why shoppers love them

With an average rating of 4.3 stars, shoppers marvel that the Bose audio quality is "Explosive! Mind-blowing! Mesmerizing!" according to one shopper.

"I could not believe the delivery of sound without buds pressing in my ears," writes one Best Buy Canada reviewer. "I had to take them off only to look at them a few times because I was simply mesmerized by what they delivered."

"I usually wear ear pods, but they can hurt my ears after a while. I used these glasses whilst I was trekking, and not only are they great sunglasses, but they're a fantastic audio device also," according to another user. "The audio quality, of course, being Bose, is second to non - tried with many of my favourite tracks, which all sounded great on the frames. The microphone is also clear when taking calls. Cannot fault them at all! I love these glasses!"

"I purchased my Bose Rondo glasses about a month ago to use while bicycling. As you should know, it is illegal (and unsafe) to ride using earbuds," writes a third shopper. "Since I usually ride in a group, it is necessary to hear the commands and warnings of the other riders. I can easily hear those while listening to my favourite riding music. Several of my friends have noticed my glasses and purchased their own. [...] Since I use them while bicycling, it would be nice to have some volume control since I cannot easily access my phone. Other than that, I give it an enthusiastic five stars."

You can save $124 on the Bose Frames Rondo Round Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses until June 29, when they go back up to their regular price of $250. To shop more of Best Buy Canada's top deals, scroll below.

JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam Channel Sound Bar (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Enjoy theatre-quality audio from the comfort of your home with this top-rated JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam sound bar. Its 250W of power delivers breathtaking audio, bringing your entertainment experience to life.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $400 (originally $600)

Samsung Galaxy A7 10.4" Tablet (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Save $40 and take your entertainment on the go with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet. The 10.4" touchscreen tablet features 32GB of built-in storage and 3GB of RAM so that you have everything you need to watch, read, play, and work.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $290 (originally $330)

Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Clean your home without the hassle of cords with the user-loved Dyson V7 Complete cordless stick vacuum. With a 30-minute charge, the Dyson will remove dirt, dust particles and pet hair from carpets, sofas, stairs, and more with its eight included accessories.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $400 (originally $500)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

From a video player to a powerful speaker, an alarm clock to a smart home controller, the second generation Google Nest Hub can do it all. "Our nest hub has become our family ambassador," writes one Best Buy Canada shopper. "Keeping us on track, linked and enjoying what we can find and search."

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $100 (originally $130)

ASUS C523 15.6" Chromebook (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This week, you can save $150 on this reliable and lightweight ASUS C523 Chromebook. Uniquely built with a 180-degree hinge, the Chromebook features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of flash storage.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $250 (originally $400)

Nextbase 522GW 1440p Dash Cam (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Enjoy greater peace of mind while on the road with the 522GW dash cam from Nextbase. It features an innovative Emergency SOS Response feature that sends alerts to emergency services in the event of crashes and 440p HD recording for top-of-the-line picture quality.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $200 (originally $300)

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ In-Ear Headphones in White (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Exceptional comfort and unbeatable clarity are within reach with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in-ear sound-isolating wireless headphones. The headphones offer up to 22 hours of battery life and are available in three colours.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $120 (originally $140)

Toshiba 32" HD LED Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Take home the top-rated Toshiba 32" HD LED smart TV for $80 off its regular price during this week's Best Buy Canada deals. "It's been the perfect tv!!" Writes one shopper. "Couldn't be happier!! My kids love all the pre-installed apps."

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $250 (originally $330)

