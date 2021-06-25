SHOP IT:

This top-rated massage gun 'works wonders' — and it's on sale

In fact, if you think your back pain has only gotten worse since the beginning of lockdown, you're not alone.

Save $124 on these Bose Bluetooth audio sunglasses — plus more of this week's top deals from Best Buy Canada

Kayla Kuefler
·5 min read

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Save $124 on these Bose Bluetooth audio sunglasses &#x002014; plus more of this week&#39;s top deals from Best Buy Canada (Photos via Best Buy Canada)
Save $124 on these Bose Bluetooth audio sunglasses — plus more of this week's top deals from Best Buy Canada (Photos via Best Buy Canada)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While shoppers may be most familiar with Best Buy Canada's famous Boxing Day and Black Friday sales, tech lovers will want to note that the retailer releases new can't-miss markdowns every Friday.

Best Buy Canada's weekly Top Deals features hundreds of dollars worth of markdowns, including on the hottest tech, home appliances, and smart accessories. Featuring unbeatable prices you won't want to miss, Best Buy's exclusive sales are another reason you'll look forward to Friday.

ALSO SEE: This top-rated massage gun 'works wonders' — and it's on sale for 28% off

As part of this week's top Best Buy Canada deals, you can save $124 on these Bose Frames Rondo Round Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses.

Bose Frames Rondo Round Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses

Bose Frames Rondo Round Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Bose Frames Rondo Round Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $126 (originally $250)

What are they

The innovative Bose frames are designed with built-in Bose speakers so that you can listen to music, talk to loved ones, and access Siri and Google Assistant on the go without the use of earbuds or headphones. 

The miniaturized speakers offer the same rich, immersive sound you expect from the Bose brand and are seamlessly built into the sunglasses frames. Shoppers can choose from the retro-inspired Rondo round frames or the classic Bose angular frames

Why shoppers love them

With an average rating of 4.3 stars, shoppers marvel that the Bose audio quality is "Explosive! Mind-blowing! Mesmerizing!" according to one shopper.

"I could not believe the delivery of sound without buds pressing in my ears," writes one Best Buy Canada reviewer. "I had to take them off only to look at them a few times because I was simply mesmerized by what they delivered."

ALSO SEE: This fitness tracker has 7,500 ratings — and it's on sale for only $26

"I usually wear ear pods, but they can hurt my ears after a while. I used these glasses whilst I was trekking, and not only are they great sunglasses, but they're a fantastic audio device also," according to another user. "The audio quality, of course, being Bose, is second to non - tried with many of my favourite tracks, which all sounded great on the frames. The microphone is also clear when taking calls. Cannot fault them at all! I love these glasses!"

"I purchased my Bose Rondo glasses about a month ago to use while bicycling. As you should know, it is illegal (and unsafe) to ride using earbuds," writes a third shopper. "Since I usually ride in a group, it is necessary to hear the commands and warnings of the other riders. I can easily hear those while listening to my favourite riding music. Several of my friends have noticed my glasses and purchased their own. [...] Since I use them while bicycling, it would be nice to have some volume control since I cannot easily access my phone. Other than that, I give it an enthusiastic five stars."

You can save $124 on the Bose Frames Rondo Round Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses until June 29, when they go back up to their regular price of $250. To shop more of Best Buy Canada's top deals, scroll below. 

JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam Channel Sound Bar

JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam Channel Sound Bar (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam Channel Sound Bar (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Enjoy theatre-quality audio from the comfort of your home with this top-rated JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam sound bar. Its 250W of power delivers breathtaking audio, bringing your entertainment experience to life. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $400 (originally $600)

Samsung Galaxy A7 10.4" Tablet

Samsung Galaxy A7 10.4
Samsung Galaxy A7 10.4" Tablet (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Save $40 and take your entertainment on the go with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet. The 10.4" touchscreen tablet features 32GB of built-in storage and 3GB of RAM so that you have everything you need to watch, read, play, and work. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $290 (originally $330)

Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Clean your home without the hassle of cords with the user-loved Dyson V7 Complete cordless stick vacuum. With a 30-minute charge, the Dyson will remove dirt, dust particles and pet hair from carpets, sofas, stairs, and more with its eight included accessories. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $400 (originally $500)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display 

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

From a video player to a powerful speaker, an alarm clock to a smart home controller, the second generation Google Nest Hub can do it all. "Our nest hub has become our family ambassador," writes one Best Buy Canada shopper. "Keeping us on track, linked and enjoying what we can find and search."

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $100 (originally $130)

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

ASUS C523 15.6" Chromebook

ASUS C523 15.6
ASUS C523 15.6" Chromebook (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This week, you can save $150 on this reliable and lightweight ASUS C523 Chromebook. Uniquely built with a 180-degree hinge, the Chromebook features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of flash storage. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $250 (originally $400)

Nextbase 522GW 1440p Dash Cam

Nextbase 522GW 1440p Dash Cam (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Nextbase 522GW 1440p Dash Cam (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Enjoy greater peace of mind while on the road with the 522GW dash cam from Nextbase. It features an innovative Emergency SOS Response feature that sends alerts to emergency services in the event of crashes and 440p HD recording for top-of-the-line picture quality. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $200 (originally $300)

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ In-Ear Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ In-Ear Headphones in White (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ In-Ear Headphones in White (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Exceptional comfort and unbeatable clarity are within reach with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in-ear sound-isolating wireless headphones. The headphones offer up to 22 hours of battery life and are available in three colours. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $120 (originally $140)

Toshiba 32" HD LED Smart TV

Toshiba 32
Toshiba 32" HD LED Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Take home the top-rated Toshiba 32" HD LED smart TV for $80 off its regular price during this week's Best Buy Canada deals. "It's been the perfect tv!!" Writes one shopper. "Couldn't be happier!! My kids love all the pre-installed apps."

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $250 (originally $330)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • WHO Issues Advice on Children Getting COVID Vaccine

    A social media post circulating on Facebook and Instagram claims that the World Health Organization recently flipped its policy recommendation about children receiving a covid-19 vaccine."The WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION recently reversed its stance on children getting the Covid vaccine. Sorry to all those dumb parents who rushed out to get their 12 year olds vaccinated. Oops you injected your kids with poison and it's no longer recommended. Personally no one should but at least save the children!,

  • Jared Padalecki Is Blindsided and "Gutted" That He's Been Left Out of the'Supernatural' Prequel

    Judging from his tweets ... he is NOT thrilled.

  • The Queen Just Subtly Showed Her Support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    Love to see it!

  • 50 Halloween Appetizers to Kick Off the Night

    This list has it all.

  • Channing Tatum Shared the First Photo of Daughter Everly's Face

    Tatum and Jenna Dewan had always previously been careful to cover or obscure the 8-year-old's face on social media.

  • New COVID Outbreaks Driving These Places to Lock Down

    The coronavirus pandemic just won't quit; a new variant, called Delta, is the most dangerous one yet, more transmissible and quickly becoming the most dominant one around the world. Even if you're vaccinated, you should care, because this variant can lead to others, which could lead to ones that can penetrate our vaccines. Read on to see which places are locking down again, due to the COVID cases rising and the variant—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Sig

  • I adore secondhand shopping, but my neighbours’ yard sales made me nervous

    I adore secondhand shopping, but my neighbours’ yard sales made me nervousAs a child, I made the embarrassing discovery that buying other people’s clothes close to home has its drawbacks ‘Won’t it look bad if the neighbours see I have their things?’ Photograph: Anthony Rosenberg/Getty Images

  • The sun came out – now all I want is to wear a T-shirt without feeling embarrassed

    The sun came out – now all I want is to wear a T-shirt without feeling embarrassedFor awkward fat gentlemen like me, warm weather is a mixed blessing ‘Fat men have weird bulges.’ Illustration: Steven Gregor/The Guardian

  • Goose: ‘The funniest thing that shouldn’t be funny? Richard Madeley’

    Goose: ‘The funniest thing that shouldn’t be funny? Richard Madeley’The comedy duo Adam Drake and Ben Rowse on the things that make them laugh the most Smoke screen … Adam Drake (left) and Ben Rowse are Goose. Photograph: Matt Stronge

  • The 17 Biggest Haircut Trends of 2021

    A major summer 2021 haircut trend Julien&nbsp;Farel, creative director and owner of the&nbsp;Julien&nbsp;Farel&nbsp;Restore Salon and Spa&nbsp;at New York City's Regency Hotel, calls out is the curly shag. "[We're getting] a lot more of these, especially in slightly longer, less severe versions," says hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. "For a more full face, the modern mullet is the way to go," notes hairstylist Sally Hershberger.

  • Out West review – three enthralling monologues reframe place and race

    Out West review – three enthralling monologues reframe place and race. Lyric Hammersmith, LondonTanika Gupta sends Gandhi overseas, Simon Stephens sees devastation in locked-down London and Roy Williams lightens the mood with a local hero story

  • 5 Signs You've Already Had a Heart Attack

    A "silent heart attack" might seem to be a contradiction in terms. Surely, such a serious health event—in which a blockage prevents adequate blood from flowing to the heart, still the #1 cause of death in the U.S.—can't happen without you even noticing, right? Not so. In fact, "Nearly half of people who have a heart attack don't realize it at the time," says Harvard Medical School. "These so-called silent heart attacks are only diagnosed after the event, when a recording of the heart's electrica

  • These Mouth-Watering Bites are Perfect for Your Halloween Bash

    From Frankenstein-inspired sandwiches, to ghost-covered pizzas, to an array of themed Halloween treats, this Halloween party menu has just about everything you need to feel full and festive on Oct. 31. But out your gingerbread man cutters a few months early to make these mouth-watering cookies.

  • Britney Spears Speaks Out for the First Time Since Her Conservatorship Hearing

    "I apologize for pretending like I've been ok the past two years."

  • Secret Tricks to Looking Younger After 50, Say Experts

    Age is inevitable, but looking your age doesn't have to be. there are a variety of tips and tricks that can be employed with very little cost—zero gimmicks—and shave a few years off your looks. We asked the experts for the ones you may not know already. Read on for their top 7—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It. 1 Don't Forget to Wear Sunscreen…On Your Neck and Hands "Science shows the condition of your s

  • How to dress for a return to the office

    How to dress for a return to the officeNow that I’ve recognised going to the office as a ritual rather than part of doing my job, dressing up makes sense Jess Cartner-Morley: ‘Dressing to actually go to work is more matchy-matchy.’ Photograph: Suki Dhanda/The Guardian

  • These Sweat-Resistant Shorts Are My Secret to Staying Comfortable on Hot Days - and They're on Sale

    Say goodbye to sticky thighs.

  • GMA Fans Are So Happy for Robin Roberts After Seeing Her Instagram Post

    This is major! 🙌 🙌 🙌

  • One Thing That Raises Your Depression Risk by 300%, Says Study

    Everyone's had a job they hated, but if your work environment rises to the level of "toxic", a new study has provided at least one reason for you to get a new job.

  • The #1 Cause of Diabetes, According to Doctors

    Diabetes has been described as a silent epidemic. Last year, it killed three times as many people as COVID-19.