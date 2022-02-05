Get ready for game day with these 11 deals at Best Buy Canada

We've rounded up the best deals on TV and TV accessories at Best Buy.

Looking to level up your at-home entertainment in time for the biggest sporting events of the season? Look no further.

Kick off this exciting season with jaw-dropping deals on premium televisions and home theatre technology, only at Best Buy Canada. Save hundreds on top-of-the-line tech and really immersive yourself in whatever you're watching.

A novice at tech shopping? Take a peek below for our top choices.

Sony X80J 65" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Bring the movie theatre experience home with this Sony smart TV, boasting a 65" 4K screen and various smart features like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.

$999 $1099 at Best Buy Canada

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Upgrade your home entertainment system with the Amazon Fire TV Stick, delivering a 4K Ultra HD experience straight to your personal TV.

$59 $69 at Best Buy Canada

Google Chromecast with Google TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Stream your favourite TV shows and movies to your television in up to 4K resolution with the Google Chromecast. It works with just about any smart TV!

$49 $69 at Best Buy Canada

Samsung HW-Q700A 330-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Cinema-quality sound? Check. This Samsung sound bar and wireless subwoofer will transform your home with its three-dimensional acoustics.

$649 $699 at Best Buy Canada

Sony HTA7000 500-Watt 7.1.2 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

The joy of pure sound is at your fingertips with this Sony sound bar. With combined technologies of Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Found Surround, you'll get state-of-the-art audio that can also be controlled by Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

$1599 $1699 at Best Buy Canada

LG NanoCell 75" 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Immerse yourself in whatever you're watching with the LG NanoCell Smart TV. Access an array of apps to stream movies, music, series and more with your new TV powered by the a7 Gen 4 Processor 4K.

$1599 $1699 at Best Buy Canada

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Say hello to stunning visuals with the Sony OLED Smart Google TV. It boasts true-to-life 4K HDR to give you the most dynamite picture possible — no matter what you're watching.

$2499 $3299 at Best Buy Canada

JBL Bar 550-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Feel the beat with the JBL Bar sound bar and wireless subwoofer. It features built-in Bluetooth, wifi, Chromecast and Airplay 2 compatibility for expert-level streaming.

$499 $849 at Best Buy Canada

Sony HT-S350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Feel like you're in the movie, not just watching it, with this Sony sound bar and wireless subwoofer. This 2.1-channel design with S-Force PRO delivers crystal-clear sound.

$299 $399 at Best Buy Canada

Sony X85J 75" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Bigger is better with this 75" Sony Smart Google TV. Experience your favourite sports, video games, movies and TV shows in true-to-life clarity. Plus, it has Google TV built right in.

$1599 $1999 at Best Buy Canada

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

The Ultra HD cinematic experience is in the palm of your hand—literally. This powerful streaming stick delivers fast app starts and vivid, lifelike colours.

$64 $74 at Best Buy Canada

