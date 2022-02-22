Upgrading your kitchen? You'll want to check out Best Buy's huge appliance event

Best Buy's Ultimate Appliance Event is on now.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Having high-quality appliances that can save you time while getting the job done faster and efficiently is always a plus — but it’s even better when you can score them at a great price.

If you're looking to upgrade your appliances, you'll want to check out Best Buy's Ultimate Appliance Event. In addition to markdowns from top brands like Samsung, you can also save 10% when you buy two or more appliances from the same brand.

Check out our top picks below.

Samsung 24" 50dB Built-In Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub - Best Buy Canada, $550

This Samsung dishwasher comes with four wash programs and a 24-inch stainless steel tub that is perfect for cleaning big loads of dishware. This dishwasher operates silently without causing any disturbance, making it the perfect option if your home office is located nearby.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $550 (originally $650)

Samsung High-Efficiency Front Load Washer & Electric Steam Dryer - Best Buy Canada, $1,700

Laundry day will become something you look forward to with this washer and dryer bundle from Samsung. The electric dryer helps set the right time and temperature so everything comes out clean and dry every single time.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $1,700 (originally $1,800)

LG 33" 25.1 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator - Best Buy Canada, $1,600

This french door refrigerator from LG is perfect for big families because it has enough space to store all your fresh and frozen foods. It has Smart Cooling sensors and vents to maintain the proper interior temperature and a stainless-steel finish.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $1,600

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

LG 30" 6.3 Cu. Ft. True Convection 5-Element Slide-In Electric Range - Best Buy Canada, $1,500

No one likes waiting for their water to boil — but LG's oven has a fast boil element powered by 3,200 watts will definitely make it a less annoying task. This oven also includes the EasyClean function, a stainless steel finish and True Convection cooking, powered by LG ProBake.

Story continues

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $1,500

Maytag 30" 5.3 Cu. Ft. Self-Clean 5-Element Freestanding Electric Air Fry Range - Best Buy Canada, $1,150

This oven from Maytag has everything you need including five elements and a built-in air fryer that allows you to cook all your favourite foods to crispy perfection without excess fat. It also has a high temp self-cleaning setting that blasts away all the stuck-on food that ends up at the bottom of your oven and a ceramic glass cooktop surface that's easy to clean.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $1,150

Frigidaire 5 Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer - Best Buy Canada, $300

Sometimes there just isn't enough room in your fridge's freezer. Frigidaire's chest freezer overs more space including a sliding storage basket and external temperature control so you don't let out cold air to adjust the temperature.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $300

LG WashTower 5.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Washer & 7.4 Cu. Ft. Dryer Laundry Centre - Best Buy Canada, $2,400

LG's WashTower is the perfect washer and dryer combo if you're looking to save some space. It was Wi-Fi connectivity that allows you to control your machine from your smartphone (also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa).

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $2,400

Samsung 30" 22.1 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator - Best Buy Canada, $1,600

You can officially stop searching for the perfect fridge if food organization is at the top of your must-have list. This Samsung fridge includes three shelves and two humidity-controlled crisper drawers to keep your food organized. There's also a bunch of room in the freezer to store your frozen items.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $1,600

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.