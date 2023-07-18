Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Hundreds of name-brand products are on sale at Canadian Tire — save up to 75% on Hoover, KitchenAid and more.

More than 1,800 items are on sale at Canadian Tire — best deals to shop (photos via Canadian Tire).

Amazon Prime Day may have wrapped up last week, but deal hunters have a whole new chance to save, thanks to Canadian Tire's iconic Hot Sale.

For a limited time, Canadian Tire shoppers can save up to 75 per cent on outdoor essentials, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners and more.

From camping BBQs to brand name kitchen tools, we scoured through the hundreds of products on sale to find 12 deals you won't want to miss, starting with 70 per cent off this Sabatier Stainless Steel Knife Block Set.

Save 70%: Sabatier Stainless Steel Knife Block Set with Edgekeeper

Sabatier Stainless Steel Knife Block Set with Edgekeeper (photo via Canadian Tire)

This sleek 13-piece knife set features built-in ceramic knife sharpeners in every slot, automatically sharpening knives with every use. The set includes a chef's knife, steak knives and more.

$120 $400 at Canadian Tire

Save $200: Hoover Elite Whole House Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Hoover Elite Whole House Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner (photo via Canadian Tire)

Clean-up is easy with Hoover's extra-long extension wand, turbo tool, dusting brush, crevice tool and 12 ft. live hose. Thanks to the vacuum's Level 1 AllergenBlock Technology, 97 per cent of allergen particles are blocked from re-entering the air.

$140 $340 at Canadian Tire

Save 70%: Lagostina Cast Iron Preseasoned Frying Pan

Lagostina Cast Iron Preseasoned Frying Pan (photo via Canadian Tire)

A necessity for any at-home chef, this pre-seasoned cast iron pan has earned an average rating of 4.2 stars from Canadian Tire shoppers. According to one reviewer, it's your new kitchen "best friend."

$35 $120 at Canadian Tire

Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Portable Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner (photo via Canadian Tire)

This portable cleaner can be used on carpets, upholstery, couches, auto interiors and gets rid of stains like nobody's business — read why one Yahoo writer gives it a 5/5 rating here.

$110 $170 at Canadian Tire

Save 50%: Anchor Hocking Glass Food Storage Set

Anchor Hocking Glass Food Storage Set (photo via Canadian Tire)

This 24-piece assorted food storage set is made from all-purpose tempered glass that's microwave and oven-safe. They're "my go-to food storage containers," writes one shopper. "I love finding them on sale."

$23 $50 at Canadian Tire

Save 15%: NutriBullet EveryGrain Cooker

NutriBullet EveryGrain Cooker (photo via Canadian Tire)

The NutriBullet EveryGrain Cooker makes perfect grains, from rice to farrow to quinoa, whenever you crave a carb. The device has a steam function for multitasking meal prep, allowing you to cook veggies, fish and more.

$90 $110 at Canadian Tire

Outbound 5-Piece Softside Wheeled Travel Luggage Suitcase Set (photo via Canadian Tire)

If you have an upcoming summer vacation on the calendar, you're not going to want to miss this deal. On sale for 60 per cent off, this five-piece luggage set includes a duffel bag, boarding tote bag, toiletry bag and more.

$100 $250 at Canadian Tire

Bissell PowerFresh 2-in-1 Hard Floor Steam Mop Cleaner (photo via Canadian Tire)

This powerful 2-in-1 steam mop eliminates up to 99.9 per cent of germs and bacteria on your floors, kitchen and bathroom sinks, countertops and more. Reviewers say it leaves floors "squeaky clean" and describe it as "super easy to use."

$80 $160 at Canadian Tire

Bestway Hydro-Force Aqua Journey Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board (photo via Canadian Tire)

Ramp up cottage weekends and days at the lake with this travel-friendly inflatable paddle board. The nine-foot paddle board features a quick inflation/deflation air valve and takes just five minutes to set up.

$310 $650 at Canadian Tire

Outbound Deluxe Double-Burner 10,000 BTUs Camp Stove (photo via Canadian Tire)

The perfect buy for summer camping season, each burner on this portable grill produces up to 10,000 BTUs. One five-star reviewer calls its an "excellent stove" that's "compact and efficient for carrying and camping."

$65 $93 at Canadian Tire

Thermacell E55 12-Hour DEET-Free Radius Zone Rechargable Mosquito/Insect Repellent (photo via Canadian Tire)

This environmentally-friendly insect repeller keeps mosquitoes away without using a spray. Scent-free and DEET-free, the device has a built-in Li-Ion rechargeable battery and is fully sealed and spill-proof. "I am amazed as to how well this works," writes one reviewer, "I now have one for the gazebo, the flower garden and the vegetable garden."

$60 $70 at Canadian Tire

Save 50%: KitchenAid Gourmet Tool Set

KitchenAid Gourmet Tool Set (photo via Canadian Tire)

If you're shopping for a wedding or housewarming gift, this 17-piece kitchen tool set is a great gift idea to consider. The KitchenAid set includes stainless steel tongs, a can opener, a silicone spatula and more.

$60 $120 at Canadian Tire

