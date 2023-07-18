More than 1,800 items are on sale at Canadian Tire — up to 75% off home essentials
Hundreds of name-brand products are on sale at Canadian Tire — save up to 75% on Hoover, KitchenAid and more.
Amazon Prime Day may have wrapped up last week, but deal hunters have a whole new chance to save, thanks to Canadian Tire's iconic Hot Sale.
For a limited time, Canadian Tire shoppers can save up to 75 per cent on outdoor essentials, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners and more.
From camping BBQs to brand name kitchen tools, we scoured through the hundreds of products on sale to find 12 deals you won't want to miss, starting with 70 per cent off this Sabatier Stainless Steel Knife Block Set.
Save 70%: Sabatier Stainless Steel Knife Block Set with Edgekeeper
This sleek 13-piece knife set features built-in ceramic knife sharpeners in every slot, automatically sharpening knives with every use. The set includes a chef's knife, steak knives and more.
Save $200: Hoover Elite Whole House Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Clean-up is easy with Hoover's extra-long extension wand, turbo tool, dusting brush, crevice tool and 12 ft. live hose. Thanks to the vacuum's Level 1 AllergenBlock Technology, 97 per cent of allergen particles are blocked from re-entering the air.
Save 70%: Lagostina Cast Iron Preseasoned Frying Pan
A necessity for any at-home chef, this pre-seasoned cast iron pan has earned an average rating of 4.2 stars from Canadian Tire shoppers. According to one reviewer, it's your new kitchen "best friend."
Save $60: Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Portable Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner
This portable cleaner can be used on carpets, upholstery, couches, auto interiors and gets rid of stains like nobody's business — read why one Yahoo writer gives it a 5/5 rating here.
Save 50%: Anchor Hocking Glass Food Storage Set
This 24-piece assorted food storage set is made from all-purpose tempered glass that's microwave and oven-safe. They're "my go-to food storage containers," writes one shopper. "I love finding them on sale."
Save 15%: NutriBullet EveryGrain Cooker
The NutriBullet EveryGrain Cooker makes perfect grains, from rice to farrow to quinoa, whenever you crave a carb. The device has a steam function for multitasking meal prep, allowing you to cook veggies, fish and more.
Save $150: Outbound 5-Piece Softside Wheeled Travel Luggage Suitcase Set
If you have an upcoming summer vacation on the calendar, you're not going to want to miss this deal. On sale for 60 per cent off, this five-piece luggage set includes a duffel bag, boarding tote bag, toiletry bag and more.
Save 50%: Bissell PowerFresh 2-in-1 Hard Floor Steam Mop Cleaner
This powerful 2-in-1 steam mop eliminates up to 99.9 per cent of germs and bacteria on your floors, kitchen and bathroom sinks, countertops and more. Reviewers say it leaves floors "squeaky clean" and describe it as "super easy to use."
Save $340: Bestway Hydro-Force Aqua Journey Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Ramp up cottage weekends and days at the lake with this travel-friendly inflatable paddle board. The nine-foot paddle board features a quick inflation/deflation air valve and takes just five minutes to set up.
Save 30%: Outbound Deluxe Double-Burner 10,000 BTUs Camp Stove
The perfect buy for summer camping season, each burner on this portable grill produces up to 10,000 BTUs. One five-star reviewer calls its an "excellent stove" that's "compact and efficient for carrying and camping."
Save $10: Thermacell 12-Hour DEET-Free Radius Zone Rechargable Insect Repellent
This environmentally-friendly insect repeller keeps mosquitoes away without using a spray. Scent-free and DEET-free, the device has a built-in Li-Ion rechargeable battery and is fully sealed and spill-proof. "I am amazed as to how well this works," writes one reviewer, "I now have one for the gazebo, the flower garden and the vegetable garden."
Save 50%: KitchenAid Gourmet Tool Set
If you're shopping for a wedding or housewarming gift, this 17-piece kitchen tool set is a great gift idea to consider. The KitchenAid set includes stainless steel tongs, a can opener, a silicone spatula and more.
