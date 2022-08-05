This Amazon cleaning gel has more than 16K reviews — and it's on sale for $8

ColorCoral's Cleaning Gel is an Amazon bestseller.

Just when you thought you’d seen everything, Amazon Canada is back with another weird-yet-innovative thing we never knew we needed — and it's on sale right now.

Joining the Tubshroom and Eye Therapy Massagers the list of life-hacking must-haves is this slime-like putty that is said to clean your car unlike anything else. Introducing the ColorCoral Cleaning Gel.

$8 $12 at Amazon

What is it?

Made for car detailing, this putty is perfect for cleaning the nooks and crannies in your vehicle. Flexible and moldable, it conveniently gets into hard-to-clean crevices of the car including air vents, steering wheels, console panel, storage bins, cup holder, door handles, and dashboards to pick up dirt, crumbs dust and debris, all without drying time or leaving streaks and residue.

How does it work?

Easy to use, simply grab the gel and press it against a tainted surface and pull back slowly to remove any dirt. The ColorCoral Cleaning Gel is made of high-tech cleaning material that is finished with sweet notes of lavender. When you’re finished cleaning, put it back into its container and keep in a cool place like the glove compartment for safekeeping. Best of all the gel can be used over and over. Change of colour will indicate when it’s ready to be replaced.

The cleaning gel can also be useful in your home and office. Use it to remove the dust from your keyboard, printer, cell phone, calculator, TV remote and some furniture.

What are people saying?

Backed by more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.1-star rating, shoppers say this bestseller does what it promises — and it even impresses "clean freaks."

It's "very convenient and useful" says one shopper who says that it picks up "everything it touches" without leaving a sticky residue.

However, some shoppers do say that one downside is it can't be rinsed off or washed — but there's "very little anyone can do about that" considering the nature of the product.

The verdict

At its sale price of $8, you can't go wrong with this super-popular cleaning gel — however, you'll want to keep in mind that while it works well, some shoppers do caution that it doesn't have an unlimited lifetime due to the fact that it can't be rinsed.

