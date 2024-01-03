The best Christmas gift for an 87-year-old widower

Photograph: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

I’ve just had my best Christmas gift ever (Letters, 26 December). Last March, as a lone 87-year-old widower with spare rooms, I hosted a Ukrainian mum, dad and daughter of 12. In August, he got a full-time contract, so they left for the Midlands.

In October they asked if they could return to see me. They arrived on 23 December with another Ukrainian couple plus a five-year-old. There followed three days of explaining and exploring each other’s Christmas traditions, culminating with a roast haunch of venison (which I’d never cooked before).

That Christmas lunch was the most hilarious, noisy, translation-ridden fest I have experienced. To my loss, they left on Boxing Day.

Name and address supplied

• Do you have a photograph you’d like to share with Guardian readers? If so, please click here to upload it. A selection will be published in our Readers’ best photographs galleries and in the print edition on Saturdays.