Advertisement
DEAL ALERT:

Lululemon has tons of End-Of-Year scores that are just as good as their Boxing Day prices

You can still shop leggings, coats and more at some unbeatable prices.

The best Christmas gift for an 87-year-old widower

The Guardian
·1 min read
<span>Photograph: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP</span>
Photograph: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

I’ve just had my best Christmas gift ever (Letters, 26 December). Last March, as a lone 87-year-old widower with spare rooms, I hosted a Ukrainian mum, dad and daughter of 12. In August, he got a full-time contract, so they left for the Midlands.

In October they asked if they could return to see me. They arrived on 23 December with another Ukrainian couple plus a five-year-old. There followed three days of explaining and exploring each other’s Christmas traditions, culminating with a roast haunch of venison (which I’d never cooked before).

That Christmas lunch was the most hilarious, noisy, translation-ridden fest I have experienced. To my loss, they left on Boxing Day.
Name and address supplied

• Do you have a photograph you’d like to share with Guardian readers? If so, please click here to upload it. A selection will be published in our Readers’ best photographs galleries and in the print edition on Saturdays.