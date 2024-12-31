Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Epic post-Boxing Day sale deals with up to 75% off, including TVs and watches

John Lewis, Boots, Amazon and more have unmissable savings right now.

All the best discounts you can bag ahead of the new year. (Getty Images)

Although the Christmas festivities have come to an end, the high street has just begun its end-of-year sales, offering the best discounts of the year.

Now is your chance to score some epic deals, with savings of up to 75%. From John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Argos, to Boots, Monica Vinader, New Look and Debenhams, thousands of products have now been slashed in price, so we’re here to make sure you don’t miss out on a bargain.

Whether you're after a new tech item, such as £300 off a new TV, or looking to add a trusty winter coat to your wardrobe, here are all the final clearance deals we think are too good to miss.

👀 The best clearance sales to check out ASAP 👀

John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners

Browse deals-

Snag discounts of up to 50% across everything from fashion to homeware and electricals. Whether you're searching for a new air fryer or a Barbour jacket, you can do all your sale shopping easily in one place.

Browse deals at John Lewis

  • Barbour Tomorrow's Archive Huntington Waxed Jacket

    £287£359
    Save £72
    See at John Lewis
Boots

Boots

Browse deals-

Boots has slashed everything from beauty gift sets to skincare staples, make-up must-haves to fragrance, with up to 75% off big-name brands like No7, Soap & Glory, Elemis, Ted Baker and more. 

Browse deals at Boots

  • No7 Restore & Renew Collection 5 Piece Gift Set

    £55£150
    Save £95
    See at Boots

  • Rabanne Million Gold Parfum Gift Set

    £51£76
    Save £25
    See at Boots

  • Elemis Green Fig 3 Piece Face & Body Collection

    £49£54
    Save £5
    See at Boots
Amazon

Amazon

Browse deals-

Amazon has tons of unbeatable reductions on everything from household essentials to beauty must-haves that are worth snapping up ahead of the New Year. 

Browse deals at Amazon

  • Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets Bulk

    £18£39
    Save £21
    See at Amazon

  • Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrushes

    £35£100
    Save £65
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer - Healthy, Fast, and Versatile Cooking, 9L

    £100£180
    Save £80
    See at Amazon
Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer

Browse deals -

M&S’s up to 50% off sale has reduced over 5,000 womenswear items, from midi dresses to puffer coats, it’s well worth a browse if you're after some new wardrobe staples.

Browse deals at M&S
Argos

Argos

Browse deals-

If it's tech savings you're looking for, Argos is the ultimate shopping destination, reducing everything from TVs to headphones, vacuum cleaners to laptops.

Browse deals at Argos

  • Tower T17181 Vortx Dual Basket 8L Air Fryer

    £75£150
    Save £75
    See at Argos

  • Tefal Induction 5 Piece Aluminium Pan Set

    £75£150
    Save £75
    See at Argos

  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

    £179£229
    Save £50
    See at Argos
Debenhams

Debenhams

Browse deals-

Debenhams Boxing Day sale has up to a whopping 75% off womenswear, menswear and homeware. Slashing prices on big-name brands, as well as offering a variety of great gift sets, it’s the ideal place to do all your shopping in one go.

Browse deals at Debenhams

  • Stührling Original Lineage Ladies Quartz 31mm Watch

    £76£475
    Save £399
    See at Debenhams
Currys

Currys

Browse deals -

Bag up to 40% off thousands of high-tech items in Currys end-of-year sale. Whether you're after a new TV, washing machine or laptop, it's well worth a browse. 

Browse deals at Currys

  • HISENSE 55U7NQTUK 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Mini LED TV

    £699£999
    Save £300
    See at Currys
New Look

New Look

Browse deals -

New Look has a whopping up to 75% off sale, so if you're after a few new pieces for your winter wardrobe, now is the time to have a browse.

Browse deals at New Look
Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader

Browse deals -

The coveted jewellery brand has just launched its Winter Sale, with over 500 products now reduced by up to 60%.

Browse deals at Monica Vinader
Dyson

Dyson

Browse deals-

Bagging discounts of up to £200 on Dyson is rare, so if you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, fan or the coveted Dyson Airwrap, we'd browse these discounts ASAP. 

Browse deals at Dyson
Tu Clothing

Tu Clothing

Browse deals-

Sainsbury's clothing brand, Tu Clothing, has a up 50% off sale across all of its categories, discounting coats and jackets, pyjamas, party dresses and more. A range of brands like Simply Be, Finery, and French Connection have also hit the sale. 

Browse deals at Tu Clothing
The White Company

The White Company

Browse deals-

The White Company has a rare up to 50% off sale right now, with a selection of bedding, fragrance, homeware and womenswear now reduced.

Browse deals at The White Company
Ninja

Ninja

Browse deals-

If you've been holding out for a new air fryer, soup maker, ice cream maker, or knife set that will last you for years to come, now's the time to act, as Ninja has big savings, with up to £100 off a huge array of kitchen gadgets.

Browse deals at Ninja
George at Asda

George at Asda

Browse deals-

The popular supermarket own-brand, George at Asda, has a whopping up to 50% off womenswear, menswear and homeware and so many items are under £10.

Browse deals at George at Asda
Dunelm

Dunelm

Browse deals-

For all things home and comfort, Dunelm is the place to go. The retailer currently has a variety of price reductions with savings of up to 50% on mattresses, towels, furniture and on-trend home decor bits.

Browse deals at Dunelm
Next

Next

Browse deals-

Next's highly anticipated sale does not disappoint this year, with at least 50% off a huge range of products. The retailer rarely holds sales, so this is one site you're definitely going to want to check out.

Browse deals at Next
Simba

Simba

Browse deals-

If you want to improve your sleep quality as we head into the New Year, Simba's sale is definitely worth a browse, with savings of up to £700. Our editors are big fans of a number of products, including the Simba Hybrid Pillow and The Simba Hybrid Ultra Mattress.

Browse deals at Simba

  • The Simba Hybrid® Ultra Mattress

    £2,249£2,999
    Save £750
    See at Simba
Lakeland

Lakeland

Browse deals -

Lakeland has up to 50% off a huge range of popular household gadgets, from heated clothes airers to air fryers and more.

Browse deals at Lakeland

  • Lakeland Dry:Soon 3 Tier Heated Indoor Clothes Airer

    £130£200
    Save £70
    See at Lakeland
Seasalt Cornwall

Seasalt Cornwall

Browse deals -

Seasalt Cornwall rarely have sales and their end-of-year one is too good to miss, with up to 70% off a massive range of coats, dresses and more. 

Browse deals at Seasalt Cornwall

