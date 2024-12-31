Epic post-Boxing Day sale deals with up to 75% off, including TVs and watches
John Lewis, Boots, Amazon and more have unmissable savings right now.
Although the Christmas festivities have come to an end, the high street has just begun its end-of-year sales, offering the best discounts of the year.
Now is your chance to score some epic deals, with savings of up to 75%. From John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Argos, to Boots, Monica Vinader, New Look and Debenhams, thousands of products have now been slashed in price, so we’re here to make sure you don’t miss out on a bargain.
Whether you're after a new tech item, such as £300 off a new TV, or looking to add a trusty winter coat to your wardrobe, here are all the final clearance deals we think are too good to miss.
👀 The best clearance sales to check out ASAP 👀
Snag discounts of up to 50% across everything from fashion to homeware and electricals. Whether you're searching for a new air fryer or a Barbour jacket, you can do all your sale shopping easily in one place.
Barbour Tomorrow's Archive Huntington Waxed Jacket£287£359Save £72
Boots has slashed everything from beauty gift sets to skincare staples, make-up must-haves to fragrance, with up to 75% off big-name brands like No7, Soap & Glory, Elemis, Ted Baker and more.
Boots Wellness Box£35£160Save £125
No7 Restore & Renew Collection 5 Piece Gift Set£55£150Save £95
Rabanne Million Gold Parfum Gift Set£51£76Save £25
Elemis Green Fig 3 Piece Face & Body Collection£49£54Save £5
Amazon has tons of unbeatable reductions on everything from household essentials to beauty must-haves that are worth snapping up ahead of the New Year.
Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets Bulk£18£39Save £21
Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrushes£35£100Save £65
Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer - Healthy, Fast, and Versatile Cooking, 9L£100£180Save £80
M&S’s up to 50% off sale has reduced over 5,000 womenswear items, from midi dresses to puffer coats, it’s well worth a browse if you're after some new wardrobe staples.
M&S Collection The Wellness Box 2025£30£100Save £70
Animal Print Midi Waisted Tiered Dress£25£50Save £25
If it's tech savings you're looking for, Argos is the ultimate shopping destination, reducing everything from TVs to headphones, vacuum cleaners to laptops.
Tower T17181 Vortx Dual Basket 8L Air Fryer£75£150Save £75
Tefal Induction 5 Piece Aluminium Pan Set£75£150Save £75
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)£179£229Save £50
Debenhams Boxing Day sale has up to a whopping 75% off womenswear, menswear and homeware. Slashing prices on big-name brands, as well as offering a variety of great gift sets, it’s the ideal place to do all your shopping in one go.
Stührling Original Lineage Ladies Quartz 31mm Watch£76£475Save £399
Coast Party Sequin Velvet Long Sleeve Midi Dress£47£119Save £72
Bag up to 40% off thousands of high-tech items in Currys end-of-year sale. Whether you're after a new TV, washing machine or laptop, it's well worth a browse.
HISENSE 55U7NQTUK 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Mini LED TV£699£999Save £300
New Look has a whopping up to 75% off sale, so if you're after a few new pieces for your winter wardrobe, now is the time to have a browse.
Black Faux Fur Trim Hood Long Puffer Coat£36£75Save £39
The coveted jewellery brand has just launched its Winter Sale, with over 500 products now reduced by up to 60%.
Diamond Essential Large Stud Earrings£178£298Save £120
Fiji Button Diamond Necklace Adjustable£119£298Save £179
Bagging discounts of up to £200 on Dyson is rare, so if you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, fan or the coveted Dyson Airwrap, we'd browse these discounts ASAP.
Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner£210£330Save £120
Sainsbury's clothing brand, Tu Clothing, has a up 50% off sale across all of its categories, discounting coats and jackets, pyjamas, party dresses and more. A range of brands like Simply Be, Finery, and French Connection have also hit the sale.
Pink Chiffon Foil Print Midaxi Romantic Dress£18£35Save £17
The White Company has a rare up to 50% off sale right now, with a selection of bedding, fragrance, homeware and womenswear now reduced.
Canterbury Duvet Cover Set£77£110Save £33
If you've been holding out for a new air fryer, soup maker, ice cream maker, or knife set that will last you for years to come, now's the time to act, as Ninja has big savings, with up to £100 off a huge array of kitchen gadgets.
Ninja Knife Set£130£180Save £50
The popular supermarket own-brand, George at Asda, has a whopping up to 50% off womenswear, menswear and homeware and so many items are under £10.
Black Sequin Disco Flutter Sleeve Jumpsuit£16£30Save £14
For all things home and comfort, Dunelm is the place to go. The retailer currently has a variety of price reductions with savings of up to 50% on mattresses, towels, furniture and on-trend home decor bits.
Egyptian Cotton Towel£10£12Save £2
Next's highly anticipated sale does not disappoint this year, with at least 50% off a huge range of products. The retailer rarely holds sales, so this is one site you're definitely going to want to check out.
Grey Belted Coatigan£17£45Save £28
If you want to improve your sleep quality as we head into the New Year, Simba's sale is definitely worth a browse, with savings of up to £700. Our editors are big fans of a number of products, including the Simba Hybrid Pillow and The Simba Hybrid Ultra Mattress.
Simba Hybrid Pillow£87£109Save £22
The Simba Hybrid® Ultra Mattress£2,249£2,999Save £750
Lakeland has up to 50% off a huge range of popular household gadgets, from heated clothes airers to air fryers and more.
Lakeland Dry:Soon 3 Tier Heated Indoor Clothes Airer£130£200Save £70
Seasalt Cornwall rarely have sales and their end-of-year one is too good to miss, with up to 70% off a massive range of coats, dresses and more.
Janelle Waterproof Raincoat£136£170Save £34