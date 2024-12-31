Epic post-Boxing Day sale deals with up to 75% off, including TVs and watches

John Lewis, Boots, Amazon and more have unmissable savings right now.

All the best discounts you can bag ahead of the new year. (Getty Images)

Although the Christmas festivities have come to an end, the high street has just begun its end-of-year sales, offering the best discounts of the year.

Now is your chance to score some epic deals, with savings of up to 75%. From John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Argos, to Boots, Monica Vinader, New Look and Debenhams, thousands of products have now been slashed in price, so we’re here to make sure you don’t miss out on a bargain.

Whether you're after a new tech item, such as £300 off a new TV, or looking to add a trusty winter coat to your wardrobe, here are all the final clearance deals we think are too good to miss.

👀 The best clearance sales to check out ASAP 👀

John Lewis John Lewis & Partners Browse deals - Snag discounts of up to 50% across everything from fashion to homeware and electricals. Whether you're searching for a new air fryer or a Barbour jacket, you can do all your sale shopping easily in one place. Browse deals at John Lewis

Barbour Tomorrow's Archive Huntington Waxed Jacket £287 £359 Save £72 See at John Lewis

Boots Boots Browse deals - Boots has slashed everything from beauty gift sets to skincare staples, make-up must-haves to fragrance, with up to 75% off big-name brands like No7, Soap & Glory, Elemis, Ted Baker and more. Browse deals at Boots

Boots Wellness Box £35 £160 Save £125 See at Boots

No7 Restore & Renew Collection 5 Piece Gift Set £55 £150 Save £95 See at Boots

Rabanne Million Gold Parfum Gift Set £51 £76 Save £25 See at Boots

Elemis Green Fig 3 Piece Face & Body Collection £49 £54 Save £5 See at Boots

Amazon Amazon Browse deals - Amazon has tons of unbeatable reductions on everything from household essentials to beauty must-haves that are worth snapping up ahead of the New Year. Browse deals at Amazon

Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets Bulk £18 £39 Save £21 See at Amazon

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrushes £35 £100 Save £65 See at Amazon

Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer - Healthy, Fast, and Versatile Cooking, 9L £100 £180 Save £80 See at Amazon

M&S Collection The Wellness Box 2025 £30 £100 Save £70 See at Marks & Spencer

Animal Print Midi Waisted Tiered Dress £25 £50 Save £25 See at Marks & Spencer

Argos Argos Browse deals - If it's tech savings you're looking for, Argos is the ultimate shopping destination, reducing everything from TVs to headphones, vacuum cleaners to laptops. Browse deals at Argos

Tower T17181 Vortx Dual Basket 8L Air Fryer £75 £150 Save £75 See at Argos

Tefal Induction 5 Piece Aluminium Pan Set £75 £150 Save £75 See at Argos

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) £179 £229 Save £50 See at Argos

Stührling Original Lineage Ladies Quartz 31mm Watch £76 £475 Save £399 See at Debenhams

Coast Party Sequin Velvet Long Sleeve Midi Dress £47 £119 Save £72 See at Debenhams

Currys Currys Browse deals - Bag up to 40% off thousands of high-tech items in Currys end-of-year sale. Whether you're after a new TV, washing machine or laptop, it's well worth a browse. Browse deals at Currys

HISENSE 55U7NQTUK 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Mini LED TV £699 £999 Save £300 See at Currys

New Look New Look Browse deals - New Look has a whopping up to 75% off sale, so if you're after a few new pieces for your winter wardrobe, now is the time to have a browse. Browse deals at New Look

Black Faux Fur Trim Hood Long Puffer Coat £36 £75 Save £39 See at New Look

Diamond Essential Large Stud Earrings £178 £298 Save £120 See at Monica Vinader

Fiji Button Diamond Necklace Adjustable £119 £298 Save £179 See at Monica Vinader

Dyson Dyson Browse deals - Bagging discounts of up to £200 on Dyson is rare, so if you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, fan or the coveted Dyson Airwrap, we'd browse these discounts ASAP. Browse deals at Dyson

Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner £210 £330 Save £120 See at Dyson

Tu Clothing Tu Clothing Browse deals - Sainsbury's clothing brand, Tu Clothing, has a up 50% off sale across all of its categories, discounting coats and jackets, pyjamas, party dresses and more. A range of brands like Simply Be, Finery, and French Connection have also hit the sale. Browse deals at Tu Clothing

Pink Chiffon Foil Print Midaxi Romantic Dress £18 £35 Save £17 See at Tu Clothing

Canterbury Duvet Cover Set £77 £110 Save £33 See at The White Company

Ninja Knife Set £130 £180 Save £50 See at Ninja

Black Sequin Disco Flutter Sleeve Jumpsuit £16 £30 Save £14 See at George at Asda

Egyptian Cotton Towel £10 £12 Save £2 See at Dunelm

Next Next Browse deals - Next's highly anticipated sale does not disappoint this year, with at least 50% off a huge range of products. The retailer rarely holds sales, so this is one site you're definitely going to want to check out. Browse deals at Next

Grey Belted Coatigan £17 £45 Save £28 See at Next

Simba Hybrid Pillow £87 £109 Save £22 See at Simba

The Simba Hybrid® Ultra Mattress £2,249 £2,999 Save £750 See at Simba

Lakeland Lakeland Browse deals - Lakeland has up to 50% off a huge range of popular household gadgets, from heated clothes airers to air fryers and more. Browse deals at Lakeland

Lakeland Dry:Soon 3 Tier Heated Indoor Clothes Airer £130 £200 Save £70 See at Lakeland

Seasalt Cornwall Seasalt Cornwall Browse deals - Seasalt Cornwall rarely have sales and their end-of-year one is too good to miss, with up to 70% off a massive range of coats, dresses and more. Browse deals at Seasalt Cornwall