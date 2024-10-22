Get jolly with the best coffee advent calendars from Nespresso, Keurig and more

These caffeinated Christmas countdowns will put some pep in your step when you need it most.

The busy season is upon us. Turn to these coffee advent calendars — filled with pods, coffee grounds or whole beans — for a boost. (Kohl's)

The holidays aren't even here, but I'm already exhausted at the thought of them. I know that it's just a matter of weeks until I'm spending my nonexistent downtime decking the halls, checking things off gift lists and wrapping whatever shows up on my doorstep. But you know what helps me feel like I can conquer it all? Coffee, and lots of it. And while I could always rely on my go-to brew to get the job done, coffee advent calendars will bring double the cheer.

There's no one-size-fits-all approach to making coffee. I'm loyal to my Nespresso machine these days, but I've dabbled with a Keurig, AeroPress and pour-over coffee maker. Below, you'll find coffee-filled countdowns for whatever machine you're using — and there's even an option for those who prefer to go without the high-tech contraptions.

It may seem a little bit early to be talking advent calendars, but Nespresso, Keurig, Bean Box and Cometeer are already moving full steam ahead with their 2024 releases. If history repeats itself, the best coffee advent calendars won't be around by the time December hits. So, if you want a caffeinated holiday season, you know what to brew. (And since you're already in the spirit, take a peek at these beauty and chocolate advent calendars too.)

Best coffee advent calendars of 2024

Nespresso Nespresso Vertuo Advent Calendar If you own a machine from Nespresso's Vertuo line (like our best-tested VertuoPlus), then it's clear that you like having options, and this advent calendar gives you a whole latte of 'em. You'll get 23 capsules varying in strength, flavor and caffeination, plus a limited-edition mug to carry your morning ritual into the new year. $55 at Nespresso

Nespresso Nespresso Original Advent Calendar If you run on espresso drinks and espresso drinks alone, then this countdown is your best bet. For 23 days, you'll unveil a new espresso capsule that you can drink straight, or use as a base for lattes, cappuccinos or other coffee drinks. Just like the Vertuo version, you'll get a porcelain coffee mug on the last day — a fitting grand finale! $50 at Nespresso

Kohl's Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer Advent Calendar Throughout the month, sip a variety of festive blends from brands like Green Mountain, The Original Donut Shop and Caribou Coffee. And if there's a morning or two that you want a break from the caffeine, pop one of the Swiss Miss hot chocolate pods into your machine and call it a day. $28 at Kohl's

Bean Box Bean Box Onyx Coffee Advent Calendar Some people (hi, it's me) want convenience. Others want an experience. If you're more of the latter, treat yourself to this accordion-style advent calendar. Sure, it's stunning, but its design isn't just for show: Inside each day's slot, you'll find a 2-ounce bag of whole bean coffee, perfectly measured for a 24-ounce brew (that's up to three or four cups). No two blends are the same — throughout the month, you'll encounter unique varieties from Honduras, Kenya, Colombia and more. Shipping note: This advent calendar will arrive by Thanksgiving. $175 at Bean Box

Cometeer Cometeer Advent Calendar Brewing a cup of coffee without a machine of any kind? Say less. Cometeer flash freezes coffee in its purest form to lock in flavor, then ship it on dry ice to your door. This advent calendar comes with a bunch of the brand's bestselling single-origin coffees and seasonal favorites, all in "puck" form. Store the whole thing in your freezer and pop out a new capsule when you're ready to get your caffeine fix. Just add hot water to enjoy it in its simplest form, or turn a melted capsule into a latte or iced coffee drink. Shipping note: This advent calendar starts shipping Nov. 4. $89 at Cometeer

Bean Box Bean Box Merry Mornings Coffee Club This isn't a traditional advent calendar by any means, but it's still a way to count down with coffee. Get a 12-ounce bag of whole bean or freshly-ground coffee sent to your door each week, starting the week of Thanksgiving. You'll get five deliveries in total — the first comes wrapped in a Santa sack with a note from St. Nick himself. Shipping note: This advent calendar will arrive by Thanksgiving. $150 at Bean Box

Your go-to shopping guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We've got gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, kids, you name it.