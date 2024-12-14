The Best Crystals to Charge for December's Full Moon in Gemini to Help You Manifest Clarity and Confidence

There's a tricky full moon in Gemini on Dec. 15, and it's stirring up elusive thoughts and emotional uncertainty

Set your intentions and prepare for a mental reset! With December's full moon in Gemini approaching, energy and momentum build to peak as Luna lights up the sky at 23 degrees of this Air sign on Dec. 15 at 4:01 a.m. ET.

The full moon phase offers an opportunity to assess your journey and shed outdated thoughts or patterns that no longer serve you. Gemini’s Mutable energy inspires curiosity and communication, making this lunar event ideal for exploring new perspectives and obtaining significant information.

However, as the moon graces Gemini, its dualistic nature challenges us to balance logic and intuition, especially with Mercury in its detriment, Sagittarius — the ruler of this lunation — let alone reaching its final hours retrograde.

Although retrograde energies are known to trigger moments of overthinking and miscommunication, the full moon is presenting us with a chance to clarify scattered thoughts and our personal truths.

Adding to the initial confusion is a T-square led by Neptune in Pisces, forming a square between the sun in Sagittarius and the moon in Gemini. This tense aspect highlights the need for clear communication as it becomes harder to discern fact from feeling.

The energy of this lunation can be the root of your uncertainty, but the crystals below can help you navigate the haze while staying true to yourself in the process.



Why should you charge your crystals during the full moon?

Charging crystals under the full moon is a powerful and ancient ritual rooted in the belief that the moon's energy can purify, amplify and enhance a crystal's inherent properties.

During the full moon phase, the sun's opposition to the moon represents a peak of energy, clarity and intuition. The opposition and gravitational pull between these ever-glowing luminaries creates a powerful and dynamic energy that is ideal for charging crystals, as it is believed to cleanse and enhance their natural properties.

The light of the moon is believed to elevate the crystals' vibrational frequencies, making them more potent tools for manifestation.



When is the best time to charge crystals for December's full moon?

This month's full moon in Gemini will peak on Dec. 15 at 4:01 a.m. ET.



The best time to charge crystals for the full moon is during the night of the lunation and the nights surrounding it. The peak energy of the full moon occurs when the moon is at its fullest, but the energy can last up to three days. Here are the best times to charge crystals:

Night before the full moon: If you want to start early, the moon is nearly full at this time, and its energy is already very potent.

Night of the full moon: This is the most powerful time to charge your crystals. The moon's energy is at its peak, providing the maximum amount of lunar energy for your crystals to absorb.

Night after the full moon: The energy of the full moon is still strong, and this night can be used if you miss the peak or want to extend the charging process.



What are the best crystals to charge for December's full moon?

Charging crystals under the full moon allows you to tap into the powerful and transformative energies at play. With the moon reaching its peak in the curious and fact-driven sign of Gemini, it’s important to consider themes of communication, along with your mindset and immediate surroundings, when setting intentions you hope to manifest.



Here are four crystals to charge and why they are beneficial:



Moonstone

Getty Moonstone

A stone of intuition, reflection and emotional equilibrium, moonstone is an ideal companion for the full moon in Gemini. Under the influence of this mentally active Air sign, it’s easy to get caught up in overthinking or scattered thoughts. Moonstone gently encourages you to tune into your inner voice, helping you trust your intuition amidst the dynamic energy of this lunation. It also promotes emotional balance, which can be particularly beneficial when considering Gemini’s dualistic nature, as it can easily stir up conflicting thoughts or feelings.

Citrine

Irina Marwan/Getty citrine

Citrine is considered a crystal of positivity, abundance and mental clarity, making it an excellent choice for the full moon in Gemini. This vibrant stone energizes the mind and promotes confidence, helping to dispel doubt and mental fog. Gemini’s energy often inspires a flood of ideas and possibilities, and citrine assists in focusing this creative flow into clear, actionable intentions. Additionally, its uplifting vibration aligns perfectly with Gemini’s curiosity and adaptability, encouraging you to approach challenges with optimism.

Blue Lace Agate

Getty Cutout of a blue lace agate gemstone on white background

Under the full moon in Gemini, a Mercury-ruled sign focused on words and ideas, blue lace agate can help you speak your truth with clarity and grace. A calming stone known for its ability to soften communication and promote self-expression, blue lace agate can also help you release anxiety or self-doubt around communication, ensuring your thoughts are expressed clearly and authentically.

Sodalite

Getty Sodalite

Sodalite is a powerful stone of truth, logic and insight, making it particularly effective under the full moon in Gemini. This crystal bridges the gap between intellect and intuition, helping you navigate the duality of this Air sign’s energy with balance and clarity. As the full moon amplifies your emotions and thoughts, sodalite promotes self-awareness, allowing you to release outdated beliefs or mental clutter.



What should you do with your crystals after the full moon?

Once you've charged your crystals, there are several steps you can take to integrate their renewed energy into your daily life and manifestation process.



Set intentions with your crystals: At your own pace, hold each crystal in your hand and set specific intentions that resonate with their distinct energy and properties. Speak or meditate on your goals, aspirations or specific areas of life where you need support.

Carry the crystals with you: Keep your charged crystals close to you by placing them in your pocket, wearing them as jewelry or keeping them in a small pouch. Having them nearby ensures that their energy surrounds your aura, providing continuous support and protection.

Adorn your personal space: With strategy and intention, place your crystals in specific locations around your home and workspace.

Moonstone: Place your moonstone under your pillow or on your bedside to enhance intuition and emotional balance.

Citrine: Keep citrine in your workspace or in a location where you brainstorm or set goals to amplify creativity and mental clarity.

Blue Lace Agate: Carry blue lace agate in your pocket when making decisions to enhance self-awareness and mental focus.

Sodalite: Place sodalite on your altar or sacred space to enhance self-awareness during meditation practices.

Read the original article on People