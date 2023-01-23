23 best personalized Valentine's Day gift ideas for incredibly picky men & women

Best custom Valentine's Day gifts for men and women in 2023 (Photos via Etsy, Papier, Casetify, Indigo, Minted & Anthropologie)

As a shopping editor, I see a lot of stuff; therefore, I can tell you from a professional (and personal) standpoint — there is nothing better than a personalized gift.

Speaking for myself, I am very picky (a consequence of the job!), so if something has been customized with my name, initials, birthstone, etc., it automatically falls within the "this is incredible" category. From the viewpoint of my friends and family, the sentiment remains.

Whether a monogrammed accessory, an engraved phone case, or (my personal favourite) personalized stationery, a custom Valentine's Day gift is an extra thoughtful way to show how much you care.

To celebrate your nearest and dearest, and let's be honest — your pickiest loved ones this Valentine's Day, scroll down to shop 23 personalized gift ideas for men and women in 2023.

Custom Library Stamp (photo via Etsy)

Gift a truly unique gift this Valentine's Day and celebrate the book lover in your life with this custom "from the library of" stamp.

$14 $18 at Etsy

Custom Phone Case (photo via Casetify)

This custom phone case is more than an eye-catching accessory. The case boasts EcoShock protection technology for up to 8.2 feet and is wireless and MagSafe charging compatible.

From $68 at Casetify

Full of Heart 2023 Planner (Photo via Papier)

This incredibly chic 2023 planner is the perfect gift for those who like to stay organized or better yet, people (like me) who will use it as a piece of work-from-home art.

$37 at Papier

Personalized Photo Ring Dish (photo via Etsy)

This is, quite possibly, the sweetest gift we have ever seen. The custom trinket dish has earned praise from Etsy shoppers, with one reviewer writing, "[it's] absolutely beautiful! It came in a timely manner and the photo matched perfectly."

$39 at Etsy

Monarch Monogram Mug (photo via Anthropologie)

This enchanting monogram mug is dishwasher and microwave-safe and an easy-to-love gift for anyone on your list.

$14 at Anthropologie

Diamond Letter Charm (Photo via Mejuri)

I don't know a single soul who wouldn't appreciate a little bit of glam for Valentine's Day. And with that said, what's more glamorous than diamonds? If diamonds are out of your budget, you can check out Mejuri's more affordable cursive letter charm (shop here).

$300 at Mejuri

Slim Card Case (Photo via Leatherology)

With just enough room for your everyday cards and cash, this slim leather card case is available in more than 15 colours and can be made uniquely yours with a monogram debossed into the leather.

$60 at Leatherology

Personalized Clay Jewelry Dish (photo via Etsy)

Support a Canadian small business this Valentine's Day and pick up something cute while you're at it with this customizable trinket dish.

$35 at Etsy

Personalized Men's Waffle Robe (photo via Etsy)

This custom cozy gift is perfect for someone who deserves a little TLC. The one-size-fits-all robe has a relaxed fit and pockets and has been described as "perfect" by happy Etsy shoppers.

$32 $46 at Etsy

YSL Beauty Engravable Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm (Photo via YSL Beauty)

A custom engraved YSL Beauty lipstick — could you die? This ultra-luxe lipstick balm has earned more than 1,500 reviews from shoppers who call it "absolutely beautiful."

$39 at YSL Beauty

Custom Tile Mat (Photo via Letterfolk)

This all-purpose mat is functional, beautiful, and, most importantly — completely customizable. Choose from over 25 tile colours and find the design that works for you.

$75 at Letterfolk

Custom House Letterpress Portrait Art (Photo via Minted)

Celebrate a special building or home with a custom line drawing from Minted. Simply upload a photo and their team will create a unique drawing for you.

$268 at Minted

Custom Scallop Trim Notecard Set (Photo via Papier)

Very few things (in my opinion) are as chic as personalized notecards and stationery. Case in point: this custom pack of 10 notecards from Papier.

From $31 at Papier

Personalized Square Jewelry Case (photo via Etsy)

This unique custom jewelry travel organizer has earned more than 1,800 reviews from Etsy shoppers who call the quality and design "even better than expected."

$34 at Etsy

Cursive Letter Ring (Photo via Mejuri)

This dainty letter ring is crafted from 14k solid gold and has been called a "beautiful gift" by Mejuri shoppers.

$178 at Mejuri

Custom Line Art Acrylic Keychain (photo via Etsy)

Create an ultra-personalized keychain using an outline of your favourite photo for a unique Valentine's Day gift.

$12 at Etsy

Meadow Double Zip Camera Bag (Photo via Leatherology)

The ultimate gift this Valentine's Day or, really, any time of the year: this camera bag can be personalized with your initials for just $10 extra.

From $210 at Leatherology

Personalized Stationery (Photo via Minted)

Personalized stationery is a special way to stay in touch. This set features unique designs printed on luxe paper and a complimentary gift box.

$50 at Minted

Monogram Wax Seal (Photo via Indigo)

Bring back the art of letter writing with this Monogram Wax Seal Set. The kit includes a monogram-etched wax seal and three wicks of wax for sealing and sending.

$20 at Indigo

Custom Face Mash Socks (Photo via My Face Socks)

This Valentine's Day, give them a gift to remember via these hilarious custom-made face socks.

$26 at My Face Socks

Golf Ball Monogram Personalization Tool (Photo via Indigo)

A unique gift idea: this golf ball personalization kit includes everything you need to mark your golf balls with custom 3-letter monograms.

$30 at Indigo

Bistro Tile Monogram Old Fashioned Glass (Photo via Anthropologie)

Say au revoir to boring dinnerware and decor. This monogrammed old-fashioned glass makes for an adorable just-because gift, and according to shoppers, it's even "more beautiful in real life!"

$18 at Anthropologie

Harwood Weekender (Photo via Leatherology)

The weekender bag to end all weekender bags: this personalized travel bag has been called "absolutely stunning" and an "excellent carry-on bag" by reviewers.

From $375 at Leatherology

