125+ best Cyber Monday 2022 deals in Canada: Tech, fashion, beauty & more

Don't miss out on the best Cyber Monday deals in Canada.

Cyber Monday 2022 is here — and it is time to shop.

If you missed out on last week's Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday is the perfect opportunity to score last-minute deals ahead of the holiday season. From air fryers and TVs to snow blowers and royal-approved jewelry, Canadian shoppers can save thousands of dollars this Cyber Week.

It's been a long year, so it's time to treat yourself. To shop the best Cyber Monday deals you can shop in Canada, scroll below.

Featured Cyber Monday 2022 deals in Canada

adidas : Save 50 per cent on almost everything with code CYBERMONDAY .

Athleta : Save up to 60 per cent with Athleta's Cyber Monday deals.

Canadian Tire : Canadian Tire's Cyber Monday deals are live. Save on snow blowers, kitchen appliances, Christmas decor and more.

Coach Outlet : Save up to 60 per cent plus an extra 25 per cent off sitewide, including sale items.

lululemon : lululemon's highly-anticipated Cyber Monday specials are on now! Shop them before they're gone.

Northern Reflections: Save 40 per cent on almost everything, plus incredible deals on holiday favourites.

Best Cyber Monday tech deals in Canada

Amazon Canada has thousands of Cyber Monday deals to shop. Save on best-selling products from Nespresso, Apple, Nintendo, Samsung and more.

Give the perfect gift this holiday season and save hundreds during Best Buy Canada's Cyber Monday sale. Score deals on smartwatches, 4K TVs, unlocked phones, laptops and more.

Save $150: Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum (Photo via Best Buy)

$400 $550 at Best Buy Canada

Dell Canada's Cyber Week deals are on now. Save up to 50 per cent on PCs, electronics and accessories.

'Tis the season! Save hundreds on laptops, gaming accessories and more, plus free shipping and extended free returns.

Whether you're searching for a smart TV, fitness tracker or headphones, more than 1,500 items are on sale at The Source.

Samsung Canada's Cyber Monday sale starts now! Save big on Galaxy tablets, smartphones, 8K TVs and more.

Walmart Canada's Cyber Week sale is here! Save up to 50 per cent on electronics, 35 per cent on furniture, 45 per cent on small appliances and more.

Best Cyber Week fashion deals in Canada

Save 30 per cent on (almost) everything.

Celebrate the World Cup in style and take 50 per cent off nearly everything with code CYBERMONDAY.

Save 50%: adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes

Ultraboost 22 Shoes. Image via adidas.

$125 $250 at adidas

Until Nov. 28, enjoy up to 40 per cent off select products.

That new leather jacket you've had your eye on? It's 30 per cent off at Allsaints.

Save up to 70 per cent on men's and women's sale styles, including leggings, bras and more.

Save on more than 14,000 styles, including on top brands The North Face, Columbia, Salomon and Osprey. Members save an extra 10 per cent on products already on sale.

Save 30 to 50 per cent on men's and women's apparel and Aerie products.

Save between 20 and 40 per cent on swim apparel and accessories at Andie Swim — now all you need is a vacation.

Anthropologie's Cyber Monday sale is here: Save 30 per cent on (almost) everything, plus an extra 50 per cent on sale items.

Enjoy up to 50 per cent off the entire Aspinals of London collection, plus an extra 10 per cent off everything.

Cyber Monday starts now: save up to 60 per cent off.

Save 30%: Whisper Featherless Parka

Whisper Featherless Parka. Image via Athleta.

$188 $269 at Athleta

Save 30 per cent sitewide on best-selling jewelry.

Enjoy 40 per cent off full-priced items, including sweaters, dresses and more.

The Bay's iconic Cyber Week sale is on now: Save up to 60 per cent on hundreds of brands, including clearance.

Your favourite accessories brand is now on sale. Save up to 50 per cent.

It's the moment we've all been waiting for: Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday sale is live. Save up to 60 per cent, plus an extra 25 per cent off everything, including sale items.

Save $169: Zip Top Tote

Zip Top Tote (Photo via Coach Outlet)

$129 $298 at Coach Outlet

Save 30 per cent off sitewide this Cyber Week.

BOGO: Buy one get one 50 per cent off.

Deals starting at $99+, plus free shipping.

Save up to 50 per cent on top styles, including Selena Gomez's go-to sweater this Cyber Week.

Shop the world's most iconic brands and take up to 50 per cent off, plus an extra 20 per cent and free shipping.

Save up to 50 per cent off on select styles.

Deals for the whole family: Save up to 60 per cent on select items at the Gap.

The biggest sales event of the year is here! Girlfriend Collective is offering shoppers 40 per cent off sitewide.

Take up to 60 per cent off everything, including men's and women's styles.

Stock up on clothing for the whole family and save 25 per cent off sitewide.

Save up to 35 per cent across women's, men's and kids categories on selected best-selling lines including iconic Hunter waterproof boots, outerwear and accessories. Plus, take an extra 10 per cent off sale items.

Save $60: Short Back Adjustable Rain Boots

Short Back Adjustable Rain Boots (Photo via Hunter)

$140 $200 at Hunter

Save up to 50 per cent on Canadian-designed gold and silver jewelry and accessories.

Save up to 30 per cent on select orders and 20 per cent sitewide.

Kate Spade's Cyber Week sale is on now! Shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on select handbags and small leather goods.

Save between 20 and 60 per cent sitewide.

Denim is the new black. Save 40 per cent on and enjoy free shipping on men's and women's styles and accessories.

Save up to 50 per cent on select shoes, boots, bags and accessories.

Stock up for the holiday season and score tights, sports bras, accessories and more with lululemon's iconic Cyber Monday specials.

InStill High-Rise Tight 28". Image via Lululemon.

$79 $138 at lululemon

Treat yourself to a new dress and save 25 per cent off sitewide.

New clothes, new you: Save 50 per cent at Madewell.

Stock your winter wardrobe and save 50 per cent on over 1,000 items.

Save up to 70 per cent at Mark's on top brands like Roots, Silver Jeans, Timberland and more.

Save 20 per cent on orders worth $150 and more.

Welcome to Cyber Week: Enjoy savings of up to 70 per cent.

You heard it here first: Kate Middleton's go-to jewellery brand is on sale. Save 30 per cent sitewide and take up to 50 per cent off during its flash sales.

Take up to 60 per cent off and enjoy an additional 20 per cent off select styles with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

Now through Nov. 29, shoppers can save up to 60 per cent on men's and women's fashion, beauty and gifts.

Save up to 40 per cent on everything site-wide, including on clearance.

Save 40%: Split Cowlneck Sweater

Split Cowlneck Sweater. Image via Northern Reflections.

$54 $90 at Northern Reflections

Online exclusive: For you, your partner, your kids and everyone else on your holiday shopping list: Save up to 50 per cent off sitewide.

Save 30 per cent sitewide and an additional 70 per cent on sale items.

Save 25 per cent on everything sitewide.

Save up to 70 per cent on select styles at Revolve.

Save up to 70 per cent on select styles and 25 per cent off almost everything

Save an additional 50 per cent on select styles, including Gucci sunglasses, Vera Wang Bride and more.

Until Nov. 29, save up to 90 per cent on men's and women's designer styles.

Right now, shoppers can take home the internet's favourite pair of tights for just $47. Plus, shop the brand's Cyber Monday deals for up to 60 per cent off.

Shaping Sheer Rip-Resist Tights (Photo via Sheertex)

$47 $93 at Sheertex

Save 25 per cent on thousands of styles, including on brands like Jacquemus, Alice + Olivia, Sea and Nanushka with the code HOLIDAY.

It's the best sale of the year: Take 20 per cent off of everything at Spanx Canada.

Save up to 60 per cent on winter apparel, skis and sports equipment, electronics and more.

Between now and Nov. 30, save up to 50 per cent on sporting equipment, apparel, footwear and more.

Steve Madden's Cyber Monday sale has begun: Save 30 per cent off sitewide.

Save between 30-60 per cent sitewide.

Save 30%: Highline Pointelle Turtleneck Sweater

Highline Pointelle Turtleneck Sweater. Image via Tentree.

$90 $128 at Tentree

Find your new favourite bra at up to 70 per cent off. The sale includes the brand's best-selling bralettes, undies and more.

Enjoy 25-75 per cent off footwear and clothing through 11/28, no code needed.

Save up to 60 per cent on sale styles plus an extra 10 per cent off from Nov. 25-29.

Take 30 per cent off your entire purchase.

Save up to 40 per cent on sleep apparel, bras & undies, lingerie and more.

Save up to 50 per cent on select styles.

Best Cyber Monday home, outdoor, travel & living deals in Canada

Between now and Nov. 28, buy any two suitcases to get $50 off, or any three to get $100 off. All colours, size and styles included.

With more than 4,200 deals up for grabs, shoppers can save big on top brands like Instant Pot, UGG bedding, De'Longhi and Graco.

Let the savings begin: Save 25 per cent sitewide on robes & loungewear, home decor and more.

Save up to $750 and get free shipping on absolutely everything, including seating, storage and more.

Now through Nov. 28, save 20 per cent sitewide with the code HOLIDAY20 and 30 per cent off orders of $200+ with the code HOLIDAY30.

Shop snow blowers, kitchen appliances, Christmas decor and more at up to 80% off.

Rec-Tek Basketball Shootout Challenge Game. Image via Canadian Tire.

$70 $120 at Canadian Tire

Casper's Cyber Monday sale is on now: Save up to 25 per cent on mattresses.

Buy one, get 15 per cent off; buy two and get 25 per cent off and buy three get 30 per cent off.

Find your next favourite mug and shop these Cyber Week deals: 25 per cent off sitewide, 30 per cent off doorbusters and 50 per cent off last chance.

Hurry! Cozy Earth's Cyber Monday deals are here. Shoppers can save up to 40 per cent on the Oprah-approved bedding brand.

Cyber Week deals are on and rotating at DavidsTea: Save up to 70 per cent on some of your favourite blends.

Save hundreds on select vacuum cleaners, tower fans and more.

Save up to 60 per cent during Etsy's Cyber Week event.

Save up to 50 per cent off and save $150 off shipping with the exclusive code: YAHOOSHIP.

Save 30%: Izzie Throw

Izzie Throw. Image via EQ3.

$56 $80 at EQ3

Sign up to Expedia Rewards (it's free!) to access the travel site's biggest member-only Cyber Monday sale and save 30 per cent or more on select hotels.

Save up to $200 on delicious recipes delivered every week.

Holiday savings start early this year at The Home Depot. Save on power tools, Christmas decorations, smart home devices and more during the retailer's Cyber Monday sale.

Take 15 per cent off sitewide at Hush. Plus, get a free Hybrid Pillow when you spend $500+ or a Hybrid Pillow & Happy Lamp when you spend $800+ with the code BFCM.

Pick up something for everyone on your list and save up to 50 per cent with Indigo's Cyber Week deals.

Save up to $200 on robot vacuums, air purifiers and more.

Holiday deals have arrived early at Keurig. Save on K-cup pods, coffee machines and more.

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker. Image via Keurig.

$80 $150 at Keurig

If you've been waiting to upgrade your sleep situation, now is your chance. Layla Sleep is offering up to $200 off select mattresses and two free pillows.

Score two memberships for the price of one and enjoy unlimited access to 180+ classes delivered in bite-sized lessons.

Until Dec 4, save up to 30% on luggage and travel accessories.

Save up to $100 on select machines, plus 50 free best-selling coffees until Dec. 1.

Kickstart your 2023 resolutions and save thousands on treadmills, bikes, ellipticals and more.

Get that pizza oven you've had your eye on and save 20 per cent off sitewide until Nov. 29.

Shop the biggest sale of the year and save $65 on the brand's iconic Always Pan, $65 on a Perfect Pot and more.

Home happens here: Save 20 per cent on everything, including sham sets, duvet covers and more.

Save 20%: Linen Duvet Cover

Linen Duvet Cover. Image via Parachute.

From $224 From $390 at Parachute

Save up to 25 per cent on rugs.

Save up to $280 on select products or 15 per cent off sitewide.

Take home a new mattress this Cyber Monday with Simba's latest deal. The sleep company is offering up to $419 off select mattresses.

Between now and Dec. 6, enjoy two for one concert tickets on select events.

Save up to 30 per cent or more on select hotels.

Get 30 per cent off bidet attachments with the code BROWNFRIDAY at checkout.

Save up to 80 per cent on bedroom furniture, living room seating, area rugs, bedding and more.

Best Cyber Monday beauty & wellness deals in Canada

Save up to 45 per cent sitewide.

Enjoy 30 per cent off sitewide.

Get up to $75 off.

Enjoy 20 per cent off sitewide, 30 per cent off orders worth $250+ and free shipping on orders worth $65+.

Buy two skincare products, get one free.

Save 30 per cent sitewide, including on gift sets.

Satsuma Body Butter. Image via The Body Shop.

$14 $24 at The Body Shop

Enjoy 30 per cent off and free shipping.

Save up to 30 per cent on select products.

For the entire month of November, Deciem is offering shoppers 23 per cent off sitewide, including on their cult-favourite Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum and the Squalane Cleanser.

Spend more, save more: Save up to $80 and take home a free full-size vitamin E brightening serum from Odacité.

Take 25 per cent off sitewide, plus a free exclusive gift with every purchase and up to 75 per cent off select items until Nov. 28.​

Take 30 per cent off any $100+ order, or 20 per cent off any other purchase.

Save up to 30%: It's All in the Bag Set

It's All in the Bag Set. Image via Glossier.

From $64 $102 at Glossier

Stock your beauty cabinet and take 25 per cent off sitewide with the code CYBER.

Save up to 60 per cent on sex toys for him and her, sexy lingerie and adult-only products.

Take 20 per cent off until Nov. 28.

Enjoy 20 per cent off the entire site all throughout the week.

It's a season of savings: Shop daily deals of up to 50 per cent off.

Save 10 per cent sitewide.

The biggest bonus redemption event of the year is on now: Save up to $400.

There's never been a better time to treat yourself, or a lucky partner, to a new adult toy. Save up to 50 per cent on toys for him and her.

