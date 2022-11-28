125+ best Cyber Monday 2022 deals in Canada: Tech, fashion, beauty & more
Cyber Monday 2022 is here — and it is time to shop.
If you missed out on last week's Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday is the perfect opportunity to score last-minute deals ahead of the holiday season. From air fryers and TVs to snow blowers and royal-approved jewelry, Canadian shoppers can save thousands of dollars this Cyber Week.
Cyber Monday deals are on now! Click here for all the latest on deals, sales and discounts in Canada.
It's been a long year, so it's time to treat yourself. To shop the best Cyber Monday deals you can shop in Canada, scroll below.
Featured Cyber Monday 2022 deals in Canada
adidas: Save 50 per cent on almost everything with code CYBERMONDAY.
Athleta: Save up to 60 per cent with Athleta's Cyber Monday deals.
Canadian Tire: Canadian Tire's Cyber Monday deals are live. Save on snow blowers, kitchen appliances, Christmas decor and more.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 60 per cent plus an extra 25 per cent off sitewide, including sale items.
lululemon: lululemon's highly-anticipated Cyber Monday specials are on now! Shop them before they're gone.
Northern Reflections: Save 40 per cent on almost everything, plus incredible deals on holiday favourites.
Best Cyber Monday tech deals in Canada
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada has thousands of Cyber Monday deals to shop. Save on best-selling products from Nespresso, Apple, Nintendo, Samsung and more.
Best Buy Canada
Give the perfect gift this holiday season and save hundreds during Best Buy Canada's Cyber Monday sale. Score deals on smartwatches, 4K TVs, unlocked phones, laptops and more.
Save $150: Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum
Dell Canada
Dell Canada's Cyber Week deals are on now. Save up to 50 per cent on PCs, electronics and accessories.
Microsoft
'Tis the season! Save hundreds on laptops, gaming accessories and more, plus free shipping and extended free returns.
The Source
Whether you're searching for a smart TV, fitness tracker or headphones, more than 1,500 items are on sale at The Source.
Samsung
Samsung Canada's Cyber Monday sale starts now! Save big on Galaxy tablets, smartphones, 8K TVs and more.
Walmart
Walmart Canada's Cyber Week sale is here! Save up to 50 per cent on electronics, 35 per cent on furniture, 45 per cent on small appliances and more.
Best Cyber Week fashion deals in Canada
Abercrombie & Fitch
Save 30 per cent on (almost) everything.
adidas
Celebrate the World Cup in style and take 50 per cent off nearly everything with code CYBERMONDAY.
Save 50%: adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Allbirds
Until Nov. 28, enjoy up to 40 per cent off select products.
Allsaints
That new leather jacket you've had your eye on? It's 30 per cent off at Allsaints.
Alo Yoga
Save up to 70 per cent on men's and women's sale styles, including leggings, bras and more.
Altitude Sports
Save on more than 14,000 styles, including on top brands The North Face, Columbia, Salomon and Osprey. Members save an extra 10 per cent on products already on sale.
American Eagle
Save 30 to 50 per cent on men's and women's apparel and Aerie products.
Andie Swim
Save between 20 and 40 per cent on swim apparel and accessories at Andie Swim — now all you need is a vacation.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie's Cyber Monday sale is here: Save 30 per cent on (almost) everything, plus an extra 50 per cent on sale items.
Aspinals of London
Enjoy up to 50 per cent off the entire Aspinals of London collection, plus an extra 10 per cent off everything.
Athleta
Cyber Monday starts now: save up to 60 per cent off.
Save 30%: Whisper Featherless Parka
Awe Inspired
Save 30 per cent sitewide on best-selling jewelry.
Banana Republic
Enjoy 40 per cent off full-priced items, including sweaters, dresses and more.
The Bay
The Bay's iconic Cyber Week sale is on now: Save up to 60 per cent on hundreds of brands, including clearance.
Coach
Your favourite accessories brand is now on sale. Save up to 50 per cent.
Coach Outlet
It's the moment we've all been waiting for: Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday sale is live. Save up to 60 per cent, plus an extra 25 per cent off everything, including sale items.
Save $169: Zip Top Tote
Dean Davidson
Save 30 per cent off sitewide this Cyber Week.
Dynamite
BOGO: Buy one get one 50 per cent off.
Ecco
Deals starting at $99+, plus free shipping.
Everlane
Save up to 50 per cent on top styles, including Selena Gomez's go-to sweater this Cyber Week.
Farfetch
Shop the world's most iconic brands and take up to 50 per cent off, plus an extra 20 per cent and free shipping.
Foot Locker
Save up to 50 per cent off on select styles.
Gap Canada
Deals for the whole family: Save up to 60 per cent on select items at the Gap.
Girlfriend Collective
The biggest sales event of the year is here! Girlfriend Collective is offering shoppers 40 per cent off sitewide.
Gymshark
Take up to 60 per cent off everything, including men's and women's styles.
H&M
Stock up on clothing for the whole family and save 25 per cent off sitewide.
Hunter Boots
Save up to 35 per cent across women's, men's and kids categories on selected best-selling lines including iconic Hunter waterproof boots, outerwear and accessories. Plus, take an extra 10 per cent off sale items.
Save $60: Short Back Adjustable Rain Boots
Jenny Bird
Save up to 50 per cent on Canadian-designed gold and silver jewelry and accessories.
Journelle
Save up to 30 per cent on select orders and 20 per cent sitewide.
Kate Spade
Kate Spade's Cyber Week sale is on now! Shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on select handbags and small leather goods.
Knix
Save between 20 and 60 per cent sitewide.
Levi's
Denim is the new black. Save 40 per cent on and enjoy free shipping on men's and women's styles and accessories.
Little Burgundy Shoes
Save up to 50 per cent on select shoes, boots, bags and accessories.
lululemon
Stock up for the holiday season and score tights, sports bras, accessories and more with lululemon's iconic Cyber Monday specials.
Save $59: InStill High-Rise Tight 28"
Lulus
Treat yourself to a new dress and save 25 per cent off sitewide.
Madewell
New clothes, new you: Save 50 per cent at Madewell.
Mango
Stock your winter wardrobe and save 50 per cent on over 1,000 items.
Mark's
Save up to 70 per cent at Mark's on top brands like Roots, Silver Jeans, Timberland and more.
Mejuri
Save 20 per cent on orders worth $150 and more.
Michael Kors
Welcome to Cyber Week: Enjoy savings of up to 70 per cent.
Monica Vinader
You heard it here first: Kate Middleton's go-to jewellery brand is on sale. Save 30 per cent sitewide and take up to 50 per cent off during its flash sales.
Nike
Take up to 60 per cent off and enjoy an additional 20 per cent off select styles with the code BLACKFRIDAY.
Nordstrom Canada & Nordstrom U.S.
Now through Nov. 29, shoppers can save up to 60 per cent on men's and women's fashion, beauty and gifts.
Northern Reflections
Save up to 40 per cent on everything site-wide, including on clearance.
Save 40%: Split Cowlneck Sweater
$54
$90 at Northern Reflections
Old Navy
Online exclusive: For you, your partner, your kids and everyone else on your holiday shopping list: Save up to 50 per cent off sitewide.
Outdoor Voices
Save 30 per cent sitewide and an additional 70 per cent on sale items.
Reformation
Save 25 per cent on everything sitewide.
Revolve
Save up to 70 per cent on select styles at Revolve.
Roots
Save up to 70 per cent on select styles and 25 per cent off almost everything
Saks Fifth Avenue
Save an additional 50 per cent on select styles, including Gucci sunglasses, Vera Wang Bride and more.
Saks Off Fifth
Until Nov. 29, save up to 90 per cent on men's and women's designer styles.
Sheertex
Right now, shoppers can take home the internet's favourite pair of tights for just $47. Plus, shop the brand's Cyber Monday deals for up to 60 per cent off.
Save 50%: Shaping Sheer Rip-Resist Tights
Shopbop
Save 25 per cent on thousands of styles, including on brands like Jacquemus, Alice + Olivia, Sea and Nanushka with the code HOLIDAY.
Spanx
It's the best sale of the year: Take 20 per cent off of everything at Spanx Canada.
Sport Chek
Save up to 60 per cent on winter apparel, skis and sports equipment, electronics and more.
Sporting Life
Between now and Nov. 30, save up to 50 per cent on sporting equipment, apparel, footwear and more.
Steve Madden
Steve Madden's Cyber Monday sale has begun: Save 30 per cent off sitewide.
Tentree
Save between 30-60 per cent sitewide.
Save 30%: Highline Pointelle Turtleneck Sweater
ThirdLove
Find your new favourite bra at up to 70 per cent off. The sale includes the brand's best-selling bralettes, undies and more.
TKEES
Enjoy 25-75 per cent off footwear and clothing through 11/28, no code needed.
Tory Burch
Save up to 60 per cent on sale styles plus an extra 10 per cent off from Nov. 25-29.
Urban Outfitters
Take 30 per cent off your entire purchase.
Victoria's Secret
Save up to 40 per cent on sleep apparel, bras & undies, lingerie and more.
Vivaia
Save up to 50 per cent on select styles.
Best Cyber Monday home, outdoor, travel & living deals in Canada
Away Travel
Between now and Nov. 28, buy any two suitcases to get $50 off, or any three to get $100 off. All colours, size and styles included.
Bed Bath & Beyond
With more than 4,200 deals up for grabs, shoppers can save big on top brands like Instant Pot, UGG bedding, De'Longhi and Graco.
Brooklinen
Let the savings begin: Save 25 per cent sitewide on robes & loungewear, home decor and more.
Burrow
Save up to $750 and get free shipping on absolutely everything, including seating, storage and more.
Cadence
Now through Nov. 28, save 20 per cent sitewide with the code HOLIDAY20 and 30 per cent off orders of $200+ with the code HOLIDAY30.
Canadian Tire
Shop snow blowers, kitchen appliances, Christmas decor and more at up to 80% off.
Save 40%: Rec-Tek Basketball Shootout Challenge Game
Casper
Casper's Cyber Monday sale is on now: Save up to 25 per cent on mattresses.
Casetify
Buy one, get 15 per cent off; buy two and get 25 per cent off and buy three get 30 per cent off.
Corkcicle
Find your next favourite mug and shop these Cyber Week deals: 25 per cent off sitewide, 30 per cent off doorbusters and 50 per cent off last chance.
Cozy Earth
Hurry! Cozy Earth's Cyber Monday deals are here. Shoppers can save up to 40 per cent on the Oprah-approved bedding brand.
DavidsTea
Cyber Week deals are on and rotating at DavidsTea: Save up to 70 per cent on some of your favourite blends.
Dyson Canada
Save hundreds on select vacuum cleaners, tower fans and more.
Etsy
Save up to 60 per cent during Etsy's Cyber Week event.
EQ3
Save up to 50 per cent off and save $150 off shipping with the exclusive code: YAHOOSHIP.
Save 30%: Izzie Throw
Expedia
Sign up to Expedia Rewards (it's free!) to access the travel site's biggest member-only Cyber Monday sale and save 30 per cent or more on select hotels.
HelloFresh
Save up to $200 on delicious recipes delivered every week.
The Home Depot
Holiday savings start early this year at The Home Depot. Save on power tools, Christmas decorations, smart home devices and more during the retailer's Cyber Monday sale.
Hush
Take 15 per cent off sitewide at Hush. Plus, get a free Hybrid Pillow when you spend $500+ or a Hybrid Pillow & Happy Lamp when you spend $800+ with the code BFCM.
Indigo
Pick up something for everyone on your list and save up to 50 per cent with Indigo's Cyber Week deals.
iRobot
Save up to $200 on robot vacuums, air purifiers and more.
Keurig
Holiday deals have arrived early at Keurig. Save on K-cup pods, coffee machines and more.
Save $70: Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Layla Sleep
If you've been waiting to upgrade your sleep situation, now is your chance. Layla Sleep is offering up to $200 off select mattresses and two free pillows.
MasterClass
Score two memberships for the price of one and enjoy unlimited access to 180+ classes delivered in bite-sized lessons.
Monos Travel
Until Dec 4, save up to 30% on luggage and travel accessories.
Nespresso
Save up to $100 on select machines, plus 50 free best-selling coffees until Dec. 1.
NordicTrack
Kickstart your 2023 resolutions and save thousands on treadmills, bikes, ellipticals and more.
Ooni
Get that pizza oven you've had your eye on and save 20 per cent off sitewide until Nov. 29.
Our Place
Shop the biggest sale of the year and save $65 on the brand's iconic Always Pan, $65 on a Perfect Pot and more.
Parachute
Home happens here: Save 20 per cent on everything, including sham sets, duvet covers and more.
Save 20%: Linen Duvet Cover
From $224
From $390 at Parachute
Ruggable
Save up to 25 per cent on rugs.
Shark
Save up to $280 on select products or 15 per cent off sitewide.
Simba
Take home a new mattress this Cyber Monday with Simba's latest deal. The sleep company is offering up to $419 off select mattresses.
Ticketmaster
Between now and Dec. 6, enjoy two for one concert tickets on select events.
Travelocity
Save up to 30 per cent or more on select hotels.
Tushy
Get 30 per cent off bidet attachments with the code BROWNFRIDAY at checkout.
Wayfair
Save up to 80 per cent on bedroom furniture, living room seating, area rugs, bedding and more.
Best Cyber Monday beauty & wellness deals in Canada
Alleyoop
Save up to 45 per cent sitewide.
Bareminerals
Enjoy 30 per cent off sitewide.
BBoutique
Get up to $75 off.
Beautycounter
Enjoy 20 per cent off sitewide, 30 per cent off orders worth $250+ and free shipping on orders worth $65+.
Blume
Buy two skincare products, get one free.
The Body Shop
Save 30 per cent sitewide, including on gift sets.
Satsuma Body Butter
Buxom Cosmetics
Enjoy 30 per cent off and free shipping.
Charlotte Tilbury
Save up to 30 per cent on select products.
Deciem
For the entire month of November, Deciem is offering shoppers 23 per cent off sitewide, including on their cult-favourite Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum and the Squalane Cleanser.
The Detox Market
Spend more, save more: Save up to $80 and take home a free full-size vitamin E brightening serum from Odacité.
Fenty Beauty
Take 25 per cent off sitewide, plus a free exclusive gift with every purchase and up to 75 per cent off select items until Nov. 28.
Glossier
Take 30 per cent off any $100+ order, or 20 per cent off any other purchase.
Save up to 30%: It's All in the Bag Set
Laura Mercier
Stock your beauty cabinet and take 25 per cent off sitewide with the code CYBER.
Lovehoney
Save up to 60 per cent on sex toys for him and her, sexy lingerie and adult-only products.
Merit Beauty
Take 20 per cent off until Nov. 28.
Moroccanoil
Enjoy 20 per cent off the entire site all throughout the week.
Sephora
It's a season of savings: Shop daily deals of up to 50 per cent off.
Trinny London
Save 10 per cent sitewide.
Shoppers Drug Mart
The biggest bonus redemption event of the year is on now: Save up to $400.
Womanizer
There's never been a better time to treat yourself, or a lucky partner, to a new adult toy. Save up to 50 per cent on toys for him and her.
