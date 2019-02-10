All The Best-Dressed Men From The BAFTA Awards 2019

Hollywood is a natural fit for the theatrics of the red carpet. Big smiles! White teeth! Lovely hair! It's not remotely freezing! London is less so: we're too self-deprecating, and it'll probably rain, and our correspondents won't exclaim that they're 'dyyyyying' over the dress of a Tinseltown darling.



But things are changing. At this year's BAFTAs, our homegrown awards ceremony stood toe-to-toe with colleagues from the US office. Granted, the acceptance speeches may not bring an entire room to tears, but the clothes certainly did. Here's the best-in-class from this year's red carpet.