The best dressed stars at the Emmys 2024

Meghann Fahy, Suki Waterhouse and Jenna Ortega on the Emmys red carpet (Getty)

The hottest night in the television calendar made a return last night and we were ready and poised to soak up all the red carpet glamour from this year's belated Emmy Awards.

The 75th annual ceremony was postponed from its original September airdate due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but now that awards season is back on track, judging by the strength of the 'fits, it's safe to say that it was well worth the wait.

Televisual excellence? Tick. A-listers in their finest? Tick. Stylists at the ready? Tick. All the necessary ingredients for a fashion extravaganza.

Past attendees include modern belles such as Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, as well as old-school screen legends Audrey Hepburn and Joan Collins, meaning the Emmys red carpet is always awash with beautiful, cutting-edge design.

This year's bash was no exception. Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega leaned on the perennial drama of a strapless neckline, whereas Suki Waterhouse allowed her bow-clad bump take centre stage. Rocking Valentino before you've even left the womb? Iconic behaviour if ever we saw it.

Red was one of the key hues with Camila Morrone and Katherine Heigl both championing passionate brights, while Rachel Brosnahan and Meghann Fahy went for richer, berry-like tones.

But the evening's standout coveted accessory? That honour goes to the gilded Emmy statuette.

Hello! Fashion shares the best red carpet looks at the 2024 Emmys:

Camila Morrone

Camila looked elegant in her red form-fitting gown (Getty)

Styled by Sandra Amador, actress Camila Morrone went for an understated hourglass silhouette in a bright red hue by Atelier Versace.

Meghann Fahy

Meghann looked sublime in rich, red velvet (Getty)

The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy wore a figure-skimming gown by Armani Privé with a rose-adorned neckline alongside jewels by Bulgari.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna's look was a masterclass in delicate embroidery (Getty)

Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega wore an ornate haute couture dress by Christian Dior featuring a lattice overlay and a semi-sheer skirt.

Selena Gomez

Selena turned to Oscar de la Renta for her Emmys look (Getty)

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez wore a botanical-inspired piece by Oscar de la Renta and jewels by Tiffany & Co. for the occasion.

Suki Waterhouse

Suki looked incredible in one of the hottest trends of the moment (Getty)

Suki Waterhouse wore a gorgeous bow-adorned gown by Valentino from the label's SS23 couture collection.

Riley Keough

Riley opted for a black plunging maxi (Getty)

Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough wore a semi-sheer maxi piece with a beaded overlay from Chanel's SS23 couture collection.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica looked resplendent in lime green (Getty)

Jessica Chastain was a green goddess in custom Gucci, complete with kinetic fringing.

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth kept things understated in black (Getty)

The Crown actress Elizabeth Debicki looked characteristically elegant in a backless haute couture piece by Christian Dior.

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl opted for a tomato red sculptural gown (Getty)

Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl wore a Reem Acra strapless gown with a glitzy focal point.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo championed the hourglass silhouette (Getty)

The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri opted for a Louis Vuitton strapless midi in a glossy leather-effect finish.

Amber Midthunder

Amber championed floral embroidery (Getty)

Avatar: The Last Airbender star Amber Midthunder looked elegant in a floral off-the-shoulder maxi gown by Marchesa.

Zuri Hall

Zuri wore an exquisite chocolate brown fishtail gown (Getty)

TV personality Zuri Hall leaned into one of the hottest hues of the moment: chocolate brown. Her Wayne Clark gown evoked Old Hollywood glamour, featuring a fitted silhouette and a voluminous flared skirt.

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Zanna hopped on the 3D floral trend (Getty)

Beauty maven and co-founder of Milk Makeup Zanna Roberts Rassi wore a double-breasted blazer by Dolce & Gabbana with lustrous lapels and a rosette focal point.

Emma Brooks McAllister

Emma wore a dress with a long-sleeved body and a flowy skirt overlay (Getty)

Influencer Emma Brooks McAllister opted for a tight-fitting silhouette with tonal gemstone accents and a fluid maxi skirt by Do Long.

Joy Sunday

Joy looked categorically elegant in cream (Getty)

Wednesday star Joy Sunday styled her clean-cut Bardot neckline top with matching flares, both by Safiyaa.

Briga Heelan

Briga opted for a backless number (Getty)

Comedian Briga Heelan wore a backless maxi edged with multi-coloured textural floral detailing.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta opted for a 1950s skirt shape (Getty)

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson wore a dark pink dress by Christian Dior with a wide skirt silhouette and jewels by De Beers.

Ali Wong

Ali opted for a sequin-encrusted bodice (Getty)

Beef star Ali Wong styled printed florals alongside a silver bodice with a sheer section as part of her Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel exuded sultry energy (Getty)

Rachel Brosnahan brought major drama in a wine-coloured lace-up maxi by Versace and jewels by Suzanne Kalan.