How to be a best-dressed wedding guest this summer – without resorting to wearing a floral dress

Whatever the wedding (country, city, destination) what to wear to it can usually be solved with two words: floral dresses.

Suitably romantic, floral dresses can be glammed up or down depending on the dress code. Their ubiquity on the high street means there’s one to suit every shape, age and budget. It’s no wonder they’ve made a resurgence this season after being declared paseé last year. Proof that you can’t keep a good trend down, especially when it’s so universal.

My own occasionwear wardrobe is bursting with hyper-feminine florals: ditsy-print Ghost; frilly Rixo; puff-sleeved Ganni. With a wedding to go to in a few weeks – my first in years – I should be jumping at the chance to wear one. However, I feel quite the opposite. Once joyfully frou-frou, my floral frocks suddenly feel too girly and twee.

My children are to blame. Since becoming a mother, I crave simplicity and ease from my wardrobe. Life with a one and three-year-old is hectic enough without throwing busy florals into the mix. A feeling only fueled by fashion’s current preoccupation with nineties minimalism and all things ‘discreet chic’ (think pared-back silhouettes and muted tones).

I’m not the only one looking to switch up my wedding look. At fashion rental platform HURR, searches for ‘wedding guest style’ have increased 128 per cent year-on-year. But while floral dresses are still a staple, tailoring has surged in popularity with matching suit sets currently among the most sought-after styles.

Brands are reacting to the mood shift, too. “Most people know us as a floral dress brand, but we wanted to offer an alternative that offered more versatility”, say Clara Francis and Tania Hindmarch, founders of O’Pioneers. The London-based dress label (of which Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan) has introduced smart separates that can be restyled throughout the season. Team the ultra wide-leg Frida trousers (£295) with a silk shirt and blazer for a city wedding, adding a blouse and wedges (yes, they’re back) for country dos.

If you’d rather leave florals to the flower girls too, here are the chicest alternatives to try.

Occasion suiting

Much has been made of the 9-5 trouser suit comeback (call it a reaction to WFH scruffs) but tailoring can tip over into occasionwear, too.

Lightweight fabrics give a relaxed look. Linen is a seasonal classic (Jaeger has a great selection), but if you’re worried about creasing, try a breathable cotton blend, such as French Connection’s Alania blazer (£99) and matching slacks (£75).

A pop of colour stops things looking corporate. See John Lewis’ powder blue and Me + Em’s sugar-pink suits. Both can be restyled for future occasions; throw the jackets over a shift dress, add a cocktail blouse to the trousers. The beauty – and value – of suits lie in their multi-wear versatility.

French Connection

Alania blazer, £99 and matching slacks, £75, both French Connection

John Lewis jacket and trousers

Jacket, £125 and trousers £85, both John Lewis

Me+EM jacket and trousers

Jacket, £325 and wide-leg trousers, £250, both Me + Em

Waistcoat and wide-leg trousers

Waistcoat, £125 and wide-leg trousers, £125, both Aligne

Luxe pyjamawear

Whether a silky shirt and trouser set, or a nightie-inspired dress, there’s something effortlessly decadent about nightwear as partywear. The trick to making it look intentional (rather than like you’re wearing your actual PJs) is to go luxurious with fabric and fit. Echew cotton and reach for satins and silks in draped silhouettes.

Ramp up the glam factor with accessories, too - now’s the time to dust off your strappy heels and big earrings. Having tried this look myself (I wore a feather-trim silk set to a black tie wedding) I’d also suggest robust underwear. A beautiful bodysuit makes you feel more dressed and gives a smooth silhouette for slinky fabrics to glide over.

Wear Olivia Von Halle’s silk Jagger tux jacket and palazzos with raffia accessories for daytime weddings, adding a sprinkle of crystal for the evening. With detachable feather cuffs, Sleeper’s satin Suzi dress can go from low-key to va-va-voom depending on the dress code. Or Kitri’s embroidered bed jacket (£215) and coordinating trousers (£165) have just a nod to nightwear.

Blue silk pyjama set

Blue silk pyjama set, £611.97, Olivia Von Halle at Harrods

Maxi dress

Maxi dress, £230, The Sleeper

Tie front blazer

Tie-front blazer, £215 and pleated trousers (coming soon), £245, both Kitri

Graphic prints

In the deluge of wedding guest florals, other prints are often overlooked. Stripes and spots are equally timeless and have a clean, sophisticated look.

Marks and Spencer’s polka dot is in the running for the best highstreet dress of the season. Mango’s spotty one-shouldered blouse (£35.99) and palazzo pants (£79.99) also look more premium than the price tag and have a touch of ss24 Dolce & Gabbana about them. Although wearing black or white can be considered a wedding-guest faux pas when worn in the context of a classic polka dot they’re perfectly acceptable.

When doing stripes, horizontal lines create an elongated silhouette. Maksu’s striped jumpsuit (£360) has a leg-lengthening effect and comes with a matching blazer in case the marquee heaters aren’t up to scratch. The European contemporary label is new to the UK and well worth looking at for stylish mid-priced occasionwear. For hot-destination weddings, team the tutti-frutti striped halter top (£150) and trousers (£185) with gold sandals.

Polka dot dress

Polka dot dress, £49.50, Marks and Spencer

Spotted blouse

Spotted blouse, £35.99 and trousers, £79.99, both Mango

Ruffle top, £106 and wide-leg trousers, £145, both Maksu

Metallics

Metallics were big on the ss24 catwalks (Versace, Miu Miu, Rokanda to name a few) and they’re just the ticket for lending high-summer glamour to a wedding guest look.

Gold and silver are more wearable than you might expect as they compliment almost every other colour; amp them up with jewel tones, and play them down with neutrals. They’re flattering too, imparting a complexion-boosting glow.

You don’t want to outshine the happy couple - literally - so stay away from high-sheen lamé and sequins. Instead, look for fabrics with subtle shimmer. Jigsaw’s silver dress hits the right note, plus the knitted look means you can dress it up or down. Packing more of a statement (without being scene-stealing) is Mint Velvet’s molten longline waistcoat and trousers.

Gold jacket

Gold jacket, £139 and gold trousers, £139, both Mint Velvet

Silver dress

Silver dress, £165, Jigsaw

Block colour

The chicest way to wear colour this season is in a solid block. While pastels are traditional they can err towards saccharine, especially in a dress silhouette. (Personally I find they wash me out.) Saturated tones feel more grown-up yet still summery.

More than one fashion editor I know has invested in Tove’s cinnamon Mali maxi (£395). Brown is having a moment and looks great teamed up with gold, cream or black. For garden weddings try Wiggy Kit’s grass-green seersucker midi.

The high street has plenty of options. Have a look at Reiss’ raspberry jumpsuit and Whistle’s azur gown. The latter is the perfect match for a beach-side reception.

A word of warning: stay away from red. A guest wore a red dress to my wedding and the photographs are testament to the fact it’s attention-grabbing in the wrong sort of way; you hardly notice the rest of the wedding party. Needless to say, if I ever renew my vows I’ll be issuing a strict ban.

reiss

Raspberry jumpsuit, £268, Reiss

Ruffle maxi dress

Ruffle maxi dress, £329, Whistles

Seersucker dress

Seersucker dress, £395, Wiggy Kit