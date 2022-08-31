30+ best early Labour Day deals you can already shop in Canada: Best Buy, Expedia & more

Woman checking the order on her digital ecommerce Shop Website while drinking coffee Small business online work from home

As the unofficial end of summer, the Labour Day long weekend can be bittersweet for those who aren't looking forward to pumpkin spice season.

However, while Labour Day may signal the change in seasons, it's also one of the best weekends of the year to shop for home goods, clothing, or tech.

If you're looking to indulge in some early long weekend savings, many retailers have already kicked off their Labour Day deals early. Ahead, we've rounded up all the best tech, home, travel and clothing sales you won't want to miss.

Best early Labour Day tech deals in Canada

Amazon : Take advantage of early long weekend deals, including on Amazon devices.

Apple : Just in time for back to school, students can save on Mac or iPad with an education discount, plus take 20% off AppleCare+ and receive a gift card up to $210.

Best Buy: Find a selection of laptops, computers, headphones and tablets at the best prices of the season.

Best early Labour Day home & kitchen deals in Canada

Article : Until Sept. 5, find huge savings on hundreds of classic furniture styles.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Save up to 80 per cent with the Labour Day Clearout event, and stock up on household essentials like bedding, kitchen tools, bath and more.

Brooklinen: Shop the Surprise Savings Event now and get 15% off sitewide.

Casper: Until Sept. 13, save up to $500 on Casper's selection of ultra comfortable mattresses.

EQ3 : This weekend, take 15 per cent off your order of EQ3 furniture and accessories.

Home Depot: Get a head start on tackling your long weekend to-do list with savings on tools, lawn and garden, and DIY supplies.

Our Place : The Goodbye Summer Sale is on now, and shoppers can save 25 per cent on just about everything sitewide.

Wayfair: Save up to 70 per cent off must-have items for every room in the house.

Best early Labour Day fashion deals in Canada

Abercrombie : Save up to 50 per cent on end of summer styles

Anthropologie : Right now, Anthropologie has an extra 50 per cent off all clearance styles.

Coach Outlet : Enjoy deals of up to 65 per cent off Coach Outlet styles, plus an extra 15 per cent off when you use the code SUNNY15 at checkout.

Everlane: Enjoy up to 60 per cent off sale styles, and save 30 per cent on denim this Labor Day weekend.

Gap: The Labour Day Event is on now, with huge savings for the whole family on fall styles

Girlfriend Collective : Shop a selection of best sellers and limited edition faves at up to 60% off, plus take 25 per cent off everything else.

Good American : This Labor Day, save 20 per cent off sitewide, plus an extra 50 per cent off markdowns

Lululemon: While you won't find any major sales on at Lululemon, it's always worth checking out their We Made Too Much section for can't-miss prices.

Nordstrom Canada : Nordstrom's sale section is filled with clothing, shoes and accessories to update your fall wardrobe.

Outdoor Voices : Find new markdowns that have just been added to sale, and save up to 50 per cent on activewear and loungewear.

SHEIN: Until Sept. 8, save up to 80 per cent off hundreds of styles and save up to 20 per cent more when you use the code ONLYCA at checkout.

Best early Labour Day travel deals in Canada

Air Canada : Find flights within Canada for as little as $119, plus vacation package offers and last minute deals.

Expedia : Find seat sales and daily flight deals to global destinations, starting at $108 per person.

Skyscanner : If you're willing to hop on last-minute flight and airline deals, be sure to check out Skyscanner's impressive list of limited-time sales.

Tripadvisor: Whether you're looking for staycation activities or a far-flung getaway, you can search thorough thousands of activities and hotels at the best prices.

