The autumn starter pack: 11 best fall jackets from Uniqlo, from $70

Uniqlo has so many cute jackets for fall and winter — 11 best styles (photos via Uniqlo)

And just like that, another summer has come to an end. While I'm sad to part with my warm weather attire, I won't pretend I'm not excited about reintroducing fall jackets and boots into my daily wardrobe.

If you know me (I'm cool, I promise!), you know I have quite the collection of fall jackets. I grew up in Alberta and have spent much of my adulthood flitting between Ontario, Germany and the U.K., so I am very familiar with dressing for warm, rainy, brisk and freezing autumn weather.

That said, one of my favourite places to shop for fall and winter jackets is Uniqlo. The retailer has a massive assortment of chic (and affordable) outerwear options, including a new collection, Uniqlo: C, by British designer Clare Waight Keller — Meghan Markle's very own wedding dress designer. To see what's up for grabs from Uniqlo's fall/winter 2023/24 collection, scroll below.

Pile Lined Jacket in dark brown and beige (photos via Uniqlo)

We're calling it now: Uniqlo's Pile Lined Jacket is about to go viral. Reviewers call the '70s-inspired style "soft and very comfortable" and promise it's "worth every penny."

$100 at Uniqlo

Pufftech Quilted Jacket in black and olive (photos via Uniqlo)

Take it from someone who owns and loves this quilted liner — you'll wear it all the time. The lightly padded jacket comes in a handful of colours for fall 2023, including brown, black and olive green.

$90 at Uniqlo

Pufftech Blouson in blue and brown (photos via Uniqlo)

Part of Uniqlo's collection with Clare Waight Keller (Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer!), this cute fall jacket has a corduroy collar and a water-repellent outer shell.

$130 at Uniqlo

Double Face Long Coat in beige and black (photos via Uniqlo)

This classically tailored coat will always be in style. The high-quality wool jacket is available in beige, natural and black.

$180 at Uniqlo

Pufftech Oversized Coat (photo via Uniqlo)

Another design from Clare Waight Keller, this oversized padded coat features a drawstring at the waist if you prefer a more cinched-in look. The longline jacket is padded for warmth and hand-washable.

$180 at Uniqlo

Pile Lined Fleece Stand Collar Coat in beige and black (photos via Uniqlo)

Keep the cold at bay with this cozy fleece jacket. The longline style has an elastic inside the waist and a stand collar to keep the breeze out.

$100 at Uniqlo

Trench Coat in navy (photos via Uniqlo)

Classically cool and always in style, Uniqlo's Clare Waight Keller trench coat features a glossy 100 per cent cotton twill outer and a relaxed, slender fit.

$180 at Uniqlo

Pufftech Quilted Vest (photos via Uniqlo)

Uniqlo reviewers say this "classic" fall vest looks "casual and clean" and easily fits under a jacket on frosty days.

$70 at Uniqlo

Ines de la Fressange Corduroy Double Breasted Jacket (photos via Uniqlo)

This French-inspired corduroy double-breasted jacket comes from Uniqlo's Ines de la Fressange collection. Reviewers call the "well made" jacket a "winner."

$100 at Uniqlo

Powder Soft Down Jacket in black and yellow (photos via Uniqlo)

This cozy winter jacket is generously filled with premium down for incredible comfort feels like you're wrapped in a cloud.

$150 at Uniqlo

Ultra Light Down Vest in beige and off-white (photos via Uniqlo)

This premium down vest is seriously warm and incredibly lightweight — a win for transitional fall weather.

$80 at Uniqlo

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.