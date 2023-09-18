The autumn starter pack: 11 best fall jackets from Uniqlo, from $70
Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer just launched a new collection with Uniqlo — and we predict these fall jackets will sell out.
And just like that, another summer has come to an end. While I'm sad to part with my warm weather attire, I won't pretend I'm not excited about reintroducing fall jackets and boots into my daily wardrobe.
If you know me (I'm cool, I promise!), you know I have quite the collection of fall jackets. I grew up in Alberta and have spent much of my adulthood flitting between Ontario, Germany and the U.K., so I am very familiar with dressing for warm, rainy, brisk and freezing autumn weather.
That said, one of my favourite places to shop for fall and winter jackets is Uniqlo. The retailer has a massive assortment of chic (and affordable) outerwear options, including a new collection, Uniqlo: C, by British designer Clare Waight Keller — Meghan Markle's very own wedding dress designer. To see what's up for grabs from Uniqlo's fall/winter 2023/24 collection, scroll below.
Pile Lined Jacket
We're calling it now: Uniqlo's Pile Lined Jacket is about to go viral. Reviewers call the '70s-inspired style "soft and very comfortable" and promise it's "worth every penny."
Pufftech Quilted Jacket
Take it from someone who owns and loves this quilted liner — you'll wear it all the time. The lightly padded jacket comes in a handful of colours for fall 2023, including brown, black and olive green.
Uniqlo: C Pufftech Blouson
Part of Uniqlo's collection with Clare Waight Keller (Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer!), this cute fall jacket has a corduroy collar and a water-repellent outer shell.
Double Face Long Coat
This classically tailored coat will always be in style. The high-quality wool jacket is available in beige, natural and black.
Uniqlo: C Pufftech Oversized Coat
Another design from Clare Waight Keller, this oversized padded coat features a drawstring at the waist if you prefer a more cinched-in look. The longline jacket is padded for warmth and hand-washable.
Uniqlo: C Pile Lined Fleece Stand Collar Coat
Keep the cold at bay with this cozy fleece jacket. The longline style has an elastic inside the waist and a stand collar to keep the breeze out.
Uniqlo: C Trench Coat
Classically cool and always in style, Uniqlo's Clare Waight Keller trench coat features a glossy 100 per cent cotton twill outer and a relaxed, slender fit.
Pufftech Quilted Vest
Uniqlo reviewers say this "classic" fall vest looks "casual and clean" and easily fits under a jacket on frosty days.
Ines de la Fressange Corduroy Double Breasted Jacket
This French-inspired corduroy double-breasted jacket comes from Uniqlo's Ines de la Fressange collection. Reviewers call the "well made" jacket a "winner."
Powder Soft Down Jacket
This cozy winter jacket is generously filled with premium down for incredible comfort feels like you're wrapped in a cloud.
Ultra Light Down Vest
This premium down vest is seriously warm and incredibly lightweight — a win for transitional fall weather.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.