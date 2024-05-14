The best family hotels in Mauritius

Mauritius is heaven for active families. This pocket-sized tropical paradise offers an incredible amount to do, from island-hopping and hikes in forested nature reserves to whale watching, electric-bike rides in the highlands and wildlife safaris in eco-parks. Overnight flights, and short travel distances, mean children can be snorkelling from a sun-soaked beach by mid-morning. Some island hotels have fabulous facilities for families, from family rooms to multi-bedroom pool villas, and perks of baby clubs, mini-buffets and the gamut of complimentary watersports.

Kids’ clubs keep children happy with crab hunts, creole lessons and cinema on the beach, while teenagers get kitesurfing, diving and golf lessons, bike tours and beach barbecues. They can even try flyboarding, the latest adrenalin-pumping craze. Perhaps best of all, family holidays here are affordable – Mauritius has some of the best-value deals in the region – especially in our summer. Here’s our pick of the best family-friendly hotels in Mauritius.

How we review



Every hotel in this curated list has been visited by one of our expert reviewers, who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis. They stay for a minimum of one night, test at least one meal and trial other experiences that the hotel might have to offer.



LUX* Belle Mare is set on the white-sand shores of Belle Mare Plage on Mauritius’s breezy east coast. This scenic retreat provides the ideal location for families looking to unwind by the ocean and explore farther afield. Recently renovated, the all-suite property comes with a sophisticated but cool and laidback boutique feel integrating elements of tropical design. Activities, such as water sports, abound for guests of all ages and both children and adults will want to make use of the central pool, along with its poolside ice cream parlour, and the more toddler-friendly lagoon. PLAY kids’ club and Studio 17 for tweens and teens cater to younger travellers. There’s a toddler space and babysitting service at the resort, as well as a kids’ corner in restaurant Mondo.

Creole-style architecture, warm service and authentic local experiences define this boutique retreat, distinguished in appearance by its white buildings with blue shutters and high wooden vaulted ceilings, in the heart of Grand Baie. Set on a small beach, and just a short stroll from the bigger beach of La Cuvette, the waterfront property stands out for family-friendly activities including complimentary water sports, catamaran snorkelling tours, archery, bike tours and trips on a pirogue. There’s also an activity corner where you’ll find a pool, table tennis and games like beach volleyball. The spa includes children's massages on its menu and a number of the guest rooms are interconnecting.

• The best hotels in Mauritius

The five-star family resort, Constance Belle Mare Plage, which is found on the mile-long beach it takes its name from, combines tropical French style with all the services and facilities you need for a family stay. Named ‘Leading Family Resort in Mauritius’ by World Travel Awards over a number of years, the beachfront retreat comes with family-friendly amenities, like a kids’ club with toddler pool, while also offering an abundance of activities for all ages including weekly golf, tennis and diving initiation, cooking classes and even children’s’ as well as adults’ spa treatments. Families staying here can opt for a two-, three-, or five-bedroom villa, or request interconnecting rooms, which are available across all room categories.

• The best all-inclusive hotels in Mauritius

Asian influence comes with a Mauritian twist at Shangri-La’s Le Touessrok Resort & Spa on Mauritius’s east coast. The sprawling resort comes with as many as six beaches in its appealing location in Trou D'Eau Douce while also encompassing Ilot Mangénie private island and the island of Ile aux Cerfs, home to a golf course, both of which are a 10-minute boat ride away. An array of water sports, including mangrove kayaking, are offered at the resort’s boathouse and there’s an e-bike tour along the coast as well as tennis coaching. For children, the T-Club comes with its own pool and an impressive treehouse, while teenagers can make the most of complimentary teens’ club activities like stand-up paddle boarding. Family rooms and suites are created by joining interconnecting rooms.

• The most romantic hotels in Mauritius

This five-star resort taking inspiration from 19th-century naturalist Charles Telfair sits on the white-sand shores of former sugar estate, Bel Ombre. Here in the south-west, you’ll find yourself in the foothills of Black River Gorges National Park and within easy reach of Tamarin Bay, known for dolphin watching. In this all-suite, village-like retreat, a bridge leads over a river from the lobby to the sea, and a central infinity pool is set within tropical gardens. The resort offers a range of non-motorised water sports, padel tennis and cooking classes, with adventurous pursuits like mountain biking hosted in Bel Ombre Nature Reserve. Timomo Baby Club, a kids’ club, teens’ club and junior golf academy entertain the resort’s youngest guests.

• The world's 50 greatest hotels

For active family travellers, the five-star Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa on Le Morne peninsula is set apart by its family-friendly offering and sporty vibe. This property, featuring more than three miles of white-sand beach, a championship golf course and ‘dine around’ experience covering eight restaurants, also comes with a super-size pool, tennis and golf academy and Padi dive centre. The resort’s kids’ club has its own pool and offers an array of fun activities including fishing in the lagoon, mini golf and kids yoga. The teens’ programme then hosts everything from tennis initiation to water sports lessons and beach barbecues. Free stays for children are offered in the low season.

• The best family-friendly hotels in Barbados

The first hotel on Mauritius’s west coast when it opened in the 1970s, La Pirogue retains its long-established appeal with its thatched rondavels, which are designed to look like the sail of fishermen’s traditional pirogues, and with its distinctly Mauritian flavour. From this charm-filled resort, set in a coconut grove beside the west coast’s longest stretch of beach, activities like diving, dolphin spotting and fishing prove popular. On site, amenities including a large infinity pool with slide and a freestyle pool are complemented by the resort’s kids’ and teens’ club offering imaginative activities like pirogue painting and marine discovery. With shallow, current-free waters, this beach is among the island’s best for families. Children under 12 also stay, play and eat for free when you book your accommodation.

• The best all-inclusive Caribbean hotels

This property, considered the grand dame of Mauritius hotels, is set on a private peninsula of the island’s north-east coast. Over a mile of white-sand shores and expansive gardens surround the luxury hideaway, which was inspired by old sugar cane plantation houses in style. Three swimming pools, a lagoon-side boathouse and three tennis courts count among the bountiful amenities of this resort, which is also the setting off point for one-of-a-kind excursions like helicopter island picnics. For families, the resort has one of the island’s best kids’ clubs, a youth fitness programme and a teens’ club with exhilarating activities like canyoning at Tamarin Falls.

• The best all-inclusive hotels in Greece

The contemporary Creole-style Preskil Island Resort sits on its own private white-sand-fringed islet of Mauritius’s laidback south-east coast. The lively hotel is a favourite among families with a homely, Mauritian feel and a wealth of things to do, from lounging in the large infinity pool to glass-bottom boat trips, lagoon snorkelling and visiting Blue Bay Marine Park with the Padi dive school. Other family friendly experiences include learning to kite surf, hiking in the Beau Vallon estate and electric bike tours. The resort has a baby club, kids’ club and toddler beachside pool and there are plenty of activities, such as water sports and outdoor cinema, for teenagers. In the low season, children stay for free.

• The best all-inclusive hotels in Spain

Bountiful activities for children of all ages make the lively Ravenala Attitude a go-to for families. The all-suite contemporary-Mauritian-style resort comes with nine distinctive places to eat, three large pools and a dive centre among its many facilities surrounded by tropical gardens on a small white sand beach. Children can learn about the life-cycle of turtles at the Little Marine Discovery Centre and teenagers can make the most of a pool table, tennis tables, an outdoor cinema and karaoke at Teens Republic. The resort has 102 family suites comfortably sleeping two children. Here in the north of the island, nearby attractions include Pamplemousses Botanical Gardens.

• The best all-inclusive Canary Islands

For active family travellers, the five-star Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa on Le Morne peninsula is set apart by its family-friendly offering and sporty vibe. This property, featuring more than three miles of white-sand beach, a championship golf course and ‘dine around’ experience covering eight restaurants, also comes with a super-size pool, tennis and golf academy and Padi dive centre. The resort’s kids’ club has its own pool and offers an array of fun activities including fishing in the lagoon, mini golf and kids yoga. The teens’ programme then hosts everything from tennis initiation to water sports lessons and beach barbecues. Free stays for children are offered in the low season.