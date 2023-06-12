24 best last-minute Father's Day gift ideas for men who are hard to shop for

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Shopping for a picky parent? Here are 24 dad-approved Father's Day gift ideas he'll use and love in 2023.

Best last-minute Father's Day gift ideas in Canada (photos via Yeti, Amazon, lululemon, Zwilling & Kiehl's)

Whether you're shopping for an aging parent, a carpool dad, or a first-time father, we all know dads who, no matter how much you beg for a hint, "don't need anything" for Father's Day.

And while that's well and good (and incredibly unhelpful), no one wants to be caught empty-handed come Sunday, June 18. Therefore, for the struggling gift-givers out there, we've rounded up 24 fantastic gift ideas for Father's Day 2023.

Starting at just $11, scroll below to shop the best last-minute gifts (seriously, I called my dad to ask) for sporty dads, culinary dads, globe-trotting dads and all the other dads we're happy to know and love this Father's Day.

Best last-minute Father's Day gifts under $50

Command the Day Dopp Kit (photo via lululemon)

A practical gift idea for dads who are always on the road, this travel kit has a wide, zippered opening and secure interior compartments. Shipping cut-off: Order Father’s Day gifts by June 13 at 11:‌59‌pm PST to get them by June 18.

$48 at lululemon

Men's Pond Life Relaxed T-Shirt (photo via Roots)

Roots' stylish Pond Life T-shirt pays homage to some of Canada's pond wildlife — the mallard and the rainbow trout. The 100 per cent organic cotton jersey shirt comes in two colours: Sand and navy.

$48 at Roots

Grooming Solutions Nourishing Beard Grooming Oil (photo via Kiehl's)

Shopping for a dad with facial hair? This lightweight beard oil is formulated with sandalwood, cedarwood and eucalyptus essential oils, earning it praise from shoppers.

$45 at Kiehl's

DOQAUS Digital Meat Thermometer (Photo via Amazon)

A must-have tool for BBQ season, Amazon shoppers call this affordable meat thermometer their "favourite kitchen tool."

$23 at Amazon

Rambler (photo via Yeti)

With nearly 8,000 reviews and 4.6-star average rating, Yeti's 414 mL Rambler mug "exceeds all expectations." The mug is also available in 295 mL and 710 mL sizes.

$32 $40 at Yeti

MasterClass (Photo via MasterClass)

Whether they're into cooking, music, business, tech or art, MasterClass covers every topic under the sun. Individual courses are taught by some of the most famous faces on the planet, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, Chris Hadfield and many more.

From $13 at MasterClass

Pop-Up Fishing Father’s Day Card (photo via Amazon)

This fun 3D card is the perfect little something-something for dad. The card is also available in baseball, beer, beach, rugby and toolbox themes.

$11 at Amazon

Sustainable Coffee Subscription (photo via Driftaway Coffee)

Perfect for coffee lovers and those wanting to expand their palate, this sustainable coffee company delivers freshly roasted and curated single-origin beans from around the world in 100 per cent compostable packaging.

From $44 at Driftaway Coffee

Best last-minute Father's Day gifts under $100

Airing Easy Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt (photo via lululemon)

This stylish button-up is made from quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric and comes in four designs. Shipping cut-off: Order Father’s Day gifts by June 13 at 11:‌59‌pm PST to get them by June 18.

$98 at lululemon

Spikeball Game Set (Photo via Amazon)

This best-selling game set provides everything you need (minus the players!) to play Spikeball this summer. "This game is incredible," raves one Amazon shopper.

$90 at Amazon

TUSHY Classic 3.0 (Photo via HelloTushy/Instagram)

A one-of-a-kind gift, to say the least, the Hello Tushy is the self-proclaimed "most thoughtful bidet in the world." It requires no electricity or plumbing to set up and has more than 13,800 five-star reviews.

$99 $129 at Hello Tushy

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker (photo via Amazon)

Enjoy cold brew at home just in time for summer with this fan-favourite cold brew coffee maker. The fuss-free device only requires coffee grounds to operate and comes backed by a 4.6-star average rating. It's a "fantastic product," writes one user. "I'll buy it again and again for all my family members."

$66 at Amazon

Gonex Pickleball Paddles (photo via Amazon)

This fan-favourite Pickleball set includes two Pickleball racquets, four outdoor and indoor balls and one carry bag. Amazon shoppers call the $100 set a "great starter kit" and say it's "excellent" for players of "all ages and abilities."

$100 at Amazon

The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4) in Coast (Photo via Away)

Made from water-resistant nylon, these top-rated travel packing cubes are designed with a mesh panel to make it easy to find what you need without needing to fully unpack.

$65 at Away

Tile Pro (2022) 2-pack (photo via Amazon)

Whether you want to keep an eye on your keys, luggage, or bags, this powerful Bluetooth tracker has a range of up to 400 ft, is IP67-rated water resistant and comes backed by thousands of five-star reviews.

$70 $80 at Amazon

Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager (photo via Amazon)

This "Amazon's Choice" neck and shoulder massager features eight rotating massage nodes, simulating an in-person massage. The device comes backed by a 4.3-star average rating and has been dubbed a "lifesaver" by reviewers.

$70 $90 at Amazon

Best last-minute Father's Day gifts under $300

Cruiser Backpack 22L (photo via lululemon)

This packed-with-pockets backpack cruises effortlessly from work to workout to the airport. The travel-friendly style is available in two designs. Shipping cut-off: Order Father’s Day gifts by June 13 at 11:‌59‌pm PST to get them by June 18.

$178 at lululemon

Outdoors Counselor Nylon Jacket (photo via Roots)

Give dad a wardrobe upgrade with this retro athletic jacket. Shoppers call it the "perfect" lightweight, multi-use jacket.

$128 at Roots

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones (photo via Amazon)

These noise-cancelling headphones come backed by more than 35,000 reviews and an average 4.6-star rating. According to one happy shopper, the headphones are "comfortable", stay on during workouts, the battery "lasts forever," and the noise cancellation is "perfect."

$249 $440 at Amazon

Braun JB9040BK TriForce Power Blender (photo via Amazon)

This high-tech blender features three texture options for 18 different settings. It can even turn cold ingredients into a warm soup recipe with its hot soup function. This "bad boy is right up there with Vitamix," writes one shopper, who calls it a "superb" blender.

$250 at Amazon

Realcook Vertical 17" Steel Charcoal Smoker (photo via Amazon)

This versatile unit is a must-have for outdoor chefs. The smoker has a two-layer design with up to 453 sq. in. of cooking space. Fans on Amazon say it works "phenomenally" as both a grill and a smoker.

$161 at Amazon

Courant Catch:2 Multi-device Wireless Charger (photo via Courant)

This sleek wireless charger can power up to two devices at once and is available in five colours, including black, ash and white.

$120 $150 at Courant

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder (photo via Amazon)

Who says Lego is just for kids? This 1,890-piece set is the ultimate collector's item, measuring 50 cm long when built. It's "perfect," lauds one reviewer.

$300 at Amazon

Zwilling 4-Piece Toro Steak Knives (photo via Zwilling)

These luxe Zwilling steak knives offer exceptional long-lasting sharpness and feature stylish, ergonomic handles.

$180 $230 at Zwilling

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.