27 best Father's Day gift ideas in 2023 — seriously, I asked my dad

Shopping for a picky parent? Here are 27 dad-approved Father's Day gift ideas he'll use and love in 2023.

Best Father's Day gift ideas in 2023 (photos via Amazon, Our Place, Kiehl's, Zwilling, Therabody, & lululemon).

Whether you're shopping for an aging parent, a carpool dad, or a first-time father, we all know dads who, no matter how much you beg for a hint, "don't need anything" for Father's Day.

And while that's well and good (and incredibly unhelpful), no one wants to be caught empty-handed come Sunday, June 18. Therefore, for the struggling gift-givers out there, we've rounded up 27 fantastic gift ideas for Father's Day 2023.

Starting at just $5, scroll below to shop the best gifts (seriously, I called my dad to ask) for sporty dads, culinary dads, globe-trotting dads and all the other dads we're happy to know and love this Father's Day.

Best Father's Day gifts under $50

The Hot/Cold Bottle 17oz (photo via lululemon)

This hot/cold stainless steel water bottle is double-walled and vacuum-insulated to help keep your drink at their ideal temperature.

$48 at lululemon

Snore No More (Photo via Saje)

Give the gift of a good night's sleep with this peaceful and calming roll-on. The blend encourages deep, open and clear breathing, relieving minor respiratory conditions and promoting relaxation.

$26 at Saje

Grooming Solutions Nourishing Beard Grooming Oil (photo via Kiehl's)

Shopping for a dad with facial hair? This lightweight beard oil is formulated with sandalwood, cedarwood and eucalyptus essential oils, earning it praise from shoppers.

$45 at Kiehl's

DOQAUS Digital Meat Thermometer (Photo via Amazon)

A must-have tool for BBQ season, Amazon shoppers call this affordable meat thermometer their "favourite kitchen tool."

$17 $19 at Amazon

Rarest of Them All Father's Day Card (Photo via Etsy)

Equal parts funny and cute, this Father's Day card has earned hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers. To check out more from the Toronto-based gotamago Etsy story, click here.

$5 at Etsy

MasterClass (Photo via MasterClass)

Whether they're into cooking, music, business, tech or art, MasterClass covers every topic under the sun. Individual courses are taught by some of the most famous faces on the planet, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, Chris Hadfield and many more.

From $20 at MasterClass

Screen Magnifier for Smartphone (photo via Amazon)

This unique gadget works just like a projector screen, enlarging the size of your screen so you can enjoy movies and videos from your smartphone on a larger display. "It's a game-changer," lauds one reviewer.

$31 at Amazon

Canadian Postage Stamp Art (Photo via Etsy)

All prints from this top-rated shop are highly detailed reproductions of genuine collectible stamps. To shop its entire collection, including stamp art from France and Denmark, click here.

From $28 at Etsy

Sustainable Coffee Subscription (photo via Driftaway Coffee)

Perfect for coffee lovers and those wanting to expand their palate, this sustainable coffee company delivers freshly roasted and curated single-origin beans from around the world in 100 per cent compostable packaging.

From $44 at Driftaway Coffee

Best Father's Day gifts under $100

Airing Easy Camp Collar Shirt (photo via lululemon)

This stylish button-up is conveniently made from quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric and comes in six colours and prints. According to one lululemon reviewer, the shirt is "very airy and comfortable."

$98 at lululemon

Spikeball Game Set (Photo via Amazon)

This best-selling game set provides everything you need (minus the players!) to play Spikeball this summer. "This game is incredible," raves one Amazon shopper.

$90 at Amazon

Father's Day Yeti Rambler (photo via Yeti)

Celebrate dad this Father's Day with a limited-edition Father's Day Yeti rambler. The Father's Day collection includes four Yeti favourites, including travel mugs and tumblers.

$60 at Yeti

TUSHY Classic 3.0 (Photo via HelloTushy/Instagram)

A one-of-a-kind gift, to say the least, the Hello Tushy is the self-proclaimed "most thoughtful bidet in the world." It requires no electricity or plumbing to set up and has more than 13,800 five-star reviews.

$99 at Hello Tushy

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker (photo via Amazon)

Enjoy cold brew at home just in time for summer with this fan-favourite cold brew coffee maker. The fuss-free device only requires coffee grounds to operate and comes backed by a 4.6-star average rating. It's a "fantastic product," writes one user. "I'll buy it again and again for all my family members."

$61 at Amazon

Magnetic Acacia Knife Block (Photo via Bespoke Post)

This gorgeous acacia wood knife block features industrial-strength magnets to keep your knives secure and on display. The design from Marcellin holds up to seven knives on each side and doubles as a bookend.

$80 at Bespoke Post

Gonex Pickleball Paddles (photo via Amazon)

This fan-favourite Pickleball set includes two Pickleball racquets, four outdoor and indoor balls and one carry bag. Amazon shoppers call the $100 set a "great starter kit" and say it's "excellent" for players of "all ages and abilities."

$100 at Amazon

The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4) in Coast (Photo via Away)

Made from water-resistant nylon, these top-rated travel packing cubes are designed with a mesh panel to make it easy to find what you need without needing to fully unpack.

$65 at Away

Tile Pro (2022) 2-pack (photo via Amazon)

Whether you want to keep an eye on your keys, luggage, or bags, this powerful Bluetooth tracker has a range of up to 400 ft, is IP67-rated water resistant and comes backed by thousands of five-star reviews.

$80 at Amazon

Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager (photo via Amazon)

This "Amazon's Choice" neck and shoulder massager features eight rotating massage nodes, simulating an in-person massage. The device comes backed by a 4.3-star average rating and has been dubbed a "lifesaver" by reviewers.

$70 $90 at Amazon

Best Father's Day gifts under $300

lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme (Photo via lululemon)

According to lululemon, these top-rated pants "feel like moving from a cramped studio apartment to a house with a yard." The reviewer-loved style is available in nine colours and sizes XS to XXL.

$138 at lululemon

Theragun Mini (photo via Therabody)

Now 20 per cent smaller and 30 per cent lighter than its Theragun predecessor, the Mini is proven to relieve aches and pains, improve recovery and increase mobility and range of motion.

$249 at Therabody

Always Pan 2.0 (photo via Our Place)

Give the gift everyone wants to get their hands on: The Always Pan. This innovative pan replaces ten traditional pieces of cookware, including a frying pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet and saucepan.

$200 at Our Place

AncestryDNA (photo via Amazon)

Get to the root of your genetic ethnicity and explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, fitness, nutrient and other personal characteristics with this reviewer-approved kit.

$154 at Amazon

Realcook Vertical 17" Steel Charcoal Smoker (photo via Amazon)

This versatile unit is a must-have for outdoor chefs. The smoker has a two-layer design with up to 453 sq. in. of cooking space. Fans on Amazon say it works "phenomenally" as both a grill and a smoker.

$161 at Amazon

Courant Catch:2 Multi-device Wireless Charger (photo via Courant)

This sleek wireless charger can power up to two devices at once and is available in five colours, including black, ash and white.

$120 $150 at Courant

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder (photo via Amazon)

Who says Lego is just for kids? This 1,890-piece set is the ultimate collector's item, measuring 50 cm long when built. It's "perfect," lauds one reviewer.

$300 at Amazon

Zwilling 4-Piece Toro Steak Knives (photo via Zwilling)

These luxe Zwilling steak knives offer exceptional long-lasting sharpness and feature stylish, ergonomic handles.

$180 $230 at Zwilling

