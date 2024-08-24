Best in flight: Which airlines soar above the rest?

Flying is often a fundamental element of travel, and airlines have the ability to make or break a trip. With so many options to choose from, how do you know which ones offer the best service, comfort, and value for your money?

To establish which airlines are the best, an expert panel has nominated their top picks across each of six categories, and now it's your turn to decide the winners by voting for your favorites. You can vote once per day, per category, and voting ends Sept. 16 at noon ET.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best Airline

Flying has become a fundamental aspect of travel for many people. And while it might not be your favorite part of a vacation or business trip, these 20 airlines — nominated as the best by an expert panel — strive to improve the flyer experience with newer planes, better connectivity, and improved food and entertainment.

Best Business & First Class

It's easy to forget you’re on an airplane at all when flying in these 20 airlines’ premium cabins, nominated by an expert panel as the best in the industry. They offer luxe amenities such as lie-flat beds, widescreen TVs for personal entertainment, and multi-course meals prepared by onboard chefs.

Best Cabin Crew

The cabin crew is one of the most critical and overlooked elements of a flight, whether you’re flying economy or first class. The friendliness, enthusiasm, and efficiency of the flight attendants onboard can often make or break the passenger experience. It’s not an easy job, and these 20 airlines — nominated as the best by an expert panel — exceed at it.

Best Economy Class

For the vast majority of travelers, flying means sitting in economy class — the most affordable option for air travel. But not all economy classes are created equal. These 20 airlines — nominated as the best by a panel of experts — make the economy class experience more comfortable with perks like bigger seats, more legroom, and ample entertainment options.

Best Inflight Entertainment

With seatback touchscreens, high-speed Wi-Fi, personal device access, and hundreds of hours of free content, flying is more entertaining than ever. Nominated as the best in the industry by an expert panel, these 20 airlines score big points when it comes to inflight entertainment options.

Best Inflight Food

Airplane food has long been an object of ridicule, but airlines have upped their culinary game (even in economy), with seasonal ingredients, destination-inspired menus, and even onboard chefs. Nominated as the best by an expert panel, these 20 airlines offer stellar meals and snacks that taste even better at 30,000 feet.

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced Sept. 25 on 10best.usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: Which airlines are best? Experts weighed in and it's your turn to vote