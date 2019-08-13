The Best Football Podcasts For The New Season

The football season is here again and you're hungry. Famished, actually. Absolutely famished. You want football-centric chat. You already know about the big beasts of football podcasting: Guardian Football Weekly, The Football Ramble, The Totally Football Show. They're mighty fine podcasts. But you want something a bit different.
There are loads of options out there that will cleave to the formula minted and perfected by those behemoths, spinning through the same hot button talking points repackaged with a slightly different cast of broadsheet journalists or, worse, a gang of mates laughing at each other's weak jokes. But the following podcasts go deeper and look wider to bring stories and insight from across the game.
The Gary Neville Podcast
Yes, podcasting is supposed to be the bit of the internet where the little guy can become as big and influential as the multinational corporation, but Gary Neville remains so relentlessly interesting that this one from Sky Sports is an essential. He chats to Martin Tyler and other Sky regulars about the weekend's most pressing talking points in handy 15- to 20-minute chunks, and you don't have to put up with Jamie Redknapp butting in to say abstract nouns for 30 seconds or so. Passion. Technique. Strength. And a lovely finish.
Athletico Mince
There's very little point trying to explain why Andy Dawson and Bob Mortimer's Athletico Mince works, really. Its regular features include Gangs of the EPL, in which Harry Kane, Debbie Alli [sic] and an incredibly thick Eric Dier of the Tottenham White Harts battle against the likes of the Peaky Gooners and a razor-chinned Jamie Vardy. Then there's songs from Jordan Henderson (sample lyric: "I'm a nutjob / I'm a soft lad / I spent six months trapped in a cat flap"), and the continuing adventures of Steve McLaren and his pet snake Casper as they enact their 'destroy and exit' policy on another unsuspecting club. Much like Bob's other work, it's built up a huge cult following by being relentlessly strange and very, very funny.
Quickly Kevin, Will He Score?
Football nostalgia podcasts are absolutely everywhere, and they're mostly slightly rubbish in the way that most podcasts generally are slightly rubbish - just a gang of mates snickering to no particular end in someone's echoey spare room. Not this one. Comedian Josh Widdecombe and friends Chris Scull and Michael Marden do the laughing-about-the-past thing loads of other podcasts do but with much more actually funny stuff, and add to that good interviews with the likes of Gary Neville, Stuart Pearce and Alistair Campbell. They look beyond the Premier League too - the episode on the travails of Chester City under former NFL manager Terry Smith, and his insistence on playing "regular 4-4-2 rules" and the half-time assessment that Chester's opponents "keep putting it in the hole", is especially good.
World Football
This BBC World Service podcast has a typically functional name, but it's extremely apt. When it says it covers world football, it means it very literally. Everything is here, from interviews with USA international Jessica McDonald about winning the World Cup to Zimbabwean defender Alec Mudimu, who splits his time between Welsh Premier League side Cefn Druids and his day-to-day as a youth worker in Manchester. Plus, there have been stories from the African Cup of Nations, grassroots developments and the very earliest rounds of World Cup qualifying with Guam and Bhutan. All football life is here.
The Totally Football League Show
If you support a team outside the Premier League, you're not particularly well catered for by podcasters. You're not exactly deluged with punditry that looks outside the orthodox view of your team if you support anyone outside The Big Six™, come to think of it. However, the Totally Football League show goes deep into the Championship, League One and League Two with host and Chelmsford City fan Caroline Barker and regular panellists Joe Crilly, Sam Parkin and Adrian Clarke. All are funny and well informed and, on top of that, there's a very handy running order for each show so you can jump through and find the bit you're after. Why doesn't everyone do that?
Second Captains
You might have heard of this one - it's the biggest and most listened-to podcast in Ireland and has won sackfuls of awards - but given we in the UK have never been entirely reliable when it comes to listening to Ireland it's worth pointing out again. It's your usual weekly roundup and discussion of news, but with a slightly different perspective on English football from regular hosts Eoin McDevitt, Ken Early, Mark Horgan, Ciarán Murphy and Simon Hick. There's a very likeable and soothingly low-tempo tone which makes you realise quite how much a lot of other football podcasts shout at you, and they're keen to dig into the daft nonsense spewed in the pre- and post-match press conferences as much as the action on the pitch too.
The Reducer
This one's been on hiatus since last Christmas, but there's a very solid back catalogue of pods to dig through. Irish Times columnist Séamas O'Reilly and Gavin Cooney boggle at various (broadly terrible) football-adjacent cultural curios including the extremely sweary Neil Warnock documentary, which followed Yorkshire's angriest man as he bollocked Sheffield United almost to death, and the Upton Park-set Pierce Brosnan terrorism thriller Final Score. The artefacts often speak for themselves, but O'Reilly and Cooney gleefully slice them to ribbons anyway.
