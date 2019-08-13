The Best Football Podcasts For The New Season

From Esquire

The football season is here again and you're hungry. Famished, actually. Absolutely famished. You want football-centric chat. You already know about the big beasts of football podcasting: Guardian Football Weekly, The Football Ramble, The Totally Football Show. They're mighty fine podcasts. But you want something a bit different.

There are loads of options out there that will cleave to the formula minted and perfected by those behemoths, spinning through the same hot button talking points repackaged with a slightly different cast of broadsheet journalists or, worse, a gang of mates laughing at each other's weak jokes. But the following podcasts go deeper and look wider to bring stories and insight from across the game.

The Gary Neville Podcast

Photo credit: - More

Yes, podcasting is supposed to be the bit of the internet where the little guy can become as big and influential as the multinational corporation, but Gary Neville remains so relentlessly interesting that this one from Sky Sports is an essential. He chats to Martin Tyler and other Sky regulars about the weekend's most pressing talking points in handy 15- to 20-minute chunks, and you don't have to put up with Jamie Redknapp butting in to say abstract nouns for 30 seconds or so. Passion. Technique. Strength. And a lovely finish.

LISTEN

Athletico Mince

Photo credit: - More

There's very little point trying to explain why Andy Dawson and Bob Mortimer's Athletico Mince works, really. Its regular features include Gangs of the EPL, in which Harry Kane, Debbie Alli [sic] and an incredibly thick Eric Dier of the Tottenham White Harts battle against the likes of the Peaky Gooners and a razor-chinned Jamie Vardy. Then there's songs from Jordan Henderson (sample lyric: "I'm a nutjob / I'm a soft lad / I spent six months trapped in a cat flap"), and the continuing adventures of Steve McLaren and his pet snake Casper as they enact their 'destroy and exit' policy on another unsuspecting club. Much like Bob's other work, it's built up a huge cult following by being relentlessly strange and very, very funny.

LISTEN

Quickly Kevin, Will He Score?

Photo credit: - More

Story continues