The best foundations for a radiant, fresh complexion

Flawless faces: Penélope Cruz, Charlize Theron and Alicia Keys

There was a time when the extent of products on offer for the complexion would either be a thick, cakey foundation that made your face look two-dimensional, or a greasy tinted moisturiser that would slide off and disappear into the ether by the end of the day. Every shade would be a variation of a pinky colour, with no thought for different undertones (even very pale skin can have olive-y undertones, as much as darker skin can).

Thankfully, beauty brands have seriously upped their game in the past few years and now there are options: more shades, of course, but also different textures depending on the level of coverage you would like and the finish on the skin. There are brilliant foundations that disguise redness and pigmentation while looking completely natural, and concealers that hide the most troubling dark circles. Even if you are not a keen make-up wearer but just want something to even out the skin tone and make you look slightly more awake, there’s a formula for that, too.

The key with foundation is in the application. You don’t need to cover every inch of skin in a bid to make everything look more even. The tried and true make-up artist technique is to apply foundation from the centre of your face, softly blending outwards. This is because you often need more coverage around the nose, cheeks and mouth, and very seldom around the perimeters of the face.

Whoever your complexion pin-up may be, and whatever effect you are looking to emulate, there are a few key products and techniques that will help you get the desired result.

You would like: A full coverage liquid foundation that stays put all day

Inspired by: Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month: the actress exemplifies the natural-looking look - Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Europe

If you’re a committed foundation wearer but just want something more natural-looking, there’s no need to ditch the base for another texture. The key is in the formulation. Modern foundations are now mostly medium coverage and billed as ‘buildable’, which basically means you can keep adding product for full coverage without it looking like you’re wearing too much make-up.

One of the most impressive new foundations on the market is the Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation by Shiseido. It immediately makes the skin look better: blend a pump’s worth into the skin with a foundation brush for the best finish.

If you are completely put off by anything remotely ‘glowy’ or ‘dewy’, the latest foundation by Sisley, the Phyto-Teint Perfection Foundation, is glorious. It leaves a soft-matte finish that smoothes pores, but crucially doesn’t settle into fine lines or wrinkles. Again, one pump is enough.

The new Luminous Silk Serum foundation by Revolution, meanwhile, is a high street winner, coming in at £11.

Products to try

Shiseido Sisley Revolution

Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation by Shiseido, £49; Phyto-Teint Perfection Foundation by Sisley, £80; Silk Serum Foundation by Revolution, £11

You would like: Make-up that looks like skincare

Inspired by: Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party: the actress and producer is a fan of 'skin tints' - Karwai Tang/WireImage

‘Skin tints’ have become an entirely new category in make-up over the past year. Put simply, they are the new version of tinted moisturisers that you may have used in the Nineties or Noughties. These tints contain lots of skincare ingredients such as smoothing niacinamide and hydrating hyaluronic acid, with an added tint that evens out the complexion without giving too much coverage.

One of the first skin tints to launch was Vital Skincare Drops by Westman Atelier. A light fluid dispensed by a dropper, you can rub this onto your skin with your fingers or apply with a brush for more control.

Also brilliant is the new Skin Tint by Lisa Eldridge, which adds a little glow to the skin without it looking shiny. Seventy-eight per cent of the ingredients in each bottle are typically considered ‘skincare’, including moisturising squalane and vitamin E – it’s a feelgood product.

Products to try

Westman Lisa Eldridge Saie

Vital Skincare Drops by Westman Atelier, £62; Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint by Lisa Eldridge, £37; Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturiser by Saie, £27

You like: No make-up, except for spot correction

Inspired by: Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys's look appears to be without make-up - Bruce Glikas/Getty Images North America

For the woman who just needs a quick scribble of coverage over dark circles, a blemish or a patch of pigmentation, there are a whole host of products that fit the bill. These products have full coverage pay-off so would be too heavy for use all over the face, but are ideal for non-make-up wearers looking to spot-correct.

The Face Pencil by Jones Road – Bobbi Brown’s make-up line – couldn’t be easier to use. Simply draw the pencil where you need coverage and blend with your fingers (the warmth from your fingertips helps to melt the product into your skin).

The latest product by cult American brand Ilia is the Skin Rewind Complexion Stick, which is also very easy to use. Just dab, blend and you’re good to go. Merit’s bestselling The Minimalist does exactly what it says on the packaging, concealing the skin with an undetectable finish.

Products to try

Jones Road Illa Merit

The Face Pencil by Jones Road, £24; Skin Rewind Complexion Stick by Ilia, £48; The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick by Merit, £40

