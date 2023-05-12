14 flattering summer dresses from Free People that embody hot girl summer

Best Free People summer dresses worth your dollar (photos via Free People)

If there's one wardrobe staple that stands the test of time, it's the summer dress.

Yes, I have written about this topic at length (see here and here for examples), but that is only because I am my best self come dress season and, therefore, want to share it from the rooftops.

While a bevy of brands do a great spring dress, I'm loving Free People this year. If boho cool and wedding guest chic are buzzwords on your 2023 mood board, you're going to want to check out Free People's summer offerings.

With more than 740 dresses up for grabs, I narrowed it down to my 14 top picks for the season, starting from $94. To shop my favourites and find your perfect summer frock, scroll below.

Best Free People dresses under $150

Lyla Midi Dress in Summer Khaki (Photo via Free People)

Introducing your new favourite day-to-night dress. With its ruched bodice design and plunge neckline, the Lyla midi dress will become a go-to in your wardrobe.

$119 at Free People

Yara Madras Mini Dress (photo via Free People)

This super sweet mini dress has a swingy, relaxed fit with ruffled shoulders for an added special touch. It's "perfect for spring and summer," writes one shopper.

$94 $173 at Free People

La La Maxi Dress (Photo via Free People)

Free People's relaxed La La maxi is "super versatile" and can be easily "dressed up or down," according to shoppers. It's "nice enough to wear to a nice dinner or more casually with sneakers or sandals," writes one reviewer. "Definitely my fave Free People dress I have purchased."

$132 at Free People

Remind Me Maxi Slip in Coral Combo (Photo via Free People)

This dreamy slip dress has a figure-flattering silhouette with ruffle detailing and a low, V-shaped back.

$146 at Free People

Marina Mini in Lively Ivy (Photo via Free People)

This cute babydoll mini dress features statement puff sleeves and pleated detailing at the bust in a billowy, effortless design. It's a "summer staple," according to one shopper.

$119 at Free People

Best Free People dresses under $200

Lucile Scallop Midi (Photo via Free People)

Take your LBD up a notch with Free People's Lucile Scallop midi dress. The dress is "so cute," but runs large, according to reviewers.

$146 at Free People

Oasis Midi Dress (photo via Free People)

Free People's top-rated Oasis midi dress is "worth every cent," according to reviewers. "I want to be married and also buried in this dress," writes one shopper. It's "perfect," a "classic for everyone."

$159 at Free People

Forget Me Not Midi Dress (Photo via Free People)

This wear-anywhere midi dress has smocking at the top, capped sleeves and a defined tie at the back. The dress is available in six prints and colourways and been call the "perfect summer dress" by Free People shoppers.

$173 at Free People

All You Need Is Lace Midi in Misty Dawn (Photo via Free People)

This feminine midi dress features lace-adorned bodice detailing, a scalloped V-neckline, puffed sleeves and an exaggerated open back. "This is by far the most beautiful Free People dress I have ever owned," writes one shopper, "and I've owned at least 25."

$173 at Free People

Rare Feelings Maxi Dress (photo via Free People)

This absolute stunner of a dress has earned rave reviews from Free People shoppers, who describe it as "unexpectedly beautiful."

$200 at Free People

On My Level Maxi Dress (photo via Free People)

This effortlessly cool maxi dress features a drapey, relaxed fit, puffed sleeves and a tie detail at the front. "I love this dress!" Writes one shopper. Like a "renaissance fairytale."

$200 at Free People

Yara Printed Mini Dress (Photo via Free People)

This sweet little mini dress has a relaxed silhouette with flutter sleeves and a pretty floral print. One Free People shopper says the style is "cute and comfy" and calls the Yara their "favourite summer dress."

$186 at Free People

Best Free People dresses under $300

Sundrenched Printed Maxi Dress (Photo via Free People)

This flattering maxi dress features smocking at the bodice and a sweetheart neckline. Shoppers call it the "perfect" summer dress; however, they note it runs small.

$227 at Free People

Oasis Printed Midi Dress (photo via Free People)

This top-rated Oasis midi dress is "beautiful" and "fits wonderfully," according to shoppers. It's "definitely a keeper."

$227 at Free People

