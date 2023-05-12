14 flattering summer dresses from Free People that embody hot girl summer
Free People has more than 740 summer dresses — these are my 14 favourites.
If there's one wardrobe staple that stands the test of time, it's the summer dress.
Yes, I have written about this topic at length (see here and here for examples), but that is only because I am my best self come dress season and, therefore, want to share it from the rooftops.
While a bevy of brands do a great spring dress, I'm loving Free People this year. If boho cool and wedding guest chic are buzzwords on your 2023 mood board, you're going to want to check out Free People's summer offerings.
With more than 740 dresses up for grabs, I narrowed it down to my 14 top picks for the season, starting from $94. To shop my favourites and find your perfect summer frock, scroll below.
Best Free People dresses under $150
Lyla Midi Dress
Introducing your new favourite day-to-night dress. With its ruched bodice design and plunge neckline, the Lyla midi dress will become a go-to in your wardrobe.
Yara Madras Mini Dress
This super sweet mini dress has a swingy, relaxed fit with ruffled shoulders for an added special touch. It's "perfect for spring and summer," writes one shopper.
La La Maxi Dress
Free People's relaxed La La maxi is "super versatile" and can be easily "dressed up or down," according to shoppers. It's "nice enough to wear to a nice dinner or more casually with sneakers or sandals," writes one reviewer. "Definitely my fave Free People dress I have purchased."
Remind Me Maxi Slip
This dreamy slip dress has a figure-flattering silhouette with ruffle detailing and a low, V-shaped back.
Marina Mini
This cute babydoll mini dress features statement puff sleeves and pleated detailing at the bust in a billowy, effortless design. It's a "summer staple," according to one shopper.
Best Free People dresses under $200
Lucile Scallop Midi
Take your LBD up a notch with Free People's Lucile Scallop midi dress. The dress is "so cute," but runs large, according to reviewers.
Oasis Midi Dress
Free People's top-rated Oasis midi dress is "worth every cent," according to reviewers. "I want to be married and also buried in this dress," writes one shopper. It's "perfect," a "classic for everyone."
Forget Me Not Midi Dress
This wear-anywhere midi dress has smocking at the top, capped sleeves and a defined tie at the back. The dress is available in six prints and colourways and been call the "perfect summer dress" by Free People shoppers.
All You Need Is Lace Midi
This feminine midi dress features lace-adorned bodice detailing, a scalloped V-neckline, puffed sleeves and an exaggerated open back. "This is by far the most beautiful Free People dress I have ever owned," writes one shopper, "and I've owned at least 25."
Rare Feelings Maxi Dress
This absolute stunner of a dress has earned rave reviews from Free People shoppers, who describe it as "unexpectedly beautiful."
On My Level Maxi Dress
This effortlessly cool maxi dress features a drapey, relaxed fit, puffed sleeves and a tie detail at the front. "I love this dress!" Writes one shopper. Like a "renaissance fairytale."
Yara Printed Mini Dress
This sweet little mini dress has a relaxed silhouette with flutter sleeves and a pretty floral print. One Free People shopper says the style is "cute and comfy" and calls the Yara their "favourite summer dress."
Best Free People dresses under $300
Sundrenched Printed Maxi Dress
This flattering maxi dress features smocking at the bodice and a sweetheart neckline. Shoppers call it the "perfect" summer dress; however, they note it runs small.
Oasis Printed Midi Dress
This top-rated Oasis midi dress is "beautiful" and "fits wonderfully," according to shoppers. It's "definitely a keeper."
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.