Gap's huge spring sale ends tomorrow — almost everything is at least 40% off
Gap Canada is having a major spring sale — save 40% + 10% on almost everything.
If you grew up in North America, there is a very strong chance that you have bought something from the Gap at some point in your life. The retailer is a staple brand for many, especially those looking to save on men's, women's and children's styles ahead of spring.
And right now, those savings are abundant. Until tomorrow, March 21, at 11:59 p.m. PST, Gap shoppers can save 40 per cent, plus an additional 10 per cent, on almost everything with the codes FRIEND and ADDIT at checkout.
To shop the sale, including 15 editor-approved women's dresses, tops and trousers for spring and summer, click here or scroll below.
Puff Sleeve Lace Mini Dress
Until tomorrow, Gap shoppers can take home this seriously cute lace mini dress for just $59 (a good enough deal to buy all four colours, don't you think?).
Lace Button-Up Midi Dress
Mark my words: This will become your new favourite spring dress. The pretty midi dress has an A-line silhouette with a slim fit and is available in two colours: Black and white.
Eyelet Mini Dress
Again — so cute! This sweet little eyelet mini dress is available in sizes XXS to XXL and three colours: White, navy and lilac purple.
Downtown Khakis with Washwell
A black pair of trousers is essential to any spring (summer, fall, or winter) wardrobe. These straight-leg pants are available in sizes 00 to 20 and in a range of colours, including army green and beige.
Ruffle Mini Dress
The cutest little mini for summer parties, BBQs and picnics, Gap's ruffle mini dress is available in three colourways and regular, tall and petite sizes.
100% Organic Cotton Button-Back Big Shirt
There are few wardrobe staples I love more than an oversized menswear-inspired shirt. This unique shirt has back button detailing and has earned near-perfect reviews from Gap shoppers. "It's the perfect mixture of femininity and masculinity," writes one reviewer.
Collarless Denim Jacket with Washwell
This sleek denim jacket features a straight silhouette with a slim fit and hits slightly cropped at the waist.
Tie-Neck Shirt
Give your work wardrobe a revamp for the season with this feminine tie-neck blouse. Shoppers say the top can be easily "dressed up or down" and say they "love, love, love" its vintage feel.
Chambray Denim Big Shirt with Washwell
I wholeheartedly believe that everyone looks good in a chambray button-down. This fan-favourite features a straight silhouette and a relaxed, oversized fit.
Tie-Front Cutout Maxi Dress
This relaxed maxi dress features an A-line silhouette and hits right at the ankle — the perfect length to show off your sandal collection!
Off-Shoulder Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress
That summer wedding you've RSVP'd to? This is what you should wear to it. The off-the-shoulder frock is available in three colours and sizes XXS to XXL.
High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans with Washwell
These flattering high-rise jeans are fitted through the hip and thigh and come in sizes 24 to 35. They're the "perfect" high-waist pant, according to one reviewer.
Rainbow Stripe Straw Tote Bag
This cute jumbo tote is made from woven paper straw and is described as "super cute and generously sized" by shoppers.
High Rise A-Line Denim Midi Skirt with Washwell
The perfect mix between business chic and post-work fun, this high-rise skirt is available in white and blue denim.
Oversized Icon Denim Jacket
You can't go wrong with a denim jacket — and that is a fact. This oversized style has earned dozens of five-star reviews from shoppers who call it a wardrobe "staple" and encourage you to "grab it while you can!"
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.