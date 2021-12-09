21 best Christmas gift ideas for women: Romantic, funny, thoughtful and more

Best gifts for your wife this holiday season (Photos via Etsy, 24S, Nordstrom, Sephora, Bed Bath and Beyond, DavidsTea)

Shopping for gifts for your wife/girlfriend/partner can be difficult. Whether she's an "I don't need anything" kind of gal or an "I don't know, surprise me" girl, without an intimate knowledge of her Pinterest board, you might be left scratching your head on what to give her this holiday season.

However, there's no need to lose sleep this Christmas on account of gifting burnout. We've rounded up 21 gifts that your lady love is sure to enjoy, and if not, whoever she regifts them to will be happy, we swear.

Starting at just $13, scroll down to shop the best Christmas gifts you can buy for the woman in your life this holiday season.

Best Christmas gifts for her under $50

DavidsTea Sweet Indulgence 12 Tea Sampler (Photo via DavidsTea)

This top-rated tea sampler set includes 12 sweet and decadent teas, including fan-favourites like Birthday Cake, Organic Blueberry Jam and Cardamom French Toast.

$25 at DavidsTea

Coach Shaped Card Case (Photo via Coach Outlet)

No one needs to know how affordable this pretty Coach card case was. For more Coach Outlet holiday gifts, check out our picks here.

$27 $78 at Coach Outlet

Headspace (Photo via Headspace)

This holiday season, give the gift of relaxation. A Headspace subscription gives access to over 500 meditations and teachings on everything from stress, resilience, compassion, sleep sounds, yoga and more.

Starting at $13 at Headspace

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (Photo via Sephora)

With more than 14,000 reviews behind it, Sephora shoppers call this best-selling overnight lip mask "perfection." It "smells amazing. [...] I use it when I go to bed and I wake up with actual pillows as lips."

$26 at Sephora

MasterClass (Photo via MasterClass)

Whether your wife/girlfriend/friend or special someone is into cooking, music, business, tech or art, MasterClass covers every topic under the sun. Individual courses are taught by some of the most famous faces on the planet, including Annie Leibovitz, Diane von Furstenberg, Wolfgang Puck and many more.

Starting from $15 at MasterClass

Personalized Initial iPhone Case (Photo via Etsy)

A practical gift that's oh-so-cute, this custom phone case will surely bring a flood of "where did you get that?" comments.

Starting at $25 at Etsy

Best Christmas gifts for her under $100

Slip Silk Pillowcase (Photo via Anthropologie)

This Instagram-famous pillowcase protects delicate facial skin and hair from scratches, creases and tugs, which helps reduce the likelihood of split ends and ensures a night of restorative beauty sleep.

$89 at Anthropologie

TUSHY Classic 3.0 (Photo via Hello Tushy/Instagram)

A one-of-a-kind gift, to say the least, the Hello Tushy is the self-proclaimed "most thoughtful bidet in the world." It requires no electricity or plumbing to set up and has more than 7,500 five-star reviews.

$99 $129 at Hello Tushy

Waterfall Wine Glasses, Set of 4 (Photo via Anthropologie)

This set of four top-rated wine glasses are available in mint, honey and purple. All set for wine glasses? Shop equally as gorgeous champagne flutes here and coupe glasses here.

$64 at Anthropologie

Courant Catch: 2 Multi-Device Wireless Charger (Photo via Courant)

This sleek wireless charger can power up to two devices at once and is available in six colours, including black, pink and white.

$75 $150 at Courant

Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas (Photo via Nordstrom)

Trust us when we say you can't go wrong with these best-selling PJs. The menswear-inspired set is available in four colours: navy, pink, black and leopard print.

$84 at Nordstrom

Best Christmas gifts for her under $250

Cricut Explore Air 2 (Photo via Amazon)

With more than 16,000 five-star reviews singing its praises, Amazon shoppers say the Cricut is "almost unlimited" in what you can use it for. From custom stickers and personalized home decor to homemade gifts and one-of-a-kind apparel, the Cricut can do it all.

$239 $276 at Amazon

Lelo Tiani 3 (Photo via Lelo)

This couple's sex toy offers "powerful, intimate pleasure and guaranteed satisfaction." For more couple-friendly toys, check out Lelo's entire selection here.

$169 at Lelo

Monica Vinader Riva Cross Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings (Photo via Nordstrom)

This holiday season, give the gift every girl wants: diamonds. These pretty diamond huggie earrings are crafted from 18-karat-gold vermeil.

$250 at Nordstrom

Always Pan (Photo via Our Place)

Shopping for a foodie? Check out the internet-famous Always Pan. This do-it-all kitchen wonder replaces eight pieces of cookware, including a frying pan, saute pan, steamer and skillet, and is available in 10 colours.

$195 at Our Place

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This top-rated smartwatch has garnered more than 2,000 reviews from Best Buy Canada shoppers who call it a "great workout tracker" and "comfortable."

$150 $230 at Best Buy Canada

Best Christmas gifts for her under $1,000

Airwrap Holiday Set (Photo via Sephora)

Give the gift that every beauty lover wants this holiday season: the Dyson Airwrap. This cult-favourite beauty tool has been called the "best purchase ever" by Sephora shoppers. "My curls last until I wash my hair three to four days later, and every time I style my hair, it looks so silky and smooth."

$700 at Sephora

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Cushion Necklace (Photo via Mejuri)

Trust us when we say: you can never go wrong with diamonds. This stunning necklace is handcrafted in 14k yellow gold and features 47 ethically sourced and conflict-free pavé diamonds.

$600 at Mejuri

Burberry The Classic Check Cashmere Scarf (Photo via 24S)

A classic cashmere scarf she'll have and cherish forever: this timeless Burberry scarf measures just over 66 inches in length.

$535 at 24S

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Right now, gift-givers can save a whopping 44 per cent on the cult-classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer, a gift your loved one is all-but-guaranteed to appreciate.

$350 $630 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Tory Burch McGraw Small Leather Bucket Bag (Photo via Nordstrom)

A chic bag she'll use daily, Nordstrom shoppers have given this leather Tory Burch bag an average rating of five out of five stars.

$328 at Nordstrom

