15 best Christmas gift ideas for women under $100

Whether you're shopping for your mom, sister, daughter, girlfriend or best friend, the women in your life deserve something extra-special this holiday season.

Rather than rely on the same old bottle of wine and gift card you do every year, this Christmas, show your appreciation with something a little more unique.

No matter your budget, these gift ideas pack a serious punch. For self-care enthusiasts, homebodies, fashion girls, and everyone in between, these are the best Christmas gifts for women under $100 in 2021.

lululemon Stay Hot Keep Cold Bottle (Photo via lululemon)

Get a bottle that can do both. This double-walled, stainless steel water bottle keeps liquids cold for 24 hours and hot for nine, making it perfect for life on the go.

$42 at lululemon

Sheertex Shaping Sheer Tights (Photo via Sheertex)

Introducing the best shaping tights you'll ever have. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions, Sheertex tights are designed with some of the strongest fibres in the world, resulting in rip-proof pantyhose.

$99 at Sheertex

Kiramoon Star Jelly Magic Resurfacing Facial (Photo via Nordstrom)

This 4-in-1 exfoliating treatment mask gently buffs away dead skin cells and softens pores, revealing smoother and more clarified skin. "My skin loves it!" raves one Nordstrom shopper. "I use twice a week to keep my skin bright and exfoliated!"

$45 at Nordstrom

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Ring (Photo via Mejuri)

Simple and elegant, Mejuri's famed Croissant Dôme Ring has collected more than 600 reviews and is available in gold vermeil or sterling silver.

$75 at Mejuri

Luke's Diner Mug (Photo via Etsy)

Calling all "Gilmore Girls" fans: This best-selling mug is a must-have Christmas gift this holiday season. "Huge mugs with lots and lots of room for coffee," writes one reviewer.

$17 at Etsy

Siblings Artist Series: Warmth Candle (Photo via Siblings)

Whether it's a favourite mug, a sentimental tin, or an empty candle holder you want to give a second life to, Siblings allows users to repurpose a vessel they already have to be home to a new candle. Simply melt, pour and enjoy the DIY thrill of candle making.

$26 at Siblings

Happy Box (Photo via Happy Box)

The Happy Box is a fun and unique, totally customizable gift. Choose between an already-curated box or build your own with endless treats to choose from, including candles, face masks, coffee, snacks and more!

Starting at $26 at Happy Box

Lelo Sona 2 (Photo via Lelo)

It's been a long year; treat yourself or a loved one to a new sex toy. Right now, Lelo shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on some of the brand's most-wanted products, including their famed Lelo Sona 2.

$79 $99 at Lelo

DavidsTea Top Holiday Teas Sachet Wheel (Photo via DavidsTea)

Who wouldn't appreciate a cup of tea for Christmas? Perfect for hostesses or tea lovers, this pack comes with 12 festive blends, including Alpine Punch, Candy Cane Crush, Caramel Shortbread, Santa's Secret and more!

$35 at DavidsTea

Alleyoop Tip Off Liquid-filled Makeup Removing Swabs (Photo via Alleyoop)

These award-winning liquid-filled makeup removing swabs are infused with Aloe Vera and are small enough to perfect winger liner, remover lipstick and more.

$8 at Alleyoop

Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Colour Kit (Photo via Wonderskin)

Nothing short of a makeup miracle, this lip colour kit won the coveted Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2020. The innovative lip product leaves you with vibrant all-day colour that won't transfer, fade, or feather; plus, it's waterproof.

$32 at Wonderskin

Anna Sui x Knix Leakproof High Rise (Photo via Knix)

This comfortable, machine-washable high-rise underwear can absorb up to three teaspoons of liquid, perfect for backup protection during your cycle’s heavier days or used on its own for lighter ones.

$32 at Knix

Jewelry Travel Case (Photo via Etsy)

With international travel back on the docket and the border officially open, there's no better time to invest in a travel jewelry case for any and all upcoming adventures.

$26 at Etsy

Cosabella Bella Printed Printed Long Sleeve Top And Boxer (Photo via Cosabella)

No matter their age, income or style, everyone appreciates a cozy set of PJs for Christmas. These boxer-style pyjamas are available in seven colours and prints but hurry, sale sizes are going fast.

$100 $143 at Cosabella

Oui Wearable Plaid Blanket (Photo via Indigo)

This gorgeous wearable blanket is woven from recycled yarns and is sure to become your go-to accessory for curling up with a great book this winter.

$60 at Indigo

