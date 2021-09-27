16 of the best Halloween costumes you can buy on Amazon — starting at $12

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Get a head start on your Halloween costume with these top Amazon picks.

With just a few weeks left to go before the big day, now is the time to begin planning your virtual get-together or celebration with the members of your household for an all-out Halloween extravaganza.

Often that means finding the perfect costume, and whether you’re shopping for yourself or the little ones in your life (furry friends included), costumes are a fun way to get into the holiday spirit.

Amazon wants to take the stress out of Halloween shopping, and now that their Costume Store is up and running, you can find your next disguise in a snap. With everything from creepy get-ups to silly masks, you’re sure to find something for every type of Halloween fan out there.

Shop some of the top picks of the season for adults, kids, pets and couples below!

Women 1920s Vintage Flapper Set. Image via Amazon.

Take a trip back in time tor the roaring '20s with this deluxe flapper costume that includes a dress, jewelry, headgear, gloves, and more. Set the music, grab some champagne, and you'll feel like you're in "The Great Gatsby" in no time.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $60

Adult Inflatable Dinosaur Body Suit. Image via Amazon.

You're sure to be the life of the party with this eye-catching inflatable dinosaur costume that easily inflates itself in just a few minutes with the help of an included electric fan.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $56 (originally $62)

Women's Little Red Riding Hood Halloween Costume. Image via Amazon.

With this corseted dress and matching cape, you'll be ready to take on Halloween in style as Little Red Riding Hood.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $27

Kylo Ren Mens Star Wars Costume. Image via Amazon.

Joining Darth Vader and Darth Maul before him, this Kylo Ren costume has become an instant classic for those looking to unleash their inner villain. Pair it with a lightsaber for even more of authentic feel.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $55

Cookie and Milk Costume. Image via Amazon.

If the two of you go together like milk and cookies, you’ll love this cute couple’s costume. This set is a quick easy way to get dressed up, since each pull over costume just slips over your shoulders.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $45

Scarlet Witch and Vision Costumes. Image via Amazon.

If saving the planet is more your speed, these costumes based on Marvel's Scarlet Witch and Vision's retro outfits are sure to do the trick. Each outfit includes a cloak, gloves, bodysuit and headwear.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $42 per outfit

Pumpkin Jack O Lantern Costume. Image via Amazon.

Grab a couple of these classic Jack O Lantern Costumes and the two of you can create your own pumpkin patch wherever you go. Since these costumes are made from a cozy fleece, they're a great way to keep things casual and comfy.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $59 per outfit

American Gothic Couples Costume. Image via Amazon.

Pay homage to the iconic American Gothic painting with this couples costume that transforms you into a walking work of art. Made from lightweight foam, it's even a comfortable option you can wear all night.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $50

Nintendo Super Mario Brothers Classic Boys Costume. Image via Amazon.

The timeless appeal of Super Mario is sure to be a hit this Halloween season, and this costume comes with everything you need to complete the look. Includes jumpsuit, hat and a self-adhesive faux moustache.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $32

Toddler Fleece Costume. Image via Amazon.

Plush fleece keeps little ones warm in chilly October weather while adding a cuddly appeal. Choose from one of multiple different colours of unicorns (as pictured) or even more cuddly creatures.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $30

Jessie Classic Costume. Image via Amazon.

She can dress up as her favourite cowgirl this year, and all that’s missing are her best toy pals.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $39

Unisex-Child Baby Shark Costume with Sound Chip. Image via Amazon.

This bestselling costume is available for toddlers and babies, and features a musical clip to keep the fun going all night — though there are no guarantees that you'll want to hear "Baby Shark" for that long.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $43

Ghostbusters Movie Collection Pet Costume. Image via Amazon.

Get your furry friends in on the fun this Halloween with this adorable and lightweight costume from the classic Ghostbusters movie.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $35

Cat Costume Bat Wings. Image via Amazon.

Cats can get into the spooky spirit too with this pair of lightweight bat wings that stay in place with velcro.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $13

Cowboy Rider Dog Costume. Image via Amazon.

If you have a lively pet, this cheeky Halloween costume is a fun way to showcase their high-spirited personality.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $18

Small Animals Costume Halloween Wizard Hat with Scarf. Image via Amazon.

Even the smallest furry friends can get dressed up for the holiday with this wizard costume that includes a tiny hat and matching scarf.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $12

