13 best couples costumes for Halloween 2022: Toy Story, Harry Potter and more

13 best couples costumes for Halloween 2022 (Photos via Spirit Halloween, Amazon)

The spooky season is (soon) upon us! With Halloween just a month away, it's safe to say that we're officially in the costume-planning mood.

To celebrate the spirit of the season and help you get a head start on your party plans, we've rounded up 13 costumes for couples, friends, and colleagues worthy of a best costume prize, including crowd favourites from "Toy Story," "Harry Potter," "Beetlejuice" and more.

From spooky to funny to sexy — and everything in between — these creative two-person outfits are some of the best available in Canada. But hurry — Halloween costumes are notorious to sell out, so shop now to guarantee your costume!

Toy Story Characters (Photos via Spirit Halloween)

Be the talk of the Halloween party in these "Toy Story"-inspired Halloween costumes. Click here to shop men's Buzz Lightyear, click here to shop women's Buzz Lightyear, click here to shop men's Woody costume, click here to shop women's Jessie costume, and click here to shop Mr. Potato Head.

From $50 at Spirit Halloween

Bob Ross Couples Costume (Photo via Amazon)

Win the best-dressed couple at any Halloween party with this fun Bob Ross and painting couples costume. Your Halloween mantra for 2022 will definitely be, "We don't make mistakes, just happy little accidents."

$69 at Amazon

Beetlejuice & Lydia Deetz (Photos via Spirit Halloween)

Pay homage to the cult-classic "Beetlejuice" film this Halloween with this high-quality Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz couples costume. The Lydia Deetz dress retails for $60 (shop here) and Beetlejuice's wedding suit is $70 at Spirit Halloween (shop here).

$70 at Spirit Halloween

Halloween Condiment Shirts (Photo via Etsy)

Perfect for low-maintenance couples or larger groups, these condiment-themed Halloween costumes are available in a whopping 15 styles and sizes small to 2XL.

$21 at Etsy

Joyful Controllers (Photo via Amazon)

Spent too much time with a controller in-hand during the pandemic? Now it's time to show off your newfound passion with these one-size-fits-all costumes.

$75 at Amazon

Harry Potter Hufflepuff Robe (Photo via Spirit Halloween)

Whether you're a Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, Slytherin or Ravenclaw, Spirit Halloween has a host of Harry Potter costumes to choose from this Halloween.

$35 at Spirit Halloween

Rock, Paper, Scissors Adult Costume (Photo via Amazon)

This Halloween, gather your friends and dress up as your favourite childhood game for a costume guaranteed to cause a laugh or two.

$62 at Amazon

Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum Hats (Photo via Etsy)

This funny Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum hat is a must-buy accessory for a last-minute Halloween costume.

$26 at Etsy

The Nightmare Before Christmas Couples Costume (Photos via Spirit Halloween)

Bring your favourite characters from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" to life this Halloween with these adult Jack (shop here) and Sally (shop here) costumes.

From $50 at Amazon

Adult Soap and Loofah Costumes (Photo via Spirit Halloween)

Clean up at your Halloween costume contest with this fun couple's costume. The set includes a loofah costume, soap costume, and balloons to create fake bubbles.

$60 at Spirit Halloween

King and Queen Playing Cards Costumes (Photo via Amazon)

Play your cards right this year and show up to your Halloween gathering wearing this "perfect" couples costume.

$65 at Amazon

Dr. Seuss Cat-in-the-Hat & Sam-I-Am Costumes (Photos via Spirit Halloween)

Do you like green eggs and ham? This Halloween, tap into your inner child and celebrate the holiday in this $40 Cat in the Hat costume (shop here) and $50 Sam I Am costume (shop here).

$90 at Spirit Halloween

Netflix and Chill Parody Couples Halloween Costume (Photo via Etsy)

A Halloween costume and also pjs? The perfect costume for couples uninterested in going all-out this Halloween.

$37 $43 at Etsy

