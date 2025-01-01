Yahoo Life Shopping
The 10 best healthy snacks on Amazon, according to registered dietitians

Add these snacks to your subscribe and save list — they're sure to satisfy your salty or sweet cravings without stalling your goals.

Alexandra Ginos
Let's be honest: Perfect snacks are those that are healthy, well-balanced and made from fresh, whole foods. Things like a handful of grapes with an ounce of nuts, carrot sticks with fresh hummus or a hardboiled egg and an apple. While we should aim for these types of snacks most of the time, it's not always realistic. We're all busier than ever and sometimes we need snacks that are conveniently portioned and ready to throw in a bag on the way out the door.

As a registered dietitian, I understand the struggle. And I also understand how important it is to have healthy snacks on lock in the kitchen so you're not making last-minute decisions between a candy bar or a bag of chips when hunger suddenly strikes. This is especially important since most of us eat snacks on a daily basis. Results from the 2024 Food and Health Survey by the International Food Information Council found that 73% of Americans snack at least once a day. Plus, 56% of Americans are replacing traditional meals with snacks or smaller meals. Choosing healthier options that help meet nutrition guidelines is key to better all-around health.

Jessi Holden, MS, RDN, a family-focused culinary registered dietitian at The Kitchen Invitation explains that "a healthy snack balances nutrition and satisfaction." She typically recommends "snacks that include a combination of protein, fiber and healthy fats to keep you full and energized." And ideally, she says your snacks should "incorporate whole foods, like fruits, veggies, whole grains or nuts because they provide vitamins and minerals while being minimally processed."

To help make selecting healthy options easier, myself and a team of three more registered dietitians identified and tested a range of snacks available on Amazon that you can "subscribe & save" on. Our top 10 choices are the perfect items to have rolling in on a regular basis so you're never left without a good-for-you option.

Wonderful Pistachios

Best overall snack

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Variety Pack

Serving size: 1 bag | Calories per serving: 120-130 | Protein per serving: 5 grams | Fiber per serving: 2 grams | Added sugar per serving: less than 1 gram | Standout nutritional benefits: The primary ingredient is heart-healthy nuts

The Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Variety Pack is a heart-healthy snack that's also delicious with a satisfying crunch. Sheri Gaw, RDN, CDCES, owner of Sheri the Plant Strong Dietitian, recommends these pistachios because they "are conveniently packaged and contain more than 10% of your daily value for protein as well as fiber and healthy fats," a combination that helps you stay full and satisfied until your next meal.

While it can be easy to overeat nuts because they're calorie-dense, the individual serving size makes it easier to avoid this roadblock. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells come in nine flavors. I enjoy the Honey Roasted version for a sweet treat, but the salted pistachios are the most classic and versatile. They're delicious on their own as a snack, added to a trail mix or as a salad topper.

On top of being delicious, pistachios and other nuts have real health benefits. One study found that people who have a higher consumption of nuts — defined as greater than or equal to a half-serving per day — have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease and stroke.

Pros
  • Simple ingredient list, especially for the Roasted & Salted version
  • Contains heart-healthy fats, plus carbs, protein and fiber
  • Individual serving bag helps with portion control
Cons
  • Not appropriate for people with tree nut allergies
  • Easy to overeat nuts if not sticking to one individual package
LÄRABAR

Best fruit and nut bar

Larabar Fruit & Nut Bars

Serving size: 1 bar | Calories per serving: 200 | Protein per serving: 4 grams | Fiber per serving: 3-4 grams | Added sugar per serving: 0 grams | Standout nutritional benefits: All protein and fiber grams are naturally found in each real, whole ingredient

Larabar Fruit & Nut Bars come in a variety pack with three flavors: lemon bar, apple pie and blueberry muffin. Each bar is made with simple fruit, nut and spice ingredients ground and mixed together with no artificial ingredients, sweeteners, preservatives or fillers. Each bar contains at least ¼ cup of real fruit per serving, adding natural sweetness with no added sugar. Similar sizes of bars from other brands might be higher in protein than the 4 grams found in each Larabar, but the protein in these bars is naturally found in the nuts included in the bar (rather than from added protein powders). Given the simple ingredient list, Fruit & Nut Bars are naturally soy-free, gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free.

Of these three options, apple pie is my favorite, but I also love the pineapple upside-down cake and banana bread in the full Larabar line. I like to keep these bars on hand in my bag and my car console for hikes, road trips or midday snacks. 

Pros
  • Minimal ingredients from real food
  • Wide variety of flavors
  • Contains 3-4 grams of fiber per serving from natural food sources
Cons
  • Lower in protein than many similarly-sized bars
  • These bars are not appropriate for anyone with nut allergies
Enlightened

Best crunchy snack

Bada Bean Bada Boom Crunchy Broad Beans

Serving size: 1 oz. bag | Calories per serving: 110 | Protein per serving: 6 grams | Fiber per serving: 4 grams | Added sugar per serving: 1 gram | Standout nutritional benefits: Good source of plant protein

Unlike potato chips, which are usually fried, these Bada Bean Bada Boom Crunchy Broad Beans are roasted in sunflower oil to give a satisfying crunch without as much added fat as chips. This snack is also non-GMO, kosher, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and nut-free. Increasing legumes and beans is a good goal for everyone, as they're underconsumed by most adults, and are an excellent source of plant protein and fiber that can help reduce protein intake from animal sources.

I like the classic sea salt flavor of these broad beans the best, but there are 13 flavors to choose from, including sweet and savory varieties. A review perfectly sums up the benefits of this snack, explaining that the "flavors are strong, which really scratches the junk food itch, and they are very crunchy which makes them satisfying and fun to eat" even for "vegetarians or vegans who often struggle to find tasty snacks."

Note that this snack is inappropriate for anyone with G6PD deficiency, as it contains fava beans (also called faba or broad beans).

Pros
  • Crunchy, tasty way to increase your intake of legumes and beans
  • Good source of protein and fiber
  • 14 flavor options
Cons
  • Not suitable for people with G6PD deficiency
  • A little dry due to the roasting
Triscuit

Best cracker

Triscuit Minis Original Crackers

Serving size: 1 pack | Calories per serving: 130 | Protein per serving: 3 grams | Fiber per serving: 4 grams | Added sugar per serving: 0 grams | Standout nutritional benefits: 100% whole grain

Unlike many other crackers on the market, Triscuit Minis Original Crackers are made from only three ingredients. The main ingredient is whole grain wheat, followed on the label by heart-healthy canola oil and sea salt. These crackers are vegan, non-GMO project verified and contain no artificial flavors or colors.

On top of that, these mini crackers are cute and bite-sized, which makes them fun to eat. One five-star review noted that "each bag has an ample amount of crackers" and the crackers are "fresh and crispy." In my personal snacking experience, I like to eat Triscuits plain but find them extra satisfying when paired with a small amount of nut butter or a slice of cheese. With 4 grams of naturally occurring fiber in each serving, these crackers are an easy way to add a good source of fiber to a lunch bag. I often recommend them to clients to add extra fiber to their diet in snack form.

Pros
  • 100% whole grain snack
  • Only three simple ingredients
  • Contains 4 grams of naturally occurring fiber
Cons
  • Not as exciting as some snacks, but pairs easily with other foods, like nut butters or an ounce of cheese
  • Contains 170 mg. of sodium per serving
Love Corn

Best chip alternative

Love Corn

Serving size: 0.7 ounce bag | Calories per serving: 90 | Protein per serving: 1 gram | Fiber per serving: 1 gram | Added sugar per serving: 0-0.5 grams | Standout nutritional benefits: Low in fat, made from whole grain corn

Love Corn is a satisfyingly crunchy corn snack with many delicious flavor options, similar to potato chips. Though they provide the same satisfying crunch and flavors as chips, they contain a fraction of the fat in standard potato chips. This multipack comes in BBQ, salt & vinegar, sea salt and cheese flavors, but other options outside of the multipack include hot & spicy and sour cream & onion.

My favorite Love Corn flavor is cheese, and I like to buy it for road trips or flights when I know I'll be tempted to buy chips from a convenience store or shop. Though cheese is a flavor option, the cheesiness comes from yeast extract and not dairy, though I can't tell that it's not a real cheese flavor. All of the Love Corn products are vegan and certified gluten-free, non-GMO and kosher.

One five-star reviewer who loves "to have them as an afternoon snack" agrees that these corn snacks are "delicious and satisfying." Though she notes that all the "flavors are delicious," she's "partial to the cheesy and the salt and vinegar flavors because they check all the right boxes for me."

Pros
  • Simple ingredient list
  • Lower fat than potato chips
  • Satisfyingly crunchy
Cons
  • Small serving size
  • Mixed reviews on the taste
The Only Bean

Best high protein snack

The Only Bean Edamame

Serving size: 0.9 oz bag | Calories per serving: 100-120 | Protein per serving: 11 grams | Fiber per serving: 4 grams | Added sugar per serving: 0 grams | Standout nutritional benefits: Edamame is a complete protein and naturally contains more protein than other legumes and beans

The Only Bean Edamame is edamame, or soybeans, roasted and flavored into a crunchy and delicious snack with 11 grams of protein per serving. Soybeans/edamame contain about twice the amount of protein of other beans and legumes, and they're a complete protein, meaning that soy contains all nine essential amino acids that humans require. In addition to being an excellent source of protein, this edamame snack is gluten-free, kosher, non-GMO project verified, vegan and keto-friendly.

The Only Bean Edamame was recommended as a healthy snack by two registered dietitian experts we interviewed. Maxine Yeung, RD and owner of The Wellness Whisk, LLC, likes this shelf-stable snack because it's "a portable crunchy snack with a hint of salt that packs 11 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per 1-ounce serving" and also "great for tossing in your bag or packing in a nut-free lunch for the kids." Dietitian Jessi Holden uses these for her family since "they are extra crunchy, a little salty and give us all an extra bit of protein and fiber — win, win!"

Pros
  • 11 grams of plant-based protein per serving
  • 4 grams of fiber per serving
  • Simple ingredient list
Cons
  • Makes your mouth feel a little dry
  • A little more expensive than similar legume snacks
BOOMCHICKAPOP

Best popcorn

Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn

Serving size: 1 snack bag, 1 oz. | Calories per serving: 140 | Protein per serving: 1 gram | Fiber per serving: 2 grams | Added sugar per serving: 8 grams | Standout nutritional benefits: Contains 100% whole grains

Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn in a portion-controlled bag is a perfect snack if you're feeling like a salty and sweet crunchy treat but want to stay on track with your goals. The serving size will feel more generous than other sweet snacks since each bag has roughly 2 cups of popcorn.

Most people don't realize, but popcorn is a whole grain! This popcorn is 100% whole grain, and each 1-oz. bag has 2 grams of dietary fiber. In addition, it is vegan, gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO project verified. While Boom Chicka Pop kettle corn doesn't contain high fructose corn syrup, it does contain 8 grams of added sugar per serving, so be aware of this if you're watching your intake of simple sugars.

Pros
  • Sweet, salty and crunchy snack in a portion-controlled bag
  • 1 gram of dietary fiber per serving
  • 100% whole-grain snack
Cons
  • Contains some added sugar
  • Not as filling as a higher protein snack
That's it.

Best fruit snack

That’s It. Fruit Bar

Serving size: 1 fruit bar | Calories per serving: 100 calories | Protein per serving: 0-1 grams | Fiber per serving: 2-5 grams | Added sugar per serving: none | Standout nutritional benefits: Naturally occurring fiber from fruit

That’s It. is a dried fruit bar that contains only dried fruit with no added sugar or preservatives. Most flavors are just different fruit combinations, such as 1 apple and 20 blueberries in the Apple + Blueberry bar. A few flavors have added ginger, cinnamon or chili, but are still made from whole ingredients. All That's It. fruit bars are vegan, non-GMO project verified, certified kosher, certified gluten-free and free from sulfites.

These bars remind me of fruit jerky without being too dry or chewy. My favorite flavor is the Apple + Strawberry, but I haven't tried one that I don't like yet. On top of being delicious, they also provide an easy way to add a serving of fruit to a lunch or work bag. I've used That's It. bars for road trips or hiking since it's hard to carry fresh fruit on longer trips without it becoming bruised or gross. Kids should appreciate this snack since it's in fun bar form, but you don't have to feel bad providing a fruit bar for a snack since there's no added sugar, unlike regular fruit snacks.

Pros
  • Minimal ingredients in each bar
  • No added sugar
Cons
  • At only 100 calories per serving, likely not filling enough on its own when you're really hungry between meals
  • Pricier per serving is higher than most kinds of whole, fresh fruit
KIND

Best oat bar

Kind Breakfast Protein Bar - Peanut Butter Banana Dark Chocolate

Serving size: 2 bars per pack | Calories per serving: 220 | Protein per serving: 8 grams | Fiber per serving: 3 grams | Added sugar per serving: 7 grams | Standout nutritional benefits: Contains whole grains from oats, millet, buckwheat, amaranth and quinoa

The Kind Breakfast Protein Bar in the peanut butter banana dark chocolate flavor is vegan and gluten-free, and contains 8 grams of protein per serving. The two-bar serving also contains 3 grams of fiber from its first ingredient, oats, and other whole grains like amaranth, buckwheat, quinoa and millet.

This bar comes in one of my favorite flavor combinations — peanut butter and banana — plus contains some dark chocolate for additional sweetness. The banana isn't overpowering, but a pleasant note behind the oaty peanut butter flavor. I like keeping one of these bars in my bag for flights or other situations where I might have to wait a while between meals.

These Kind Breakfast Protein Bars come in other flavors, too: almond butter, apple cinnamon, caramel peanut butter and dark chocolate cocoa. While these bars are advertised for breakfast, they seem more useful to me at other times, like when you need a balanced snack with carbs, protein and fiber to feel full. A downside is that they contain 7 grams of added sugar per two-bar serving, and the ingredient list is longer than some other whole grain bar options.

Pros
  • Variety of flavors available for this bar
  • Good source of protein at 8 grams per serving
  • Contains 3 grams of fiber
Cons
  • Not an option for people with peanut, tree nut or soy allergies
  • 7 grams of added sugar per serving
Nature's Bakery

Best sweet treat

Nature’s Bakery Fig Bar

Serving size: 1 package | Calories per serving: 200 | Protein per serving: 3 grams | Fiber per serving: 3 grams | Added sugar per serving: 14 grams | Standout nutritional benefits: Made with whole grains and real fruit

If you're craving a sweet treat for a snack, Nature’s Bakery Fig Bar is a good choice. Rather than grabbing a cookie or pastry, try these fig bars made without any high fructose corn syrup. Each two-fig-bar serving has 3 grams of fiber and protein, and is non-GMO project verified, vegan, dairy-free and nut-free.

The variety pack comes in six flavors: blueberry, strawberry, original fig, peach apricot, raspberry and apple cinnamon. Strawberry is my favorite flavor, and blueberry is a close second for me, but I haven't disliked a flavor I've tried. All versions are soft and a little chewy, with sweet fruit balanced by the wheat and oat crust.

Pros
  • Contains more nutrients than a typical sweet treat
  • Contains 3 grams of fiber
  • Contains 3 grams of protein
Cons
  • Includes 14 grams of added sugar per serving
  • Contains multiple sources of sugar
Use the information below to help guide your snack choices, whether buying prepackaged snacks or preparing snacks at home.

Calorie needs vary from person to person, and how many calories you need in a snack depends on many factors, like how active you are, how long it's been since your last meal, and when you're likely to eat again. Gaw advises, "to get a boost of energy between meals, but not feel so full you can’t eat your next meal, aim for about 100-250 calories at a snack." Holden suggests we worry less about calories and macronutrients but instead "think about the food groups and putting two or more choices from the food groups together." So, for instance, the examples we mentioned above, like carrot sticks with hummus.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans estimate that 90 percent of women and 97 percent of men miss the recommended intake for dietary fiber, which is 28 grams per day for a 2000-calorie diet. Make an effort to choose snacks that contain foods in one of these fiber-rich groups to increase your fiber intake, which could help increase the frequency of bowel movements and reduce the risk of heart disease:

  • Whole grains, such as quinoa, brown rice, popcorn and oats

  • Beans

  • Fruits

  • Nuts

  • Seeds

  • Vegetables

Eating snacks that contain protein can make a snack more satisfying. Gaw notes that "protein is an important part of a snack since it helps us to feel full longer. I recommend aiming for at least 6 grams of protein in a snack."

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, only 10% or less of daily energy intake for adults should come from added sugars, but most adults exceed the recommended limit. These extra sugars come primarily from sugar-sweetened beverages, but about 30% comes from desserts and foods people commonly eat as snacks. To lower your added sugar intake, choose snacks with no added sugar, or start comparing snacks to choose options that are lower in added sugar. "Every 4 grams of added sugar is equivalent to one teaspoon," shares Gaw, which is a helpful visualization when trying to limit sugars.

While salty snacks can be satisfying and are okay for most people in moderation, it's best to limit high-sodium foods as much as possible. Gaw points out that the American Heart Association gives a guideline that "foods with 140 milligrams of sodium or less per serving are considered low in sodium" and suggests using this as a "good target to apply to snack selections."

Holden suggests choosing snacks "with around 150–250 calories, at least 3–5 grams of protein and 2–3 grams of fiber as a starting point," which will help "ensure good balance to keep energy levels steady between meals without overdoing it." Yeung agrees, explaining that she recommends "aiming for a combination of nutrients, such as protein, fiber and healthy fats, to maintain steady energy levels and keep you satisfied until your next chance for eating."

She also recommends combining "at least two food groups, like protein and fiber or protein and carbohydrates. For example, an apple with a cheese stick or whole wheat crackers with peanut butter. This kind of pairing can help keep you feeling fuller longer and carry you through to your next meal."

For this snack review, we spoke to three dietitians to understand what criteria they use to select snacks for their clients, themselves or their families. I'm also a dietitian and reviewed packaged snacks that I truly eat and purchase on my own to throw in my work or travel bag to stay full and nourished. We selected snacks that taste good and are satisfying, with some combination of healthy, filling ingredients: fruit, nuts, whole grains and good protein or fiber sources.

According to Yeung, "a snack is a healthy choice if it's providing nourishment, addressing your hunger and satisfying your needs and wants. Snacks are an opportunity to fuel your body and help meet your nutrient needs for the day." Beyond this advice, snacks that contain whole grains, a good source of protein and healthy fats are healthy choices. Try to choose snacks lower in sodium, added sugars and saturated fats.

Gaw explains that "snacking is a personal choice depending on appetite, time, activity level and preference. Some people may feel best with 1-3 snacks per day, and others may not need any snacks." Yeung elaborated on this, noting that "sometimes you might need an extra snack because you’re going to work out and dinner might be later or you’re out and about and getting a meal isn't realistic for some time. Generally, I recommend people eat something, whether a meal or a snack, every 3-5 hours, honoring their hunger when it increases."

Calorie needs vary from person to person. A snack between 150-250 calories is a good place to start. Try to choose snack foods that contain a mixture of healthy carbs, protein and healthy fats as much as possible to increase satiety.

Yeung notes, "What really helps me is prepping snacks ahead of time, whether they're fresh or prepackaged, and focusing on options with a mix of nutrients —like protein, fiber, and healthy fats—to keep me satisfied and energized throughout the day. For example, I like to cut up fruit and store it in multiple containers to grab and go and enjoy over the next few days. I make sure to include snacks that don’t need refrigeration, like nuts, pretzels, and granola bars."

Holden recommends that you "pack snacks in reusable containers or bags for easy access. A small insulated bag can also help keep perishable items fresh during travel or a long day. I keep an old diaper caddy in my car now, and it always has non-perishable snacks, wipes, bowls, utensils and napkins."

Keep healthy snacks in convenient spots where you can't miss them, like in your work desk drawer, the front of your refrigerator or a prime position in your pantry. Keep less healthy snacks out of sight, or try to keep them out of the house as much as possible to avoid eating them mindlessly when stressed. Eating regularly throughout the day also helps decrease cravings because we have more time to consider what our body needs instead of grabbing the first thing we see. If you're still having trouble, consider working with a dietitian who can help you understand your patterns and how to make satisfying meal and snack combinations.

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.

