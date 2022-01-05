12 best humidifiers of 2022, according to reviewers

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The best humidifiers of 2022, according to reviewers (Photos via Best Buy Canada & Amazon)

For those who suffer from cracked skin, dry sinuses and nose bleeds in the winter, a good humidifier can be just what the doctor ordered.

What is a humidifier?

A humidifier is a small appliance that releases water vapour into the air to increase moisture levels and soothe problems commonly associated with dry indoor air.

Humidifiers can range in capacity and size but are typically small enough to fit on a bedroom nightstand or in the corner of a room. Most humidifiers are quiet, easy to use and work well with water straight from the tap.

What are the benefits of a humidifier?

From nose and eye irritation to cracked, uncomfortable skin, dry indoor air can wreak havoc on a person's health and wellbeing.

By increasing the moisture levels in your home, humidifiers can help soothe cold and flu symptoms, loosen congestion, alleviate some allergy and asthma symptoms and ease dry skin pain.

Bringing a humidifier into the bedroom may have benefits for snoring and sleep apnea (Photo via Getty)

What's more, humidifiers have even shown benefits for snoring and sleep apnea, a win-win for couples cozying up on a cold winter's night.

To get a leg-up on dry air and keep discomfort at bay this winter, scroll down to shop the best humidifiers under $50, $100, and $250, as determined by reviewers.

Best humidifiers under $50

Honeywell MistMate Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier (Photo via Amazon)

With more than 2,700 five-star reviews, Amazon reviewers call this wallet-friendly device the "best humidifier I have owned to date." The filter-free, ultra-quiet humidifier comes with adjustable moisture output settings and is easy to fill and clean.

$45 at Amazon

Vicks Vaporizer Pure Steam Warm Mist Air Humidifier with Night-Light & Medicine Cup (Photo via Canadian Tire)

The Vicks Vaporizer with Pure Steam provides soothing relief for coughs and congestion and has a run-time of up to 24 hours. With an average customer rating of 4.6 stars, reviewers say the humidifier "helps prevent colds in the winter" and makes it "easier to breathe," especially in dry and stuffy rooms.

$33 at Canadian Tire

PureGuardian Cool Mist Humidifier with Aroma Tray (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This budget-friendly humidifier emits a cool mist over a 30-hour period and comes with a mould and mildew-resistant tank to ensure air stays pure and fungus-free. "I breathe better, hardly sneeze anymore, [and my] sinus' and skin [are] extremely happy," raves one shopper. Plus,"my house plants are very happy too."

$50 at Best Buy Canada

Kelmar Ultrasonic Cool Mist Small Humidifier (Photo via Amazon)

This vase-shaped humidifier comes with a 360-degree adjustable nozzle, a smart LED indicator, and auto shut-offs when out of water. Reviewers say the 1.8-litre humidifier is so seamless and quiet that you "wouldn't even know it was on."

$50 at Amazon

Best humidifiers under $100

Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier in dark grey (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This tabletop-friendly humidifier provides up to 15 hours of continuous runtime and has coverage up to 300 square feet. Plus, the humidifier comes with an essential oil tray so that you can enjoy a soothing aura in any space. "I've gone through numerous humidifiers in search of the ultimate one: I believe this one is it!" writes one Best Buy Canada reviewer. "The simplicity, design and materials make this unit top-notch."

$90 at Best Buy Canada

PureGuardian Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep uncomfortable dry skin at bay with help from this top-rated PureGuardian H950AR Ultrasonic Cool Mist humidifier. The bedroom-friendly device comes equipped with an aromatherapy tray so that you can add a few drops of your favourite essential oils to enhance the room. "This unit is very quiet; I can barely hear it during the night," writes one reviewer. Plus, the "cool mist is also helping to soften my skin, another bonus!"

$80 $90 at Best Buy Canada

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier (Photo via Amazon)

With a staggering 20,000 reviews, Amazon shoppers call this 2.2-litre humidifier "quiet and effective" and say it's the "best defence" against "old man winter's dry air." The best-selling device is designed with a 360-degree rotating nozzle and an automatic shut-off function.

$53 $73 at Amazon

PureGuardian Ultrasonic Humidifier with Aromatherapy Tray (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Compact and long-lasting, this Pureguardian humidifier has an operating time of 70 hours and utilizes Silver Clean technology to help fight the growth of mould and mildew on the surface of the water tank. "Let me tell you, this has to be the best humidifier EVER!" raves one shopper. It "has a built-in nightlight, [makes] no noise, is easy to refill and clean, and does the job."

$69 at Best Buy Canada

Best humidifiers under $250

Levoit Classic 300S Smart Ultrasonic Humidifier (Photo via Amazon)

This wifi-enabled humidifier can be controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant and works up to four times faster than competing brands. Its six-litre tank is large enough for rooms up to 505 square feet and up to 60 hours of operation. It's a "wonderful humidifier," raves one Amazon reviewer. It has "helped with my breathing."

$120 at Amazon

Boneco U300 Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This award-winning humidifier is designed with a convenient top-fill tank, control dial, and optional fragrance tray for essential oils. Best Buy Canada shoppers praise the device for its "stylish and reliable" design and say it's great for both small and large spaces. "I have never had such a small humidifier that has provided such wide coverage of a room," writes one reviewer.

$215 at Best Buy Canada

Pure Enrichment MistAire Cloud Humidifier (Photo via Amazon)

With a kid-friendly design ideal for bedrooms, playrooms, and nurseries, this whisper-quiet humidifier doubles as a colour-changing mood light. It has earned an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 2,500 reviews, with shoppers saying it "[blew their] expectations away."

$110 at Amazon

Lacidoll 16-Litre Tower Humidifier (Photo via Amazon)

Ideal for family homes and large spaces, this 16-litre tower humidifier produces 60 hours of continuous mist to humidify spaces up to 1,000 square feet. Finally, a humidifier that "I don't have to fill every day," writes one Amazon reviewer. You only have to fill it "once or twice a week," and it "makes little to no sound."

$229 at Amazon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.