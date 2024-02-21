Best Joanne Froggatt dramas if you loved Breathtaking

joanne froggatt new

Joanne Froggatt is back on our screens in ITV's Breathtaking, a new drama about the Covid-19 crisis. Delivering a heartbreaking performance as Dr Abbey Henderson, an acute medicine consultant working on the frontlines during the first wave of the pandemic; the series has left viewers with their "blood boiling" and "tears streaming" this week.

But, of course, it's not the actress' first foray into the genre. When it comes to TV dramas, Joanne has built up an impressive portfolio, appearing in critically acclaimed vehicles for ITV and the BBC, including Downton Abbey, Liar and Sherwood. Fancy another gripping series? If you're a fan of Joanne, then we've got the round-up for you…

Downton Abbey

Joanne was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress, thanks to her portrayal of lady's maid Anna Bates in Downton Abbey.

Downton Abbey is set in the Post-Edwardian era (Nick briggs)

A great choice for period drama fans, the show follows the wealthy Crawley family and their domestic servants, as they navigate life in the Post-Edwardian era. Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and more star in the iconic show, which spawned six series and two movies.

Angela Black

This time round, Joanna portrays the eponymous Angela Black – a wife and mother living a supposedly perfect life. But of course, nothing's ever as it seems.

Joanne portrays Angela Black – a wife trapped in an abusive marriage (Photo: ITV)

Exhausted from hiding the realities of her abusive marriage, Angela's world is turned upside down when she meets the mysterious Ed Harrison (Samuel Adewunmi) – a man who claims that her husband, Olivier (Michiel Huisman) has hired him to kill her. Confronted with the life-altering revelation, Angela and Ed team up to turn the tables on Olivier.

Sherwood

Boasting an incredible ensemble cast, Joanna joins David Morrissey, Lesley Manville, Lorraine Ashbourne and Adeel Akhtar in Sherwood.

Sherwood is inspired by a double murder which took place in 2004 (BBC)

Inspired by a double murder which took place in Nottingham in 2004 and subsequently sparked a massive manhunt, the series also looks into the Met Police's response to the killings and how they reignited tensions in the local community.

Liar

A psychological thriller, Liar is the kind of show that makes you think and keeps you guessing. It follows, Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt), an intelligent and confident schoolteacher who agrees to a date with the widowed surgeon, Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd). All goes well, until the next morning when Laura realises she's been raped – a fact that Adam vehemently denies.

With two very different accounts, the series challenges viewers to work out who's telling the truth and who's the liar.