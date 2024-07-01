The best-kept secret in British camping

Ask any campervan or motorhome owner what attracts them to this particular choice of holiday and the word “freedom” will likely crop up. Freedom to roam, to up sticks at the drop of a hat and find a new place to rest – epitomising the “home is where you park it” mantra. But when it comes to where you station your van for the night, there are various options to choose from. Some like a campsite with a dedicated pitch. Others prefer to find a secluded spot to bunk down – not having to pay, or answer to, anyone.

However, with wild camping a controversial issue, sometimes the closest thing to this cheap, freedom-filled option is the middle ground – somewhere where you’re allowed to park up, but with minimal facilities. And more often than ever before, this would be the great British boozer.

More and more pubs are welcoming campervans and motorhomes to stay overnight in their car parks or on adjoining land, using it as a way of attracting new customers and cashing in on additional revenue, without having to provide any more facilities than they do for other punters.

The format differs, as do the facilities, with some charging a rate to stay overnight, and others just wanting you to buy dinner or a couple of drinks in exchange for a space in their car park. Some provide a toilet you can access all night, and even an electric hook-up. Others are more akin to wild camping, expecting you to be self-contained while you’re there.

Here we share 15 of the best spots in Britain.

The best British pubs for campervanners in 2024

The Tan Hill Inn, Richmond, North Yorkshire

Britain’s highest pub hit global headlines when its staff and customers, including campervan owners staying in the car park, were snowed in for several days in November 2021. Within the Yorkshire Dales National Park, those who stop over get access to an outside toilet and shower and are welcome to enjoy the food and drink at the pub, as well as its regular live music. The price to stay the night pays for the cleaning of its toilets and other areas – the rest is given to charity. tanhillinn.com; £10 per person

The Red Lion, Hunningham, Warwickshire

This riverside boozer in Hunningham, Warwickshire, allows motorhomes and campervans to stay in its expansive car park for free, if they enjoy food and drink in the pub and provided they call before arrival. There’s water available and you can use the pub toilets during opening hours, then wake up next to the River Leam and enjoy a walk over the bridge to explore the local area. redlionhunningham.co.uk; free

The Red Lion began offering pub stops so people can wake up at its riverside location

The Craster Arms, Beadnell, Northumberland

Coastal pub and restaurant The Craster Arms has been referred to by some as “the beating heart of Beadnell”, offering food and drink, outdoor dining pods and a large beer garden, as well as previously hosting the Beadnell Beer Festival and Beadnell Christmas Market. They welcome campervans and motorhomes to stay overnight with no charge – no tents. You can’t book out a spot, but if there’s space when you arrive then you’re welcome to stay. northcoastcollective.co.uk/the-craster-arms; free

The King’s Arms, Newent, Gloucestershire

The King’s Arms calls itself a town and country pub, and is in a good spot right on the edge of the Forest of Dean. They allow motorhomes and campervans to stop over free of charge, so you can explore the town of Newent or enjoy walks in the surrounding area. There’s also a community-led bus service so you can visit Ledbury and Ross-on-Wye cheaply and easily from the pub, which also offers food and has a beer garden. thekingsarmsnewent.simdif.com; free

Motorhomes and campervans can stop over for free at The King's Arms near the Forest of Dean

The Anchor Inn, Tintern, Monmouthshire

The historic Anchor Inn is a great spot to visit Tintern, with views over the famous abbey and the picturesque Wye Valley. It’s got great gardens and a flat car park – making it perfect to sleep over. The Anchor charges a basic fee of £5 for parking, which covers you for the whole day, but you can bring the parking voucher to the pub and they will redeem it off any purchases made with them. theanchortintern.co.uk; £5 per day

The Duke Hotel, Hilmarton, Wiltshire

The Duke Hotel offers five pitches for caravans, motorhomes and campervans in its own campsite, providing electricity, water, waste and blackwater waste. Pitches cost £20 per night or £18 per night if you stay for five or more. Campers get 15 per cent off food and drinks. dukehotelhilmarton.co.uk; from £18 per night

Rose & Crown, Severn Stoke, Worcestershire

This traditional 15th-century pub found fame for battling regular flooding, but also offers the perfect spot for an overnight stay, allowing campervans and motorhomes to pitch up in the car park or on a lawned area at the front. They serve traditional pub food and are close to plenty of great walks, just a stone’s throw from the Malvern Hills. roseandcrownsevernstoke.uk; free

Rose & Crown not only offers free pitching, but also access to lots of great walks

South Causey Inn, Stanley, County Durham

The South Causey Inn offers several secure areas where caravans and campervans can park up for the night. It’s a dog-friendly site, including the on-site bar and restaurant. They charge £25 per night from Sunday to Thursday, or £30 on Fridays, Saturdays and bank holiday weekends. But, £20 of the total price paid can be used as a voucher in their bar or restaurant – the remaining goes towards the parking charge. The price also includes discounted tickets to the Beamish Museum and 24-hour access to their indoor toilets. southcausey.co.uk/motorhome-stops-north-east-england; from £25

The White Hart, Ufton, Warwickshire

The White Hart in Ufton offers stopovers for motorhome owners, allowing them to park up and enjoy glorious views over the Warwickshire countryside. They don’t charge but ask that you enjoy a meal each day that you stop, choosing from options including Sunday lunches, pub food and more. thewhitehartufton.co.uk; free

The Barley, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham

This pub just off the M1 offers secure overnight parking perfect for campervans and motorhomes, along with a newly-built outside toilet facility. They ask that you join them for an evening meal if staying over, and they also offer breakfast. Contact the team ahead of arriving for insider tips on the best spots to park that night. togo.uk.com; free

The Station Inn, Ribblehead, Lancashire

The Station Inn at Ribblehead welcomes customers with motorhomes or campervans to park overnight in their car park for free, providing they use the inn for food and drink during their stay. They provide portable toilets and overnight sink facilities, as well as a waste disposal facility, but no electric hook-up. When you arrive, book in at the bar to get a code for the out-of-hours toilets and a ticket to display in your vehicle. They don’t offer pre-booking, so it’s on a first come, first served basis and people are advised to arrive early at busy times like weekends and bank holidays. thestationinnribblehead.com; free

The Highwayman Inn, near Okehampton, Devon

Described by some as “the most unusual pub in Britain”, the Highwayman Inn sits in Dartmoor National Park and boasts its own resident ghost. The Highwayman welcomes campervans by pre-arrangement and free of charge, providing visitors have a meal at the inn. A great way to stay over at what is undoubtedly a quirky spot in one of the country’s best-known national parks. thehighwaymaninn.net; free

The Holts Arms, Orrell, Greater Manchester

Just five minutes off J26 on the M6, The Holts Arms welcomes motorhome and campervans free overnight if dining in the pub. It’s dog friendly and there are some good walks nearby, as well as regular events, including quiz nights and summer markets. They recommend you book ahead. holtsarms.com; free

The Ingram Arms, Laughton, Lincolnshire

The Ingram Arms allows people to camp in its spacious car park for free, asking that they eat and drink in the pub during serving hours. It’s a good spot for cycling and walking nearby, and the pub gets good reviews for its home-cooked food and selection of beers. facebook.com/theingramarmslaughton; free

The Greyhound Inn, Warslow, Staffordshire

The Greyhound Inn has offered pub stopovers since 2020, welcoming self-contained campervans and motorhomes in their small car park. A live music venue with a microbrewery and various beer festivals throughout the year, there’s plenty to do, not to mention the Peak District on the doorstep. There is no charge to stay, but they ask that you use the pub and sample what they have to offer. thegreyhoundinnwarslow.co.uk; free

This article is was first published in August 2022, and has been revised and updated.