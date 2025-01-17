The best kettlebell for 2025: Tested and reviewed by personal trainers

We talked to 7 experts and tested 14 kettlebells to find the best overall, best for beginners, best adjustable, and more.

There's no excuse for neglecting your strength training in 2025 -- we've found you the best kettlebell.

Walk into a gym, and besides the standard treadmills and dumbbells, you'll also see some odd-looking equipment, including kettlebells. These weights resemble old-fashioned cannonballs with handles on top, and if you're unfamiliar with them, they may seem a bit intimidating. That said, their unique design is actually what contributes to their popularity and makes them an effective addition to a well-rounded fitness routine.



"Most of the weight in a kettlebell is concentrated toward the bottom of the bell," says Stephen Marcotte, senior manager of workout design and experience at Orange Theory Fitness. This uneven distribution of weight impacts its center of mass, requiring you to engage more muscles to control the weight's movement as you lift, lower or swing the bell. Helen Vanderburg, CPT, a Balanced Body educator, explains that the kettlebell's shape allows you to lift in a way that mimics everyday activities — performing full-body movement patterns that engage muscles in a way that other strength equipment might not target. Add this fun exercise equipment to your new year workout resolutions with some exercise ideas at the end of this article.



Like dumbbells, kettlebells' compact size and range of weight make them ideal for at-home workouts, but they can be an investment, so it's important to pick the best kettlebell for your needs. As a certified personal trainer and fitness journalist, I used my own expert knowledge and the input of other fitness experts to narrow the field and help you select the best kettlebell for your home gym. For this roundup I consulted seven experts and tested 14 kettlebells myself, performing swings, squats and lunges with each product. I rated each kettlebell based on feel, grip, performance and price. While several brands received top marks, only one stood out enough to be named "best overall."

Table of contents

Update, Jan. 17, 2025: We checked all product prices and availability. Our number one pick for the best kettlebell remains unchanged.

Best kettlebell overall

Rogue Best overall Rogue Kettlebells Weight range: 9-203 lbs. | Individual or set: Individual The Rogue kettlebell emerged as the top pick among experts, praised for its design, aesthetics and durability. Its slight luster helps prevent corrosion, ensuring longevity, and we found it easier to clean than other brands. "The handle is wide enough to fit both hands comfortably, with enough clearance to avoid pinching or rubbing during exercises," says Marcotte, who notes that Rogue is his overall favorite brand. He also appreciates the Rogue's flat and stable base to prevent tipping and wobbling, as well as its design. "I personally love Rogue's aesthetics, as their equipment is sleek and looks clean, even after years of use," he says. A comprehensive review on kettlebell training emphasizes the importance of selecting weights that match your physical capabilities to maintain proper form, maximize results and reduce the risk of injury. Rogue's wide range of weight options makes the brand even more appealing for this reason. Whether you're new to kettlebell training or you're a heavy lifter who needs the 203-pound bells to maximize your workout, Rogue has you covered. However, one drawback is that while the kettlebells start off budget-friendly, the cost rises significantly as you move up in weight. Pros Wide range of available weights

Flat base that's perfect for shelf or floor placement

Color-coded bands for easy identification of weight levels Cons Cost can be prohibitive at higher weight levels $32 and up at Rogue

(back to top)

More kettlebells we like for 2025

REP Best adjustable REP Fitness Adjustable Kettlebell Weight range: 8-16 kg, 16-24 kg and 20-40 lbs. | Individual or set: Individual | Adjustment method: Fastener The REP Fitness Adjustable Kettlebell is available in three sizes: 8-16 kilograms, 16-24 kilograms and 20-40 pounds. Each size can be adjusted to five separate weight increments, allowing for a wide range of flexibility in resistance training options. Adjusting between weight increments is quick and easy — just push down on the top of the bell and twist to add or remove weight. It's a seamless transition that didn't disrupt our reps and sets. Furthermore, REP kettlebells use an internal nylon thermoplastic fastener to ensure stability, preventing the shaking and rattling often found in other adjustable kettlebells. Plus, the weights are stored on the inside of the bell, so even as you add or remove weight, the shape of the equipment itself never changes. But why opt for an adjustable kettlebell rather than the traditional design? For one thing, you'll save space — this kettlebell is essentially a 5-in-1 design, allowing you to switch between five different weight increments without needing to store five different kettlebells. It's also ideal for progressive training, allowing you to easily change between weights from exercise to exercise or set to set. This versatility helps you build strength over time, keeping your workouts dynamic and challenging. Finally, it's a cost-saving option. Sure, laying out $150 for a single kettlebell sounds like a lot, but if you were to buy five separate kettlebells at the same weights provided in this adjustable version, you'd end up spending a lot more. Also, if you're setting up or already have a home gym, the REP model's rubber bottom ensures your floors are protected. However, it's important to note that the available weights are on the heavier side, which may not be ideal for those who are just starting out or who prefer lighter lifting. Pros Weight adjustment is quick

Nonslip grip

Rubber bottom to protect floors Cons Costly if you only need one size

Only three relatively heavy sizes available $150-$210, depending on weight at REP Explore More Buying Options $165-$230, depending on weight at Amazon

Yes4All Best for beginners Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weight range: 5-65 lbs. | Individual or set: Individual The Yes4All Kettlebell is one of Amazon's most popular options, with more than 22,000 reviews and an impressive 4.8-star average rating. It's ideal for beginners or individuals who want to lift less weight, because it's available in weight increments starting at just 5 pounds. The handle is lower than some options, which I liked. A lower handle offers better stability, control and comfort during exercises. It also keeps the center of gravity closer to your grip, making movements more balanced while reducing strain on your wrists and forearms. This is especially beneficial for beginners or when you're using kettlebells for longer workouts. What I love most about this kettlebell is the smooth handle, which holds up well during high-rep sessions, the comfortable grip, the flat bottom for easy home storage and the budget-friendly price. Other reviewers agreed that this brand is suitable for all ages and a variety of movements. One five-star reviewer stated, "I find them extremely versatile and so easy to use with all kinds of workouts I didn't use weights with before. I'd definitively recommend." We tested it with swings, get-ups and snatches, and the vinyl coating kept our hands happy and callous-free. On the downside, some people note that the coating on the cast iron chips easily. One Amazon reviewer said, "Fresh out of delivery the handle of the 35 lb. kettlebell had flaked and come off with the packaging." However, the chipping doesn't seem to impact the kettlebell's performance. Pros Lower weight increments available

PVC coating helps protect floors and reduce noise

PVC coating also helps prevent corrosion Cons Paint can chip $11 and up, depending on weight at Amazon

Fringe Sport Best grip Fringe Sport Kettlebell Weight range: 9-106 lbs. | Individual or set: Individual Improving grip strength is an important anti-aging measure. Research shows that grip strength correlates to a range of health indicators, including bone mineral density, overall strength, risk of fractures or falls, malnutrition, cognitive impairment and quality of life. Kettlebell training, particularly higher-intensity training that involves kettlebell swings, has also been linked to improved grip strength. Because of this, we paid special attention to the comfort and challenge of gripping each kettlebell and found that the Fringe Sport Kettlebell offers a wide, easy-to-grip handle that's easier to manage than some of the other products we tested. The space between the handle and the ball also allowed us to do lunges and squats comfortably when grasping the sides of the handle, rather than the top. We also enjoyed the unique design of the bell — one side is flat and the other is rounded. This makes it easier to find a comfortable hand position for each exercise, making it feel less awkward than other brands. In addition, reviewers said that the round design keeps their arms from bruising when performing kettlebell snatch-style exercises. That said, not everyone likes the flat/round sides, so it's worth trying the original kettlebell shape before trying this brand. Pros Wide handle

Easy to grip without weight gloves

Creative design: one flat side and one round side Cons Works better for two-handed moves

Some might not like the shape $30 and up, depending on weight at Fringe Sport

Amazon Basics Best budget Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight range: 10-60 lbs. | Individual or set: Individual For those who love shopping on Amazon, the Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell is a popular choice for its versatility and quality. Reviewers appreciated its ease of use and suitability for home workouts. One reviewer said, "It's heavy, the coating is nice and durable...IT'S A KETTLEBELL! You don't have to get complicated with it, the price is right and works well with my workout routine." And to that point, if you're not overly concerned about powder coat finishes, color-coded weight indicators or paying a premium for a name-brand product, the price point for these kettlebells is hard to beat. Sure, they don't have extra bells and whistles, but just as the name implies, they're suitable for doing the basics. Our testers recommend this Amazon kettlebell for short sets. However, it's less suitable for high-rep work, such as snatches and long swing sets. Reviewers agreed, with one saying, "It’s not recommended for higher-rep ballistic work (snatches, longer sets of swings), because the coating will either: (1) stick to your hands too well when they're dry, causing excessive friction and callusing; or, (2) become very slick once it gets wet with sweat, creating grip control and safety issues." Overall, the kettlebells are budget-friendly and work for short sets. They're good for beginners or anyone who wants to add kettlebell training to their routine but doesn't plan on basing their routine solely around kettlebells. Pros Can hold with one or two hands

Budget-friendly

Good for short sets Cons Wide handle can feel uncomfortable

Often out of stock $18 or more, depending on weight at Amazon

Iron Bull Strength Best powder coat finish Iron Bull Strength Kettlebell Weight range: 9-88 lbs. | Individual or set: Individual The finish on a kettlebell makes a surprising difference during extended workouts. If a bell's handle is too slick, you run the risk of dropping (or even throwing) the kettlebell if your hands get sweaty during higher-intensity exercises like kettlebell swings. On the other hand, if the handle is too grippy, it could cause rubbing and blisters while performing the same type of move. Starting at around $30, these Iron Bull kettlebells stand out for their ideal powder coat finish. Even after intense, lengthy workouts, they caused no blisters or calluses and didn’t stick to our hands. We also liked the color rings and weight markings (which are listed in kilograms and pounds), which not only help identify each kettlebell but also add a nice aesthetic touch to a home gym. However, if you have smaller hands, the thick handle might be uncomfortable. Pros Color-coded weight markings in pounds and kilograms

Ergonomic for easy use

Powder coat offers a comfortable grip Cons Not good for those with small hands $30 and up, depending on weight at Iron Bull Strength

(back to top)

Factors to consider when buying a kettlebell

For those new to kettlebell training, Danni Tabor, strength specialist and co-founder of Lift Studio LDN, recommends considering the following when purchasing:

Weight: When first starting out and using kettlebells for traditional strength training exercises like shoulder presses or biceps curls, women generally find a weight of 5-15 pounds is suitable. Men may opt for a heavier 12-50 pounds. For swinging exercises (like kettlebell swings) that use momentum to help fuel the motion, slightly heavier weights may be a preferred starting point. That said, for more experienced lifters (men or women), the ideal weight may be much higher — personal fitness level should help inform which kettlebell weight you choose to purchase.

Type: Cast iron kettlebells or competition kettlebells are the most common options on the market. Cast iron suits most people as they typically have a handle that's wider than the bell itself, making for an easier grip. Competition kettlebells have narrower handles, allowing for seamless one-armed movements. There are also adjustable kettlebells, which can be a cost-effective and space-saving option.

Material: Kettlebells are most typically made of cast iron. That said, how they're finished varies from brand to brand. They often have a smooth powder coating to help facilitate a proper grip and may also have a PVC wrapping or rubber bottom to help protect floors.

(back to top)

How we tested

First, I consulted with seven fitness experts, including those who specialize in kettlebell training, to assess which features are most important in a kettlebell. I then researched the top products on the market and used my own expertise as a certified personal trainer (along with the input of the fitness experts I interviewed) to narrow down which products to test. I selected and tested 14 different kettlebells and used them to perform a variety of kettlebell swings, squats and lunges. I rated each kettlebell based on its feel, grip, performance and price, assigning scores between 1 and 5.

(back to top)

FAQs

What is the best way to start using kettlebells?

While it's possible to use two kettlebells at once (like dumbbells), this is one tool where it's important to keep things simple at first. Start by selecting one kettlebell and use it to perform exercises you might typically use a dumbbell for, like biceps curls or a shoulder press, says Daniel McKenna, CPT. "Gradually increase the weight before using two."

As you gain familiarity and comfort with using kettlebells, you can try more kettlebell-specific movements, like Turkish get-ups or kettlebell swings. Just be aware that some kettlebell exercises are higher-intensity and require very careful attention to form to help prevent injury. If your budget allows, McKenna recommends hiring a certified coach to teach you the fundamentals of kettlebell training and injury prevention before trying some of these moves.

Why should I use kettlebells?

Kettlebells are versatile tools for building strength, power and cardio fitness while also improving grip strength. As we age, grip strength tends to decline, but kettlebells offer a compact, time-efficient way to counteract this, says Jose Guevara, fitness instructor and owner of Shredded Dad. Kettlebells are also ideal for a home gym as they don't take up much space and can be used for a wide variety of exercises.

How can I avoid injury when using kettlebells?

Dr. Pedram Kordrostami, founder and CEO of Omre.co, highlights that one of the biggest benefits of kettlebell exercises is their ability to mimic everyday movements like bending and lifting, which can enhance your ability to move safely in daily life. However, "it's crucial to use kettlebells correctly to get the best results and avoid problems," he says. "If used improperly, they can make back pain worse." To prevent injuries, especially back pain, he advises maintaining a neutral spine during exercises — this involves engaging your core to prevent your back from arching or curving as you lift or swing the kettlebell.

Additionally, breathing is important, especially during swinging exercises. By breathing into your belly (instead of your chest) on the backswing, you can prevent your lower back from rounding, which helps reduce the risk of injury. Sergii Putsov, CPT, PhD, head of sport science at Torokhtiy Weightlifting, says, "Make sure your chest remains still to expand your abs" as you breathe.

What are some good kettlebell moves?

Vanderburg suggests these moves:

Kettlebell swing

Stand holding a kettlebell with both hands on the handle.

Straighten your arms with the kettlebell between the legs.

Slightly bend the knees and hinge slightly forward from the hips, keeping the back in a neutral alignment, to move the kettlebell back between the legs.

Swing the kettlebell by thrusting the hips forward while swinging the weight to about shoulder height.

Repeat for 8-12 repetitions.

Tip: This is the most popular kettlebell move! Master this first and then move on to more advanced moves. One way to perfect your technique is to do the swing without a kettlebell first.

Goblet squat

Stand with feet about shoulder width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands in front of the chest and close to the body.

Bend the knees and sit back into the hips to lower into a squat.

Return to standing.

Repeat for 8-12 repetitions.

Half Turkish get-up

Lie on your back with one leg straight and the opposite knee bent with the foot on the floor.

Hold the kettlebell on the same side as the bent leg with the arm extended toward the ceiling and the other arm straight on the floor and at a 45-degree angle from the body.

Look at the kettlebell, curl up coming up onto the forearm.

Continue by pressing through the foot and hand on the floor to lift the hips off the ground into a bridge.

Keep the kettlebell vertical to the ceiling.

Slowly reverse the movement to return to the starting position.

Repeat for 8-12 repetitions per side.

(back to top)

Other kettlebells we tested

We tried these brands but ultimately decided not to include them in our list.

Kettle Gryp: Featured on Shark Tank, this piece of equipment turns your dumbbells into kettlebells, saving you money. However, this is not a traditional kettlebell and doesn't swing or move exactly the same way, which is why we didn't include it.

KHTO Kettle Bells: These sweet-looking competition kettlebells come in a variety of shiny colors, but they're pricey compared to others of similar quality.

NewMe Fitness Adjustable Kettlebell: With this kettlebell, you attach weight plates to a device, creating a custom kettlebell from the weights you already own. It's a money-saving option, but the weights rattle a bit during use and it doesn't move the same way a traditional kettlebell does.

Cisleb Adjustable Kettlebell: The adjustments for this kettlebell are easy to use, with a simple spring clasp, and the colors are pretty. However, the weight range and increments are limited for an adjustable kettlebell compared to other brands.

TopMade Kettlebell Set: We loved the six cast iron plates, which have a honeybee hive shape and a flat bottom. However, the weights are marked on the inside and figuring out how to adjust them took some time.

Kure Adjustable Kettlebell: A popular store on Amazon, Kure is marketed to women. We found the adjustable kettlebell to be budget-friendly and in nice pastel colors, but the weight topped out at 12 pounds, which may not be enough if you're serious about kettlebell training.

Lifeline Kettlebell: Although it's priced similarly to other kettlebells and available in a variety of weights, we didn't include this brand because its handle is much thicker and less comfortable than some of the other options. That said, the thicker handle might appeal to some individuals, particularly those with larger hands.

(back to top)

Meet our experts

(back to top)