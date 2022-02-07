G-rated to X-rated: Best Valentine's Day gift ideas for women under $100 (Photos via Amazon, DavidsTea, Etsy, and Sephora)

Valentine's Day is only one week away, are you ready? Whether you're shopping for your wife, sister, daughter, girlfriend or best friend, the women in your life deserve something extra special this year.

Rather than rely on the same old bottle of wine and gift card you do every year (no offence, we still love it), show your appreciation with something a little more unique.

Whether you're following a strict budget or have a little financial leeway, these affordable gift ideas pack a serious punch. For fans of TV nostalgia, life-hack beauty tools, homebodies, and everyone in between, these are the best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for her under $100.

TableTopics Original: Questions to Start Great Conversations (Photo via Amazon)

One of Oprah's Favourite Things, this best-selling conversation game includes 135 thought-provoking question cards designed to inspire better conversation at dinner parties, family gatherings, or any time you want to break the ice.

$30 at Amazon

Red Hearts Nail Tattoos (Photo via Etsy)

These adorable red heart stickers are "incredibly easy to use" and "look so cute," according to Etsy shoppers. The Etsy shop "Tattoorary" offers dozens of other nail decals, including strawberries (shop here), daisy flowers (shop here) and butterflies (shop here).

$5 at Etsy

Taylor Swift Canvas Tote Bag (Photo via Etsy)

Is this the best tote bag we've ever seen? Perhaps. Grab this "Taylor's Version" tote bag for any and every Swiftie in your life. Trust us; if you know, you know.

$31 at Etsy

Hershey's Hugs & Kisses Valentine's Day Chocolate Candy (Photo via Amazon)

When it comes to Valentine's Day gifts, you really can't go wrong with a box of chocolate. This fan-favourite Hershey's box has been dubbed an "always great" pick by Amazon reviewers.

$7 at Amazon

I Cerealsly Love You Spoon (Photo via Etsy)

Support a small business in Canada with this cerealsly adorable spoon. The shop offers other equally-as-cute products like custom peanut butter knives and spoons. Shop its entire collection here.

$23 at Etsy

Dae Prickly Pear Hair Oil (Photo via Sephora)

This multi-purpose hair oil leaves your strands feeling ultra-smooth, hydrated, detangled, frizz-free and as a bonus, the clean-beauty hair oil reduces breakage.

$48 at Sephora

Friends, Mamma Mia, Gilmore Girls Signed Scripts (Photo via Etsy)

A must-have for movie buffs: These signed script reprints are available in hundreds of movies and TV shows, including Disney classics, Marvel movies and iconic TV shows like "Friends" and "Seinfeld." Click here to shop the entire collection.

$36 at Etsy

Rise The Candy Box (Photo via Amazon)

A whole lot of sweets for your sweet: this best-selling candy box includes 40 full-sized and fun-sized candy and chocolate bars, including fan-favourite Skittles, Reese's Pieces, Fuzzy Peaches and more.

$42 at Amazon

VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum and Eyebrow Enhancer (Photo via Amazon)

This best-selling eyelash and eyebrow serum has racked up more than 11,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers who call the growth serum a "must-have" and a lash and brow "miracle worker."

$40 at Amazon

lululemon Stay Hot Keep Cold Bottle (Photo via lululemon)

Get a bottle that can do both. This double-walled, stainless steel water bottle keeps liquids cold for 24 hours and hot for nine, making it perfect for life on the go.

$42 at lululemon

Sheertex Essential Sheer Tights (Photo via Sheertex)

Introducing the best basic tights you'll ever wear. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions, Sheertex tights are designed with some of the strongest fibres in the world, resulting in rip-proof pantyhose.

$75 at Sheertex

Kiramoon Star Jelly Magic Resurfacing Facial (Photo via Nordstrom)

This 4-in-1 exfoliating treatment mask gently buffs away dead skin cells and softens pores, revealing smoother and more clarified skin. "My skin loves it!" raves one Nordstrom shopper. "I use twice a week to keep my skin bright and exfoliated!"

$45 at Nordstrom

Japanese Kit Kat & Tirol 30-Piece Assortment (Photo via Amazon)

Calling all chocolate lovers: This 30-piece assortment includes unique Japanese Kit Kat and Tirol chocolates and has been called "a great novelty gift" by Amazon reviewers.

$30 at Amazon

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Ring (Photo via Mejuri)

Simple and elegant, Mejuri's famed Croissant Dôme Ring has collected more than 650 reviews and is available in gold vermeil or sterling silver.

$100 at Mejuri

Luke's Diner Mug (Photo via Etsy)

Calling all "Gilmore Girls" fans: This top-rated mug is a must-have Valentine's Day gift. Even better: it's dishwasher and microwave safe.

$29 at Etsy

Love Language Postcard (Photo via Etsy)

"My Love Language Is Constant Validation:" Us too, girl, no shame. These adorable postcards are available in pink or purple and are blank on the backside.

$6 at Etsy

Happy Box (Photo via Happy Box)

The Happy Box is a fun and unique, totally customizable gift. Choose between an already-curated box or build your own with endless treats to choose from, including candles, face masks, coffee, snacks and more!

Starting at $25 at Happy Box

AirVibe (Photo via Boutique Bellesa)

It's been a long two years; treat yourself or a loved one to a new sex toy. This best-selling two-in-one toy has over 1,800 reviews and an average rating of 4.74 stars. Save 30 per cent off sitewide with code VDAY until Feb 14.

$90 $129 at Boutique Bellesa

DavidsTea Love Collection Tea Sampler (Photo via DavidsTea)

Who wouldn't appreciate a cup of tea, especially in this weather? This tea sampler set comes with five festive tea blends: Read My Lips, Pink Velvet Cake, Cherry Blossom, Queen of Tarts and Cinnamon Rooibos Chai.

$21 at DavidsTea

Orgasm in a Box (Photo via VSPOT)

This medical-grade arousal serum works to drive blood flow, circulation and stimulation, resulting in a more enhanced and pleasurable sexual experience.

$78 at VSPOT

Alleyoop Tip Off Liquid-filled Makeup Removing Swabs (Photo via Alleyoop)

These award-winning liquid-filled makeup removing swabs are infused with Aloe Vera and are small enough to perfect winger liner, remover lipstick and more.

$8 at Alleyoop

Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Colour Kit (Photo via Wonderskin)

Nothing short of a makeup miracle, this lip colour kit won the coveted Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2020. The innovative lip product leaves you with vibrant all-day colour that won't transfer, fade, or feather; plus, it's waterproof.

$32 at Wonderskin

Jewelry Travel Case (Photo via Etsy)

With international travel back on the docket and the border officially open, there's no better time to invest in a travel jewelry case for any and all upcoming adventures.

$28 at Etsy

