12 best last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can get (almost) instantly

Best last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can give digitally in 2023 (Photos via Driftaway Coffee, Headspace, HelloFresh, Amazon, 1-800-Flowers).

It's a tale as old as time: Despite best intentions, your Mother's Day gift shopping hasn't exactly gone as planned. Whether a retailer's delivery schedule was not on your side or you forgot about the big day altogether (this is a judgment-free zone!), last-minute gift shopping happens to the best of us.

If you find yourself searching for eleventh-hour gift ideas, you've come to the right place. From subscription services to once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences and food delivery, scroll down to shop the 12 best last-minute gift ideas you can get (almost) instantly this Mother's Day.

Superwoman gift experience (Photo via Tinggly)

Give mom a lifelong memory this year via a Tinngly gift experience. Tinngly experiences are available in more than 100 countries and don't have an expiration date. With every purchase, a portion of the profit goes to sustainable projects to remove polluting plastics from the environment. Experiences in Canada include an ice walk in Jasper, whale watching in Quebec and much more.

$111 $139 at Tinggly

Sustainable Coffee Subscription (photo via Driftaway Coffee)

Perfect for coffee lovers and those wanting to expand their palate, this sustainable coffee company delivers freshly roasted and curated single-origin beans from around the world in 100 per cent compostable packaging.

From $120 at Driftaway Coffee

MasterClass subscription (Photo via MasterClass)

Whether your mom one is into cooking, music, fashion, tech or art, MasterClass covers every topic under the sun. Individual courses are taught by some of the most famous faces on the planet, including Hillary Clinton, Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Amanda Gorman and many more. For a limited time, save up to 35 per cent off for Mother's Day.

From $21 at MasterClass

Uber & Uber Eats Gift Card (Photo via Amazon)

A great and practical gift for fans of Uber and Uber Eats, this digital gift card is available in any denomination.

$25 at Amazon

TheraBox (photo via My TheraBox)

A TheraBox subscription is all about self-care. Each box is curated by a therapist and comes with eight full-size self-care items, including one happiness activity.

From $40 at TheraBox

FabFitFun subscription box (Photo via FabFitFun)

The FabFitFun box includes a selection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home and tech – delivered each season. The box teams up with some of the world's most recognizable brands, like Michael Kors, Herschel, Briogeo and more.

From $50 at FabFitFun

Vibrant Blooms (Photo via 1-800-Flowers)

Ahead of Mother's Day 2023, 1-800-Flowers is offering Yahoo Canada readers an exclusive discount on bouquets, plants and more with the code YAHOOCA20 at checkout. You can save 20 per cent on bouquets available for same-day, next-day and weekend delivery, plus bouquets that can be sent nationwide for gifting from a distance.

From $56 $70 at 1-800-Flowers

Amazon.ca eGift Card

Stuck on what to give this Mother's Day? Let mom decide and give an Amazon gift card instead. Denominations start at $25 and custom photo and video gift cards are available.

From $25 at Amazon

Headspace Subscription (Photo via Headspace)

A unique gift idea for those who need a little more zen in their lives, a Headspace subscription gives them access to meditation, sleep, focus guides and more.

From $8 at Headspace

HelloFresh is one of the best-known meal kits in Canada (photo via HelloFresh)

A unique gift idea for foodies, a HelloFresh subscription offers easy meal planning and prep, fresh ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes.

From $9.25 at HelloFresh

Mejuri Gift Card (Photo via Mejuri)

Don't want to spend a ton on jewelry you're not sure they'll love? We get you. Instead of risking the wrong choice, let them choose and send them a Mejuri gift card in denominations from $25 to $500.

From $25 at Mejuri

Ticketmaster (Photo via Live Nation)

Who's coming to town? From concerts and comedy shows to broadway and sports tickets, thousands of shows in cities across the country are up for grabs right now.

From $25 at Ticketmaster

