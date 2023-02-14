16 best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for him & her that you can still get today

16 best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for him & her in 2023 (photos via Sephora, Etsy, Amazon, Tinggly & Revive)

It's a tale as old as time: Despite our best intentions, Valentine's Day has arrived, however, your Valentine's Day gifts have not.

Whether a retailer's delivery schedule was not on your side or you forgot about the big day altogether (this is a judgment-free zone!), last-minute gift shopping happens to the best of us.

If you find yourself searching for eleventh-hour gift ideas, you've come to the right place. From subscription services and downloadable prints to once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences and food delivery, scroll down to shop the 16 best last-minute gift ideas you can get (almost) instantly this Valentine's Day.

Angel Love Print (photo via Etsy)

I, for one, can't get enough of the digital prints from the Grace Digital Art Co. Etsy store. The unique posters print immediately and come backed by thousands of five-star reviews.

$5 $7 at Etsy

Be my Valentine Tinggly gift experience (photo via Tinggly)

Give someone a lifelong memory this year via a Tinngly gift experience. Tinngly experiences are available in more than 100 countries and don't have an expiration date. With every purchase, a portion of the profit goes to sustainable projects to remove polluting plastics from the environment. Experiences in Canada include an ice walk in Jasper, whale watching in Quebec and much more.

From $129 at Tinggly

Bespoke Post Subscription Box (photo via Bespoke Post)

A guy's alternative to FabFitFun, a Bespoke Post subscription is a unique monthly gift box that covers a wide range of product categories and interests, including whisky, men's care, food and camping.

$49 at Bespoke Post

Sephora free same-day shipping: Year of the Water Rabbit Little Luxuries Set

Sephora Favourites Year of the Water Rabbit Little Luxuries Set (photo via Sephora)

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Sephora is offering free same-day delivery for Beauty Insiders with code: FREE4VDAY. The promotion ends today, Feb. 14 at 4pm EST — so the clock is ticking to shop!

$72 $90 at Sephora

Sustainable Coffee Subscription (photo via Driftaway Coffee)

Perfect for coffee lovers and those wanting to expand their palate, this sustainable coffee company delivers freshly roasted and curated single-origin beans from around the world in 100 per cent compostable packaging.

From $120 at Driftaway Coffee

Revive Superfoods Smoothie Subscription (Photo via @revivesuperfoods/Instagram)

A perfect gift for the person who always try to sneak a veggie or two into every meal, this meal subscription service has a range of superfood options from smoothies to frozen desserts. Shoppers can save up to $100 off with the code RSFFB.

From $6 at Revive Superfoods

MasterClass subscription (Photo via MasterClass)

Whether your loved one is into cooking, music, fashion, tech or art, MasterClass covers every topic under the sun. Individual courses are taught by some of the most famous faces on the planet, including Hillary Clinton, Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Amanda Gorman and many more.

From $20 at MasterClass

Uber & Uber Eats Gift Card (Photo via Amazon)

A great and practical gift for fans of Uber and Uber Eats, this digital gift card is available in any denomination.

$25 at Amazon

TheraBox (photo via My TheraBox)

A TheraBox subscription is all about self-care. Each box is curated by a therapist and comes with eight full-size self-care items, including one happiness activity.

From $40 at TheraBox

FabFitFun spring box (photo via FabFitFun)

The FabFitFun box includes a selection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home and tech – delivered each season. The box teams up with some of the world's most recognizable brands, like Michael Kors, Herschel, Briogeo and more.

From $50 at FabFitFun

I Love You Wall Print (photo via Etsy)

Get access to hi-res JPEG files that you can print on your own to fit all of your favourite picture frames. Etsy's SaraAndMisc shop has a massive selection of downloadable prints available; click here to see them all.

$7 at Etsy

Amazon.ca eGift Card (photo via Amazon)

Stuck on what to give this Valentine's Day? Let them decide and give an Amazon gift card instead. Denominations start at $25 and custom photo and video gift cards are available.

From $25 at Amazon

Headspace Subscription (Photo via Headspace)

A unique gift idea for those who need a little more zen in their lives, a Headspace subscription gives them access to meditation, sleep, focus guides and more.

From $8 at Headspace

ClassPass subscription (Photo via ClassPass)

What to give the person who has everything? Try ClassPass. A ClassPass subscription gives worldwide access to thousands of top-rated gyms, fitness studios, salons and spas.

From $49 at ClassPass

Mejuri Gift Card (Photo via Mejuri)

Don't want to spend a ton on jewelry you're not sure they'll love? We get you. Instead of risking the wrong choice, let them choose and send them a Mejuri gift card in denominations from $25 to $500.

From $25 at Mejuri

Ticketmaster (Photo via Live Nation)

Who's coming to town? From concerts and comedy shows to broadway and sports tickets, thousands of shows in cities across the country are up for grabs right now.

From $25 at Ticketmaster

