11 best lawn mowers in 2023, according to reviewers: Gas, corded & electric

Buying a lawn mower is a rite of passage for many homeowners. Whether you're maintaining an acreage or a strip of greenery, if there's grass to cut, there's a mower to be had.

However, buying a lawn mower can be complicated. Do you need gas or corded? What about battery-powered? Which lawn mower requires the least maintenance? And which offers the best bank for your buck?

To help answer your lawn mower-related questions, we spoke to Patrick Farrugia, the associate vice president of gardening and outdoor tools at Canadian Tire.

Tackle lawn-cutting season like a pro and find the mower that will make all your neighbours envious with these expert tips. Plus, scroll below to shop the 11 best lawn mowers in 2023 under $250, $500 and $1,000, according to Amazon, Canadian Tire and Home Hardware reviewers.

What to look for in a lawn mower, according to an expert

If you're in the market for a lawn mower, "a good place to start is understanding which power type best suits your needs," Farrugia tells Yahoo Canada.

Gas mowers are the "most powerful and are well suited for larger jobs requiring higher usage where corded models are perfect for compact spaces and are typically more price point friendly," he says.

Cordless battery-powered mowers are "lightweight, simple to operate with a push of a button and come in a variety of different power options."

Farrugia recommends considering propulsion, deck size and storage when selecting a lawn mower.

"For those that have hilly terrain to maintain, self-propelled models would be the way to go rather than the more traditional push mower. Deck size refers to the width of the mower, which impacts maneuverability. The smaller the width, the better it can navigate tighter spaces," he says.

"Wider units allow larger spaces to be mowed more efficiently. Finally, consider where the mower will be stored. Many models have collapsible vertical storage features that allow them to be easily stowed."

Battery vs. gas vs. corded: Which lawn mower is best?

"Battery-powered lawn mowers are a perfect solution for the less experienced and environmentally conscious customer," Farrugia explains.

With no gas engine, they are "lightweight and user-friendly as they turn on with the push of a button, meaning no intimidating pull cord or fuel to manage." Battery-powered lawn mowers also emit less noise than gas units and are zero-emission, he says.

Farrugia tells Yahoo Canada that cordless mowers come with interchangeable batteries, "so you can also power other outdoor power equipment, such a cordless grass trimmer, to complete your yard tasks."

Farrugia recommends the Yardworks Poly Deck 2-in-1 Cordless Brushed Push Lawn Mower for an under-$500 option.

Yardworks Poly Deck 2-in-1 48V Battery, Cordless Brushed Push Lawn Mower (Photo via Canadian Tire)

$400 at Canadian Tire

This 17-inch lawn mower from Yardworks is powered by a 48V 3Ah battery and "designed for maximum performance," Farrugia explains. Its 17-inch, heavy-duty, high-impact poly deck makes the mower lightweight and easy to maneuver. The unit offers 2-in-1 functionality (mulches and bags) and a hassle-free push-start button.

As for gas-powered mowers, Farrugia says they provide "greater power" for larger jobs. However, they require more maintenance, such as replacing sparkplugs, changing oil and refuelling. "They are also louder and less environmentally friendly."

With nearly 500 reviews and an average rating of 4.4 stars, Canadian Tire shoppers say the Troy-Bilt 3-in-1 160cc Gas Engine Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower "runs smooth" and according to one enthusiastic reviewer, is the "best lawnmower ever bought anywhere."

Troy-Bilt 3-in-1 160cc Gas Engine Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower, 21-in (photo via Canadian Tire)

$550 at Canadian Tire

A third option shoppers can opt for is a corded mower. Farrugia says these devices are "great" and an "economic option for the right-sized job."

"They produce zero emissions and are quieter than gas solutions," he explains. "However, the cord can restrict mobility and may require a specialized extension cord to extend their reach, which can be expensive."

If you're in the market for a corded lawn mower, Canadian Tire reviewers recommend checking out the Certified 10A 2-in-1 Electric Lawn Mower as an affordable option that's "perfect" for small lawns.

Certified 10A 2-in-1 Electric Lawn Mower (photo via Canadian Tire)

$150 at Canadian Tire

Best lawn mowers in 2023 under $250, according to reviewers

15" Push Reel Lawn Mower (photo via Home Hardware)

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Simple yet effective, this budget-friendly option from Radley is among the best you can get for $100. The push-powered mower has a cutting blade width of 15 inches and four height adjustment presets. "It actually cuts the grass, doesn't burn fossil fuels, and requires less exertion than one would expect," writes one shopper.

$100 at Home Hardware

Greenworks 14-Inch 9 Amp Corded Lawn Mower (photo via Amazon)

Average rating: 4.3 stars

With a 14-inch deck, Greenworks' 2-in-1 lawn mower provides mulching and rear discharge capabilities. It offers shoppers five position height adjustments and has earned top grades for being lightweight and easy to assemble.

$169 at Amazon

Black + Decker 12" Lithium Cordless 3-in-1 Trimmer, Edger and Mow (photo via Amazon)

Average rating: 4.1 stars

Priced at an affordable $209, this 3-in-1 device has earned nearly 10,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers. The Black + Decker product easily converts from mower to trimmer to edger and includes two batteries for extended runtime.

$209 at Amazon

Best lawn mowers in 2023 under $500, according to reviewers

Radley 17.5" Cordless Lawn Mower (photo via Home Hardware)

Average rating: 4.5 stars

This Radley 17.5-inch 40V Max lawnmower is powered by two 20-Volt 5 Ah Lithium-Ion batteries, so you can start mowing with the push of a button. The unit features a 2-in-1 mulching and rear bag and collapsible handles with quick-release levers. The mower "more than met our expectations," lauds one shopper. "Blessedly quiet, instant start, maneuverable, easy to push, nice squishy handlebar, good cut, instant height adjustment," they write.

$330 at Home Hardware

Greenworks 48V 17" Lawn Mower (photo via Amazon)

Average rating: 4.3 stars

This "Amazon's Choice" battery-powered lawn mower provides mulching and rear bagging capabilities. It has a runtime of up to 45 minutes and features a rust-resistant lightweight deck for easy maneuverability. It's the "perfect little lawn mower," according to one reviewer.

$336 $369 at Amazon

Benchmark 163cc Self-Propelled Gas Lawn Mower (photo via Home Hardware)

Average rating: 4.5 stars

A shopper-favourite from Home Hardware, this Benchmark unit features a Briggs and Stratton 675EXi Series(TM) engine and a 3-in-1 design that provides mulching, side discharge or rear bagging options. "I hate mowing the lawn and this mower has made it so much easier," writes one shopper. It "moves pretty quick, cutting my mowing time more than in half."

$480 at Home Hardware

Best lawn mowers in 2023 under $1,000, according to reviewers

TROY-BILT 160cc 3-in-1 Push Mower - with Honda Engine (photo via Home Hardware)

Average rating: 4.5 stars

This powerful 3-in-1 Troy-Bilt push mower features a reliable 160cc Honda engine that provides dependable, no choke starting with the Auto Choke System. "The cut is precise and the larger back wheels make it easier to control and handle," writes one shopper.

$600 at Home Hardware

Yardworks EZ Steer 163cc Briggs & Stratton Gas Mower (photo via Canadian Tire)

Average rating: 4.9 stars

With a stellar average rating of 4.9 stars, Canadian Tire shoppers call the Yardworks gas mower a "solid" lawn mower that offers "some amazing features." The unit boasts seven one-touch adjustment positions and a 20V PWR POD battery electric engine start.

$650 $700 at Canadian Tire

