Seasonal depression: What is it and how to treat it, according to an expert

What is seasonal affective disorder and how do you treat it? Read on to learn more. (Photo via Getty)

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

As the days continue to get shorter and darker, seasonal affective disorder, or "seasonal depression," as it's more commonly referred to, is on the minds of many Canadians who gearing up for their annual battle with the "winter blues."

What is seasonal affective disorder (SAD)?

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that rears its ugly head during certain times of the year, which for most people, is fall and winter. While some experience SAD-like symptoms in the summer, many of its markers, including low energy and mood, problems with sleep and appetite, loss of interest and reduced concentration, can be triggered by fewer hours of daylight during fall and winter.

According to Dr. Raymond Lam, a professor at the University of British Columbia and BC leadership chair in depression research, the main factor in SAD is latitude. The farther you are from the equator, the higher your chance of experiencing the "winter blues."

"[Seasonal affective disorder] is like a form of jetlag."Dr. Raymond Lam

"One of the major theories is that [SAD] is a disturbance of the biological clock in our brains, so it becomes like a form of jetlag," Lam told Yahoo Canada. "Our clocks are mostly synchronized by natural light, so people with SAD may not be able to adjust to the changing levels of day length in the winter."

Who is at risk for SAD?

Researchers estimate that SAD is more common in countries with fewer winter daylight hours, including Canada, the United States and the U.K.

In Canada, it's estimated that 1-3 per cent of the general population has SAD, with the less serious "winter blues" impacting roughly 15 per cent of Canadians.

Additionally, studies from the University of Utah suggest that women are far more likely than men to experience seasonal affective disorder. Of those people affected by SAD, four out of five are women.

Of those people affected by seasonal affective disorder, four out of five are women (Photo via Getty)

Does light therapy really work?

If you think you have seasonal affective disorder, you should first and foremost talk to your doctor. They can help rule out any other causes of mood changes, like depression or anemia and may even suggest trying a light therapy lamp.

Light therapy, which involves exposure to bright, artificial light, is an effective tool for treating SAD, according to many researchers. A study from the University of British Columbia found that 60-70 per cent of participants that partook in light therapy saw a significant improvement in their symptoms.

"The evidence is promising that light therapy is helpful for those with winter depression," according to Lam.

How to use a light therapy lamp

To effectively use a light therapy lamp, Lam suggests sitting under one for 30 minutes as soon as possible upon waking.

Your eyes need to be open for the lamp to work as the "effect is through the eyes," he says. Most light therapy lamps emit 10,000 lux of light, a light illumination unit.

"To compare, social lighting (i.e. indoors in the evening) is less than 100 lux," Lam says. "500 lux is a very bright office or a very bright kitchen. 5,000 lux is outdoors on a cloudy day, whereas outdoors on a sunny day is 50,000-100,000 lux or more. So when we're talking about 10,000 lux, we're talking about somewhere between indoor and outdoor sunny day lighting."

Lam suggests sitting by a light therapy lamp for 30 minutes as soon as possible upon waking. (Photo via Getty)

The lux rating depends on the distance of the light source to your eyes, "so the smaller the device, the closer it has to be to your eyes."

"The benefit of larger lights is that you can sit farther away and be more comfortable," he says. "We normally recommend the larger ones that sit on your tabletop or desk."

Encouragingly, Lam says light therapy can also be effective for treating non-seasonal depression year-round, a fact echoed in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

"Light therapy is very helpful for people with both SAD and the winter blues," he tells Yahoo Canada. Additionally, it "seems to also be effective for non-seasonal depression at other times in the year."

11 best light therapy lamps, according to reviewers

Verilux HappyLight VT10 Compact (Photo via Amazon)

Average rating: 4.5 stars

The details: This "Amazon's Choice" pick for SAD lamps delivers up to 10,000 LUX intensity for effective light therapy and has a simple on/off operation.

Promising review: One shopper says they had a "more uplifted mood" almost immediately and that repeated use of the lamp has helped them avoid "depressive periods in the middle of the day."

$40 $55 at Amazon

JolyWell Light Therapy Lamp (Photo via Amazon)

Average rating: 4.5 stars

The details: This "Amazon's Choice" lamp has customizable brightness levels from 20 per cent to 100 per cent with a simple touch of the button. It simulates natural daylight at 6500K and measures just under six inches by eight inches.

Promising review: The lamp is a "great remedy for [the] winter blues," writes one shopper. It's "easy to operate" and "packs a punch" despite its small size.

$50 at Amazon

Lastar Sunlight Lamp (Photo via Amazon)

Average rating: 4.4 stars

The details: This glare-free sunlight lamp provides 10,000 LUX of UV-free LED light to combat the effects of the "winter blues."

Promising review: One Amazon shopper says the lamp has "noticeably helped" his mood and praises is for its "handsome design."

$48 at Amazon

Verilux HappyLight Lucent (Photo via Amazon)

Average rating: 4.5 stars

The details: This "Amazon's Choice" light therapy lamp delivers up to 10,000 LUX for effective, safe, and natural light therapy. It features a detachable stand and is wall-mountable. The lamp comes backed by more than 6,400 reviews, 4,800 of which are five-star.

Promising review: One shopper calls the lamp a "must-have" in the winter. The reviewer praises the device for not only improving their mental health but "supporting pain management" and "improving [their] quality of rest."

$53 $60 at Amazon

OttLite ClearSun LED Light Therapy Lamp (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Average rating: 4 stars

The details: Stop the "winter blues" in their tracks with this LED Light Therapy Lamp. The lamp features a frosted diffuser to minimize glare and is touch activated with three intensity levels.

Promising review: One Canadian Tire shopper calls it a "compact, affordable light therapy lamp" that is "well designed [and] easy to use."

$60 at Canadian Tire

Doraubia Daylight Therapy Lamp (Photo via Amazon)

Average rating: 4.6 stars

The details: This light therapy lamp has a built-in timer function and three adjustable colour temperatures. Additionally, the lamp boasts intelligent touch controls and a convenient USB charging port.

Promising review: "I love the design, the light and intensity," writes one reviewer. Adding, it "does give you the effect of sun exposure."

$66 at Amazon

PureGuardian SPA50CA Full Spectrum Tabletop LED Energy Light (Photo via Best Buy)

Average rating: 4 stars

The details: This full-spectrum tabletop LED energy light delivers up to 10,000 LUX of blue or white light and is equipped with customizable settings and a timer for a personalized light experience.

Promising review: While reviews for the PureGuardian lamp are limited, fans have given the lamp a 100 per cent recommendation rate.

$74 at Best Buy Canada

Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp (Photo via Amazon)

Average rating: 4.6 stars

The details: This compact and portable light therapy lamp is a great choice for those with limited desk space. The top-rated unit has three brightness settings and a lifespan of approximately 50,000 hours.

Promising review: It's an "amazing SAD lamp," according to one shopper. This "thing gave me back the pep in my step," they write. "Great product, highly recommend."

$56 $70 at Amazon

Verilux Desk Light Therapy Lamp (Photo via Wayfair)

Average rating: 4.8 stars

The details: Brighten up your day with this reviewer-loved happy lamp from Verilux. The nine-inch lamp offers three brightness levels and evenly distributed LED light with no glare, flicker, or hot spots.

Promising review: The lamp has "made a true difference," writes one Wayfair shopper. I have more energy in the mornings. It's like a light switch gets turned on!"

$150 at Wayfair

Verilux Desk Lamp (Photo via Wayfair)

Average rating: 4.9 stars

The details: This fan-favourite desk lamp from Verilux comes backed by an impressive average rating of 4.9 stars from nearly 250 reviews. The HappyLight Luxe light therapy lamp offers four brightness levels with a choice of three hues of bright white light and a countdown timer.

Promising review: "I was a non-believer until [this] light," raves one Wayfair shopper. The "results are amazing." Thanks to the lamp, "[I] can think more clearly [and have] more energy. Wish I found it 30 years ago."

$210 at Wayfair

Carex Sun Lamp Mood Light (Photo via Amazon)

Average rating: 4.4 stars

The details: This "Amazon's Choice" light therapy lamp provides the recommended 10,000 LUX of glare-free white light. Its screen measures in at 16-inches by 13-inches and is height and angle-adjustable.

Promising review: One shopper, who says they have seasonal affective disorder, writes the lamp helped them feel better. "I highly recommend it," they say. "It's really helped me."

$236 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.