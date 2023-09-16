DEAL ALERT:

35+ deals you won't want to miss on Amazon this weekend: Shop wellness, tech & more

We've rounded up the can't-miss Amazon deals at up to 72% off.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Celebrities have been loving loafers lately & here are the best pairs for fall

From chunky soles to logo-embossed styles, celebs like Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber are rocking super chic loafers, and we want a pair.

Melina Brum
·2 min read
Various celebrities wearing loafers with different outfits while out and about. (Photos via Getty Images)
Celebrities are loving loafers — they're the perfect fall shoe. (Photos via Getty Images)

Shoes can either make or break an outfit, and sometimes they're the piece that ties a whole look together. Personally, I'm all about the perfect balance of style and comfort when it comes to footwear.

I'm totally into trending fashion, and lately, I've noticed that style icons like Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Rodrigo have been loving loafers. The comfy yet chic shoe has been seen paired with denim, dresses and skirts, making them the picture of versatility.

Olivia Rodrigo spotted wearing loafers with a pleated mini skirt. (Photo via Getty Images)
Olivia Rodrigo spotted wearing loafers with a pleated mini skirt. (Photo via Getty Images)

The options are seemingly endless; you've got everything from chunky, quilted, velvet, patent, matte and classic styles. And you can dress them up for occasions or wear them casually.

Aside from boots, loafers are hands-down the best shoe to opt for this season. For your convenience, I've compiled a list of every celeb-inspired pair I have my eye on right now.

Keep reading to discover some snazzy styles influenced by Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox and more.

Alexa Chung-inspired ballet loafers

Alexa Chung-inspired Tory Burch Ballet Loafer (Photos via Getty Images and Farfetch)
Alexa Chung-inspired Tory Burch Ballet Loafer (Photos via Getty Images and Farfetch)

The inspiration: Alexa Chung in classy Celine Triomphe loafers paired with a simple outfit

👢 The style: Flat ballet loafers with an small gold logo

Editor’s pick: Tory Burch Ballet Loafer

$448 at FARFETCH

Emily Ratajkowski-inspired burgundy loafers

Emily Ratajkowski-inspired Madewell Lacey Ballet Loafer (Photos via Getty Images and Madewell)
Emily Ratajkowski-inspired Madewell Lacey Ballet Loafer (Photos via Getty Images and Madewell)

The inspiration: Emrata casually strutting the streets while rocking flat, low-key loafers and a mini skirt

👢 The style: Flat burgundy-toned loafers with a minimalistic design

Editor’s pick: Madewell Lacey Ballet Loafer

$203 at Madewell

Olivia Rodrigo-inspired chunky heeled loafers

Olivia Rodrigo-inspired Steve Madden loafers (Photos via Getty Images and Steve Madden)
Olivia Rodrigo-inspired Steve Madden loafers (Photos via Getty Images and Steve Madden)

The inspiration: Olivia Rodrigo wearing heeled Miu Miu loafers and white socks with her pleated mini skirt

👢 The style: Chunky loafers with a thick heel and a gold emblem

Editor’s pick: Steve Madden Bessa loafer

$100 at Steve Madden

Taylor Swift-inspired Mary Jane loafers

Taylor Swift-inspired Mary Jane loafers (Photos via Getty Images and Urban Outfitters)
Taylor Swift-inspired Mary Jane loafers (Photos via Getty Images and Urban Outfitters)

The inspiration: T-Swift wearing light-coloured loafers with denim and a dainty white shirt

👢 The style: Mary Jane-style loafers in a light leather shade

Editor’s pick: G.H.BASS Mary Jane Weejuns® Loafer

$239 at Urban Outfitters

Megan Fox-inspired super chunky loafers

Megan Fox-inspired super chunky loafers (Photos via Getty Images and Steve Madden)
Megan Fox-inspired super chunky loafers (Photos via Getty Images and Steve Madden)

The inspiration: Megan Fox rocking Prada loafers in an edgy 'fit with MGK by her side

👢 The style: Ultra-chunky loafers in all black

Editor’s pick: Steve Madden Gaven leather loafer

$130 at Steve Madden

Hailey Bieber-inspired simple square-toe loafers

Hailey Bieber-inspired simple square-toe loafers (Photos via Getty Images and Amazon)
Hailey Bieber-inspired simple square-toe loafers (Photos via Getty Images and Amazon)

The inspiration: Hailey Bieber hand-in-hand with JB wearing super simple loafers and thick white socks

👢 The style: Understated square-toe loafers with a very small heel

Editor’s pick: Amazon LifeStride Womens Margot Loafer

From $68 at Amazon

Kendall Jenner-inspired classic penny loafer

Kendall Jenner-inspired classic penny loafer (Photos via Getty Images and Everlane)
Kendall Jenner-inspired classic penny loafer (Photos via Getty Images and Everlane)

The inspiration: Kendall Jenner looking effortlessly cool in a pair of classic loafers

👢 The style: Classic penny loafers that aren't overly chunky, with no embellishments or loud details

Editor’s pick: The Lug Loafer from Everlane

$309 at Everlane

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.