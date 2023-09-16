Celebrities have been loving loafers lately & here are the best pairs for fall
From chunky soles to logo-embossed styles, celebs like Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber are rocking super chic loafers, and we want a pair.
Shoes can either make or break an outfit, and sometimes they're the piece that ties a whole look together. Personally, I'm all about the perfect balance of style and comfort when it comes to footwear.
I'm totally into trending fashion, and lately, I've noticed that style icons like Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Rodrigo have been loving loafers. The comfy yet chic shoe has been seen paired with denim, dresses and skirts, making them the picture of versatility.
The options are seemingly endless; you've got everything from chunky, quilted, velvet, patent, matte and classic styles. And you can dress them up for occasions or wear them casually.
Aside from boots, loafers are hands-down the best shoe to opt for this season. For your convenience, I've compiled a list of every celeb-inspired pair I have my eye on right now.
Keep reading to discover some snazzy styles influenced by Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox and more.
Alexa Chung-inspired ballet loafers
✨ The inspiration: Alexa Chung in classy Celine Triomphe loafers paired with a simple outfit
👢 The style: Flat ballet loafers with an small gold logo
✅ Editor’s pick: Tory Burch Ballet Loafer
Emily Ratajkowski-inspired burgundy loafers
✨ The inspiration: Emrata casually strutting the streets while rocking flat, low-key loafers and a mini skirt
👢 The style: Flat burgundy-toned loafers with a minimalistic design
✅ Editor’s pick: Madewell Lacey Ballet Loafer
Olivia Rodrigo-inspired chunky heeled loafers
✨ The inspiration: Olivia Rodrigo wearing heeled Miu Miu loafers and white socks with her pleated mini skirt
👢 The style: Chunky loafers with a thick heel and a gold emblem
✅ Editor’s pick: Steve Madden Bessa loafer
Taylor Swift-inspired Mary Jane loafers
✨ The inspiration: T-Swift wearing light-coloured loafers with denim and a dainty white shirt
👢 The style: Mary Jane-style loafers in a light leather shade
✅ Editor’s pick: G.H.BASS Mary Jane Weejuns® Loafer
Megan Fox-inspired super chunky loafers
✨ The inspiration: Megan Fox rocking Prada loafers in an edgy 'fit with MGK by her side
👢 The style: Ultra-chunky loafers in all black
✅ Editor’s pick: Steve Madden Gaven leather loafer
Hailey Bieber-inspired simple square-toe loafers
✨ The inspiration: Hailey Bieber hand-in-hand with JB wearing super simple loafers and thick white socks
👢 The style: Understated square-toe loafers with a very small heel
✅ Editor’s pick: Amazon LifeStride Womens Margot Loafer
Kendall Jenner-inspired classic penny loafer
✨ The inspiration: Kendall Jenner looking effortlessly cool in a pair of classic loafers
👢 The style: Classic penny loafers that aren't overly chunky, with no embellishments or loud details
✅ Editor’s pick: The Lug Loafer from Everlane
