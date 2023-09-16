Celebrities have been loving loafers lately & here are the best pairs for fall

Celebrities are loving loafers — they're the perfect fall shoe. (Photos via Getty Images)

Shoes can either make or break an outfit, and sometimes they're the piece that ties a whole look together. Personally, I'm all about the perfect balance of style and comfort when it comes to footwear.

I'm totally into trending fashion, and lately, I've noticed that style icons like Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Rodrigo have been loving loafers. The comfy yet chic shoe has been seen paired with denim, dresses and skirts, making them the picture of versatility.

Olivia Rodrigo spotted wearing loafers with a pleated mini skirt. (Photo via Getty Images)

The options are seemingly endless; you've got everything from chunky, quilted, velvet, patent, matte and classic styles. And you can dress them up for occasions or wear them casually.

Aside from boots, loafers are hands-down the best shoe to opt for this season. For your convenience, I've compiled a list of every celeb-inspired pair I have my eye on right now.

Keep reading to discover some snazzy styles influenced by Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox and more.

Alexa Chung-inspired Tory Burch Ballet Loafer (Photos via Getty Images and Farfetch)

✨ The inspiration: Alexa Chung in classy Celine Triomphe loafers paired with a simple outfit

👢 The style: Flat ballet loafers with an small gold logo

✅ Editor’s pick: Tory Burch Ballet Loafer

$448 at FARFETCH

Emily Ratajkowski-inspired Madewell Lacey Ballet Loafer (Photos via Getty Images and Madewell)

✨ The inspiration: Emrata casually strutting the streets while rocking flat, low-key loafers and a mini skirt

👢 The style: Flat burgundy-toned loafers with a minimalistic design

✅ Editor’s pick: Madewell Lacey Ballet Loafer

$203 at Madewell

Olivia Rodrigo-inspired Steve Madden loafers (Photos via Getty Images and Steve Madden)

✨ The inspiration: Olivia Rodrigo wearing heeled Miu Miu loafers and white socks with her pleated mini skirt

👢 The style: Chunky loafers with a thick heel and a gold emblem

✅ Editor’s pick: Steve Madden Bessa loafer

$100 at Steve Madden

Taylor Swift-inspired Mary Jane loafers (Photos via Getty Images and Urban Outfitters)

✨ The inspiration: T-Swift wearing light-coloured loafers with denim and a dainty white shirt

👢 The style: Mary Jane-style loafers in a light leather shade

✅ Editor’s pick: G.H.BASS Mary Jane Weejuns® Loafer

$239 at Urban Outfitters

Megan Fox-inspired super chunky loafers (Photos via Getty Images and Steve Madden)

✨ The inspiration: Megan Fox rocking Prada loafers in an edgy 'fit with MGK by her side

👢 The style: Ultra-chunky loafers in all black

✅ Editor’s pick: Steve Madden Gaven leather loafer

$130 at Steve Madden

Hailey Bieber-inspired simple square-toe loafers (Photos via Getty Images and Amazon)

✨ The inspiration: Hailey Bieber hand-in-hand with JB wearing super simple loafers and thick white socks

👢 The style: Understated square-toe loafers with a very small heel

✅ Editor’s pick: Amazon LifeStride Womens Margot Loafer

From $68 at Amazon

Kendall Jenner-inspired classic penny loafer (Photos via Getty Images and Everlane)

✨ The inspiration: Kendall Jenner looking effortlessly cool in a pair of classic loafers

👢 The style: Classic penny loafers that aren't overly chunky, with no embellishments or loud details

✅ Editor’s pick: The Lug Loafer from Everlane

$309 at Everlane

