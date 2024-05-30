The best long-haul stopover offers – including free hotel stays and city tours

For many, the most daunting part of a long-haul trip is the interminable, unavoidable layover at an intermediary airport. Often, travellers have enough time to become thoroughly bored – having eaten in the restaurant and browsed the duty-free – but do not quite feel confident that a trip into this stopover city would be a worthwhile exercise. It is lucky, then, that some airlines have realised that these layovers are an ideal opportunity to extend a holiday.

Whether it’s a single night in Istanbul or 10 days in Iceland, many operators allow travellers to lengthen their trip at no extra cost. Some even provide discounted or free accommodation. Here are the best long-haul stopover deals, plus how to make the most of your time in the cities.

Up to 10 days in Iceland with PLAY and Icelandair

Low cost, long haul operator PLAY has been shuttling passengers between Europe and the US since 2019. It’s certainly a tempting way to get stateside, as prices start at as little as £91. The Icelandic operator has another benefit, too: all transatlantic flights include a stopover in its country of origin, but passengers can opt to stay in Reykjavik for up to 10 days – each way – at no extra cost. Accommodation is not included, although PLAY do have a section on their website suggesting places to stay, car hire options and activities to book.

Flying with Icelandair? The Nordic company has a similar deal for its transatlantic flights, offering a free stopover in Iceland for between one and seven nights. Find out more on its website.

Either way, a trip to the Icelandic capital would not be complete without visiting the rocket-shaped Hallgrímskirkja church, or – volcanic activity permitting – a dip in the city’s geothermal pools.

Read more in our guide to Iceland.

Two free hotel stays and city discount in Abu Dhabi with Etihad

Get going with your summer tan in Abu Dhabi - Moment RF

Capital of the UAE, travellers flying long-haul with Etihad may find themselves with a changeover in Abu Dhabi. It may not be a destination that one usually considers for a holiday, however, and so the operator is keen to emphasise its charms. Travellers can stay, for free, for up to two nights in a choice of hotels, plus claim up to 30 per cent off days out and restaurant meals during the stay. Etihad also runs a free shuttle bus service throughout the city.

Those looking for something artistic might want to explore the newly-opened Louvre outpost or visit the spectacular Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Read more in our guide to Abu Dhabi.

Up to 10 days to spend in Lisbon and Porto with TAP

Grab a bite and drink along the Douro's banks - iStock Editorial

TAP, Portugal’s flag carrier, offers a similar scheme for people travelling through either Lisbon or Porto. Those who desire a stopover in either of the cities are entitled to a stay of up to 10 days (although it is only applicable on the outbound or inbound trip – not both). Discounts are available on hotel stays, plus TAP offers a reduced fare for further domestic flights, including to the Azores and Madeira.

Those staying in Porto – one of the most reasonably-priced cities in Europe – should walk along the Douro’s river banks, stopping in one of the many pavement-side cafes for a glass of wine. Or, make the most of your time in Lisbon with a visit to the city’s most famous pastel de nata bakery, Pastéis de Belém.

Read more in our guides to Porto and Lisbon.

Up to two free hotel stays in Istanbul with Turkish Airlines

The Hagia Sophia remains one of Istanbul's most idyllic attractions - David Silverman

Connecting via Istanbul with Turkish Airlines? If your stopover will last more than 20 hours, the airline offers a free stay in one of its partner hotels. Economy passengers are entitled to one night in a four-star hotel, while business class flyers can stay for up to two nights in a five-star. There is a slightly complicated application process – more details of which can be found on the Turkish Airlines website – but Istanbul is a vibrant, bustling city, and one that is certainly worth exploring.

Head to the Hagia Sophia – now, unfortunately, ticketed – for a glimpse at the remarkable city’s heritage, or travel across the Bosphorus by ferry to experience both Europe and Asia in one trip.

Read more in our guide to Istanbul.

Qatar, Doha

Qatar promises “local culture, desert adventures and fine dining” on its stopover programme, which allows travellers to stay in Doha for up to four nights. Passengers can stay in one of the airline’s partner hotels for a much-reduced price: one night in the “Standard” four-star hotel starts at £11, ranging through “Premium” (£18), “Premium Beach” (£23) to “Luxury” (£63). Attractions highlighted include Fuwairit Kite Beach, a watersports resort in the northern tip of the country. For travellers hoping to stretch their legs, it’s certainly one option.

Visitors hoping to take advantage of the scheme will need to register for a visa. The e-visa scheme, on the Hayya platform, is detailed on its website.

Iberia, Madrid

The "Stopover Hola Madrid" scheme offers discounts on some of the capital's best known attractions - Universal Images Group Editorial

Back in Europe, Iberia offers stays in Madrid for those who are otherwise transiting through the city with the airline. Bookable for up to nine days on either the outbound or inbound journey, its “Stopover Hola Madrid” scheme also includes discounts on tourist favourites like the Royal Palace, plus more practical savings on e-sims and taxi journeys. Hotels are not, however, included in the deal.

If you are looking for somewhere to stay, our experts recommend the Plaza España Skyline (nights from £113) or the Palacio Plaza Conde de Miranda, whose rates begin at £183 per night.

Read more in our guide to Madrid.