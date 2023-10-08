Editor's picks: 12 best men's and women's styles to buy from Lululemon this fall

Best new arrivals for fall and winter from Lululemon (Photos via Lululemon).

As cooler temperatures make their way to the forecast, many of us have begun to dig out our fall and winter apparel and prepare for the seasons ahead.

If last year's wardrobe left you wanting more, Lululemon's new cold-weather styles may be just what you're after. The retailer recently dropped dozens of new fall jackets, sweaters and outerwear for men and women, with viral favourites like the Wunder Puff Jacket and Scuba Hoodie back in the mix.

Below, you'll find the best men's and women's styles from Lululemon for fall and winter 2023. To shop the edit, keep reading.

Best Lululemon fall & winter styles for women

Wunder Puff Jacket in Psychic (Photo via Lululemon)

This cozy winter jacket has a water-repellent, windproof exterior and 600-fill-power goose-down insulation. Shoppers say the coat is "so warm" and call it the "comfiest" jacket they "have ever purchased." Shop the Wunder Puff Jacket in six colours and sizes 0 to 14.

$298 at Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie in Dahlia Mauve (Photo via Lululemon)

Remember the Lululemon Scuba hoodie you loved 15 years ago? It's back for 2023. One of the brand's most iconic designs, reviewers "love" the hoodie and promise it's "so comfy." Shop the sweater in 13 colours and sizes XS to XXL.

$118 at Lululemon

Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag 20L in Natural/True Navy (Photo via Lululemon)

This water-repellent canvas tote is a fan-favourite among Lululemon reviewers. With an average rating of 4.6 stars, shoppers say the fabric is "thick" and "very good quality." Some users even say they would have "paid double" for the quality of the bag.

$68 at Lululemon

Dance Studio Mid-Rise Pant in Palm Court (Photo via Lululemon)

Lululemon shoppers "love love love" the brand's Dance Studio pants and call them "so comfortable and flattering." Shop the style in nine colours and sizes 0 to 14.

$118 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket in Medium Forest (Photo via Lululemon)

This wonderfully warm puffer jacket is as practical for Canadian winters as it is cute. The coat has a cinchable hem that lets you customize its shape and comes in five colours, including black and white.

$278 at Lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu in Graphite Grey (Photo via Lululemon)

Boasting more than 4,800 reviews, Lululemon shoppers call these flared pants "hands down [their] favourites." The length is "perfect" and "they feel like absolute butter!!" writes one shopper. "They are worth every penny." Shop the style in 12 colours and sizes 0 to 20.

$128 at Lululemon

Best Lululemon fall & winter styles for men

Wunder Puff Mittens (Photo via Lululemon)

Winter weather is no match against Lululemon's Wunder Puff Mittens. The Canadian-friendly gloves are water-repellent, windproof, and come insulated with 600-fill-power goose down.

$88 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Vest in Nomad (Photo via Lululemon)

Keep the cold out this winter in Lululemon's Wunder Puff Vest. Insulated with plush channels of 600-fill-power down, the quality of the vest is "superb," according to reviewers. Shop the style in blue, black and nomad (pictured) and sizes XS to XXL.

$248 at Lululemon

Steady State Jogger in Dark Forest (Photo via Lululemon)

You're not going to want to take these fleece joggers off when the temperatures start to dip. Shop the style in six colours, including black and ivory, and sizes XS to XXL.

$128 at Lululemon

Sojourn Windbreaker Jacket in Pitch Blue (Photo via Lululemon)

This windbreaker is "the best" for cool fall days, according to one Lululemon shopper. Shop the "great quality" jacket in black, white, blue and green.

$158 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Jacket in Black (Photo via Lululemon)

Whether your winter plans involve trekking up (or down) a mountain, outdoor hockey games or shovelling the driveway, this 600-fill power down jacket will keep you warm whilst doing so.

$298 at Lululemon

ABC Classic-Fit Trouser 32" Warpstreme in Dark Forest (Photo via Lululemon)

Lululemon's Classic-Fit Trousers are the meeting spot between comfort and style. The wrinkle-resistant, four-way stretch pants come in 10 colours and sizes 28 to 46.

$138 at Lululemon

