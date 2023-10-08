Editor's picks: 12 best men's and women's styles to buy from Lululemon this fall
Fall is here: Stock your wardrobe with these Lululemon bestsellers.
As cooler temperatures make their way to the forecast, many of us have begun to dig out our fall and winter apparel and prepare for the seasons ahead.
If last year's wardrobe left you wanting more, Lululemon's new cold-weather styles may be just what you're after. The retailer recently dropped dozens of new fall jackets, sweaters and outerwear for men and women, with viral favourites like the Wunder Puff Jacket and Scuba Hoodie back in the mix.
Below, you'll find the best men's and women's styles from Lululemon for fall and winter 2023. To shop the edit, keep reading.
Best Lululemon fall & winter styles for women
Wunder Puff Jacket
This cozy winter jacket has a water-repellent, windproof exterior and 600-fill-power goose-down insulation. Shoppers say the coat is "so warm" and call it the "comfiest" jacket they "have ever purchased." Shop the Wunder Puff Jacket in six colours and sizes 0 to 14.
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Remember the Lululemon Scuba hoodie you loved 15 years ago? It's back for 2023. One of the brand's most iconic designs, reviewers "love" the hoodie and promise it's "so comfy." Shop the sweater in 13 colours and sizes XS to XXL.
Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag 20L
This water-repellent canvas tote is a fan-favourite among Lululemon reviewers. With an average rating of 4.6 stars, shoppers say the fabric is "thick" and "very good quality." Some users even say they would have "paid double" for the quality of the bag.
Dance Studio Mid-Rise Pant
Lululemon shoppers "love love love" the brand's Dance Studio pants and call them "so comfortable and flattering." Shop the style in nine colours and sizes 0 to 14.
Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket
This wonderfully warm puffer jacket is as practical for Canadian winters as it is cute. The coat has a cinchable hem that lets you customize its shape and comes in five colours, including black and white.
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Boasting more than 4,800 reviews, Lululemon shoppers call these flared pants "hands down [their] favourites." The length is "perfect" and "they feel like absolute butter!!" writes one shopper. "They are worth every penny." Shop the style in 12 colours and sizes 0 to 20.
Best Lululemon fall & winter styles for men
Wunder Puff Mittens
Winter weather is no match against Lululemon's Wunder Puff Mittens. The Canadian-friendly gloves are water-repellent, windproof, and come insulated with 600-fill-power goose down.
Wunder Puff Vest
Keep the cold out this winter in Lululemon's Wunder Puff Vest. Insulated with plush channels of 600-fill-power down, the quality of the vest is "superb," according to reviewers. Shop the style in blue, black and nomad (pictured) and sizes XS to XXL.
Steady State Jogger
You're not going to want to take these fleece joggers off when the temperatures start to dip. Shop the style in six colours, including black and ivory, and sizes XS to XXL.
Sojourn Windbreaker Jacket
This windbreaker is "the best" for cool fall days, according to one Lululemon shopper. Shop the "great quality" jacket in black, white, blue and green.
Wunder Puff Jacket
Whether your winter plans involve trekking up (or down) a mountain, outdoor hockey games or shovelling the driveway, this 600-fill power down jacket will keep you warm whilst doing so.
ABC Classic-Fit Trouser 32" Warpstreme
Lululemon's Classic-Fit Trousers are the meeting spot between comfort and style. The wrinkle-resistant, four-way stretch pants come in 10 colours and sizes 28 to 46.
