Best lululemon gift ideas at every price point: Shop items under $50, $100, $250 & $500
Because who wouldn't want lululemon clothes, accessories & outerwear?
Gift-giving season is upon us, and trust me, starting early beats the stressful last-minute gift-shopping scramble by a landslide. That's why we're here to provide you with gift guides galore.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Triangle Bralette A–D Cups
Women's Daily Stride Comfort Crew Sock
Mini Belt Bag
Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie
Back to Life Sport Bottle 32oz
Dual Pouch Wristlet
Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Align Tank Top
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Turtleneck Bodysuit
Wunder Puff Crossbody Camera Bag
Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag
Everywhere Belt Bag Large
Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe
Sueded Utility Jacket
2-in-1 Travel Duffle Backpack
Wunder Puff Jacket
Wunder Puff Long Jacket
Sleet Street Long Jacket
Waterproof Down-Filled Vest
Down-Filled Parka
When it comes to nailing the perfect, practical present, lululemon is the place to shop. They've got a ton of activewear, cozy loungewear and winter gear that anyone will appreciate. Plus, they've got a wide range of functional accessories, too.
We understand that gifting for the holiday season can add up, so we've got you covered with options for every budget — shop under $50, $100, $250 or even $500.
So, no need to stress; just keep scrolling to discover some of the best lululemon gifts to buy this year.
Best lululemon gifts under $50:
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Triangle Bralette A–D Cups
This light-support bralette features a lightweight stretch and adjustable straps for ultimate comfort.
Women's Daily Stride Comfort Crew Sock
These socks have 360° arch support for all-day comfort.
Mini Belt Bag
This belt bag is just like the OG, except it's smaller for when you don't have a lot to carry.
Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie
This lightweight toque has a close fit, so it'll keep your ears nice and snug.
Back to Life Sport Bottle 32oz
This water bottle has a leak-proof lid and will keep your water ice-cold all day long.
Dual Pouch Wristlet
This wristlet comes with two pouches to conveniently keep your cards, coins, cash and other little necessities in one place.
Best lululemon gifts under $100:
Align High-Rise Pant 28"
These buttery-soft leggings are a lululemon classic that everyone needs in their collection.
Align Tank Top
This versatile tank can be worn at the gym, on a hike or with a pair of jeans — it'll quickly become a staple.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Turtleneck Bodysuit
This bodysuit is so soft that it'll feel like a second skin, and the fabric is double-layered for extra coverage.
Wunder Puff Crossbody Camera Bag
This crossbody bag is inspired by the Wunder Puff collection. It has two zippered compartments to keep things nice and organized.
Textured Fleece Bucket Hat
This tote bag has multiple exterior pockets for easy access to essentials when you're on the go.
Everywhere Belt Bag Large
This belt bag has a little more room than the original, perfect for longer excursions or day trips.
Best lululemon gifts under $250:
Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
This hoodie has extra cozy factors like an oversized fit and thumb holes. And did you know the elastic zipper doubles as a hair tie? Fun.
Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
This vest has a removable hood and a cinchable hem, so you can switch up the silhouette depending on the day.
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe
These shoes will make walks, runs and hikes easy with it's springy cushioning that'll bounce you right back.
Sueded Utility Jacket
This jacket is made of wrinkle-resistant fabric with a sueded feel. It also features zippered hand pockets and a hidden phone sleeve.
2-in-1 Travel Duffle Backpack
This hybrid bag is super roomy and can be carried as a duffle or a backpack!
Best lululemon gifts under $500:
Wunder Puff Jacket
This winter coat is wind-proof, water-repellent and down-filled, so you can stay nice and warm no matter what the weather throws your way.
Wunder Puff Long Jacket
This coat is so long and will have you covered from head to toe — there's no way you'll find yourself shivering in this thing.
Sleet Street Long Jacket
This super warm jacket has some cool features: a cinchable waist, a two-way zipper, interior pockets and zippered exterior pockets.
Waterproof Down-Filled Vest
This vest can be worn over other layers to give you that extra layer of warmth. And it even has a fleece collar to keep your neck cozy.
Down-Filled Parka
This insulated jacket will keep heat in this winter — and don't worry, it features zippered underarm vents for when things get *too* warm.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.