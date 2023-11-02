Advertisement
Best lululemon gift ideas at every price point: Shop items under $50, $100, $250 & $500

Because who wouldn't want lululemon clothes, accessories & outerwear?

Updated ·1 min read
people modelling lululemon clothing and accessories
'Tis the season to start gift shopping, and lululemon is the perfect place to start — shop gifts under $50, $100, $250 and $500.

Gift-giving season is upon us, and trust me, starting early beats the stressful last-minute gift-shopping scramble by a landslide. That's why we're here to provide you with gift guides galore.

When it comes to nailing the perfect, practical present, lululemon is the place to shop. They've got a ton of activewear, cozy loungewear and winter gear that anyone will appreciate. Plus, they've got a wide range of functional accessories, too.

We understand that gifting for the holiday season can add up, so we've got you covered with options for every budget — shop under $50, $100, $250 or even $500.

So, no need to stress; just keep scrolling to discover some of the best lululemon gifts to buy this year.

Best lululemon gifts under $50:

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Triangle Bralette A–D Cups

lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Triangle Bralette A–D Cups

This light-support bralette features a lightweight stretch and adjustable straps for ultimate comfort.

$38 at lululemon

Women's Daily Stride Comfort Crew Sock

lululemon

Women's Daily Stride Comfort Crew Sock

These socks have 360° arch support for all-day comfort.

$18 at lululemon

Mini Belt Bag

lululemon

Mini Belt Bag

This belt bag is just like the OG, except it's smaller for when you don't have a lot to carry.

$38 at lululemon

Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie

lululemon

Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie

This lightweight toque has a close fit, so it'll keep your ears nice and snug.

$48 at lululemon

Back to Life Sport Bottle 32oz

lululemon

Back to Life Sport Bottle 32oz

This water bottle has a leak-proof lid and will keep your water ice-cold all day long.

$48 at lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet

lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet

This wristlet comes with two pouches to conveniently keep your cards, coins, cash and other little necessities in one place.

$48 at lululemon

Best lululemon gifts under $100:

Align High-Rise Pant 28"

lululemon

Align High-Rise Pant 28"

These buttery-soft leggings are a lululemon classic that everyone needs in their collection.

$98 at lululemon

Align Tank Top

lululemon

Align Tank Top

This versatile tank can be worn at the gym, on a hike or with a pair of jeans — it'll quickly become a staple.

$68 at lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Turtleneck Bodysuit

lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Turtleneck Bodysuit

This bodysuit is so soft that it'll feel like a second skin, and the fabric is double-layered for extra coverage.

$88 at lululemon

Wunder Puff Crossbody Camera Bag

lululemon

Wunder Puff Crossbody Camera Bag

This crossbody bag is inspired by the Wunder Puff collection. It has two zippered compartments to keep things nice and organized.

$98 at lululemon

Textured Fleece Bucket Hat

lululemon

Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag

This tote bag has multiple exterior pockets for easy access to essentials when you're on the go.

$68 at lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large

lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large

This belt bag has a little more room than the original, perfect for longer excursions or day trips.

$52 at lululemon

Best lululemon gifts under $250:

Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie

lululemon

Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie

This hoodie has extra cozy factors like an oversized fit and thumb holes. And did you know the elastic zipper doubles as a hair tie? Fun.

$128 at lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

This vest has a removable hood and a cinchable hem, so you can switch up the silhouette depending on the day.

$228 at lululemon

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe

lululemon

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe

These shoes will make walks, runs and hikes easy with it's springy cushioning that'll bounce you right back.

$168 at lululemon

Sueded Utility Jacket

lululemon

Sueded Utility Jacket

This jacket is made of wrinkle-resistant fabric with a sueded feel. It also features zippered hand pockets and a hidden phone sleeve.

$198 at lululemon

2-in-1 Travel Duffle Backpack

lululemon

2-in-1 Travel Duffle Backpack

This hybrid bag is super roomy and can be carried as a duffle or a backpack!

$218 at lululemon

Best lululemon gifts under $500:

Wunder Puff Jacket

lululemon

Wunder Puff Jacket

This winter coat is wind-proof, water-repellent and down-filled, so you can stay nice and warm no matter what the weather throws your way.

$298 at lululemon

Wunder Puff Long Jacket

lululemon

Wunder Puff Long Jacket

This coat is so long and will have you covered from head to toe — there's no way you'll find yourself shivering in this thing.

$398 at lululemon

Sleet Street Long Jacket

lululemon

Sleet Street Long Jacket

This super warm jacket has some cool features: a cinchable waist, a two-way zipper, interior pockets and zippered exterior pockets.

$448 at lululemon

Waterproof Down-Filled Vest

lululemon

Waterproof Down-Filled Vest

This vest can be worn over other layers to give you that extra layer of warmth. And it even has a fleece collar to keep your neck cozy.

$298 at lululemon

Down-Filled Parka

lululemon

Down-Filled Parka

This insulated jacket will keep heat in this winter — and don't worry, it features zippered underarm vents for when things get *too* warm.

$498 at lululemon

