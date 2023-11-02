Best lululemon gift ideas at every price point: Shop items under $50, $100, $250 & $500

'Tis the season to start gift shopping, and lululemon is the perfect place to start — shop gifts under $50, $100, $250 and $500.

Gift-giving season is upon us, and trust me, starting early beats the stressful last-minute gift-shopping scramble by a landslide. That's why we're here to provide you with gift guides galore.

When it comes to nailing the perfect, practical present, lululemon is the place to shop. They've got a ton of activewear, cozy loungewear and winter gear that anyone will appreciate. Plus, they've got a wide range of functional accessories, too.

We understand that gifting for the holiday season can add up, so we've got you covered with options for every budget — shop under $50, $100, $250 or even $500.

So, no need to stress; just keep scrolling to discover some of the best lululemon gifts to buy this year.

Best lululemon gifts under $50:

lululemon Mini Belt Bag This belt bag is just like the OG, except it's smaller for when you don't have a lot to carry. $38 at lululemon

lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet This wristlet comes with two pouches to conveniently keep your cards, coins, cash and other little necessities in one place. $48 at lululemon

Best lululemon gifts under $100:

lululemon Align Tank Top This versatile tank can be worn at the gym, on a hike or with a pair of jeans — it'll quickly become a staple. $68 at lululemon

lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Turtleneck Bodysuit This bodysuit is so soft that it'll feel like a second skin, and the fabric is double-layered for extra coverage. $88 at lululemon

lululemon Wunder Puff Crossbody Camera Bag This crossbody bag is inspired by the Wunder Puff collection. It has two zippered compartments to keep things nice and organized. $98 at lululemon

lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag This tote bag has multiple exterior pockets for easy access to essentials when you're on the go. $68 at lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large This belt bag has a little more room than the original, perfect for longer excursions or day trips. $52 at lululemon

Best lululemon gifts under $250:

lululemon Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie This hoodie has extra cozy factors like an oversized fit and thumb holes. And did you know the elastic zipper doubles as a hair tie? Fun. $128 at lululemon

lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Vest This vest has a removable hood and a cinchable hem, so you can switch up the silhouette depending on the day. $228 at lululemon

lululemon Sueded Utility Jacket This jacket is made of wrinkle-resistant fabric with a sueded feel. It also features zippered hand pockets and a hidden phone sleeve. $198 at lululemon

lululemon 2-in-1 Travel Duffle Backpack This hybrid bag is super roomy and can be carried as a duffle or a backpack! $218 at lululemon

Best lululemon gifts under $500:

lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket This winter coat is wind-proof, water-repellent and down-filled, so you can stay nice and warm no matter what the weather throws your way. $298 at lululemon

lululemon Wunder Puff Long Jacket This coat is so long and will have you covered from head to toe — there's no way you'll find yourself shivering in this thing. $398 at lululemon

lululemon Sleet Street Long Jacket This super warm jacket has some cool features: a cinchable waist, a two-way zipper, interior pockets and zippered exterior pockets. $448 at lululemon

lululemon Waterproof Down-Filled Vest This vest can be worn over other layers to give you that extra layer of warmth. And it even has a fleece collar to keep your neck cozy. $298 at lululemon

lululemon Down-Filled Parka This insulated jacket will keep heat in this winter — and don't worry, it features zippered underarm vents for when things get *too* warm. $498 at lululemon

