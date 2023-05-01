12 best lululemon Mother's Day gifts, from *that* belt bag to cult-favourite leggings
Shop these popular lululemon gift ideas in time for Mother's Day.
In need of a little Mother's Day shopping inspiration? Us too, which is why we turned to lululemon's selection of this year's best gifts that are sure to wow any mom.
From shoes and bags to activewear essentials, you'll find tons of Mother's Day gift ideas at every price to make mom smile — including some of lululemon's most popular styles in fresh colours for spring.
Whether she's the type to head out for a morning run or chill out with a relaxing yoga session, we've got you covered. Shop our top lululemon Mother's Day picks below, and get shopping in time to celebrate on May 14.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
No Mother's Day gift guide would be complete without mentioning the always-popular Everywhere Belt Bag. This functional bag is perfect for moms on the go, as it can be worn around the hips or across the chest.
lululemon Scuba Oversized Funnel Neck Half Zip
Shoppers rave that this oversized sweatshirt is "so comfortable and cozy," making it a must-have for casual everyday wear.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
What makes a better gift than a pair of lululemon's cult-classic leggings in a fun springtime shade? These Align pants are designed to feel lightweight and buttery-soft — perfect for yoga or lounging.
lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide
These comfy slides are an ideal choice for post-workout wear, as they offer plenty of cushioned support for tired feet.
lululemon Define Jacket
The Define Jacket is a closet staple that can be worn any time you're on the move. "It fits so nicely, and is the softest jacket to wear," shoppers say.
lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger
These lightweight joggers have an easy, comfortable, and never clingy fit that makes them a top choice for running errands or heading to and from the gym.
lululemon Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L
Available in two colours, this roomy tote makes a perfect gym bag, work tote or travel companion. You can cinch it tightly for added security or let it out for extra room.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Designed for running and training, this top has a seamless construction to skip the chafing during tough workouts. "Absolutely love this shirt for running," shared one reviewer. "Great fit, comfy and so many cute colours."
lululemon Softstreme High-Rise Pant
Softstreme fabric lends a velvety-soft feel to this pair of wide leg pants. They feature a high rise, and an adjustable cord at the waist to customize your fit.
The Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber
A plush yoga mat made from natural rubber gives your body plenty of cushion as you flow through your yoga practice.
lululemon Boxy Cotton-Blend Sweater
For a cozy and laid-back look, reach for this knit sweater that features a mock neckline and a relaxed fit. Shop in in three spring shades: Blue, pink and ivory.
lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Tight 25"
These running tights have a smooth and lightweight feel to keep you pushing for your new personal best. Shoppers say that they are "the most comfortable leggings" that also "fit like a glove."
