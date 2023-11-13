Advertisement
20 best Lululemon We Made Too Much deals: Save on belt bags, the Wunder Puff & more

There is so much good winter stuff included in this week's Lululemon We Made Too Much drop — shop the edit.

fleece lululemon everywhere belt bag, woman wearing pink wunderpuff vest, red team canada gloves, There is so much good winter stuff included in this week's Lululemon We Made Too Much drop — shop the edit (photos via Lululemon).
If there's one thing most Canadians can agree on, it's that it can get really cold in the winter.

If last year's winter wardrobe wasn't up to par, you can sort yourself out ahead of the season with Lululemon's We Made Too Much section. WMTM is a fantastic resource for shopping Lululemon winter coats, mittens, sweaters and everything else Lulu for less.

To see some of this week's best We Made Too Much finds, scroll below. However, these items tend to go quickly, so we wouldn't wait too long to shop.

Wunderlust Belt Bag

This compact belt bag is just the thing for trips to the airport or day hikes. The bag features an exterior zippered pocket to secure your valuables and interior slip pockets.

Lululemon

Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L

$39$64Save $25

Shop the belt bag in two colours: green and black.

$39 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

Don't walk, run! The iconic Everywhere Belt Bag is included in Lululemon's We Made Too Much list. Beloved by thousands of Lululemon shoppers, there are dozens of reasons to get yourself a belt bag — here are a few of them. Want a bigger size? The bag is also available in a 2L version.

Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

$39$64Save $25

This fleece belt bag is available in two colours: 1L and 2L. 

$39 at Lululemon

Fleece + Ripstop Hiking Pullover

The temperature is only going to get colder (unfortunately). Keep cozy this winter with this warm fleece half-zip. "The material is thicker and warmer than the Scuba, and the cinchable waist and sleeves help keep the cold out," writes one reviewer.

Lululemon

Fleece + Ripstop Hiking Pullover

$99$158Save $59

Shop the Fleece + Ripstop Hiking Pullover in three colours.

$99 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Jacket Wordmark

Lululemon's 600-fill-power goose down Wunder Puff Jacket is so cute, it's no wonder the winter coat is flying off the (virtual) shelves. The water-and-wind-repellent jacket is "amazing, warm and light," according to one happy reviewer.

Lululemon

Wunder Puff Jacket Wordmark

$229$348Save $119

"I love the Wordmark," writes one shopper. It "make the jacket more stylish."

$229 at Lululemon

Team Canada Quilted Mittens

There's no denying it: winter is coming. Get a head-start on your cold-weather wardrobe (and save a buck while you're at it) and pick up these cute Team Canada mittens for under $40. They're "cozy and comfy," writes one shopper. "[They make] us Canadians proud at the same time."

Lululemon

Team Canada Quilted Mittens

$39$68Save $29

Shop the Team Canada Quilted Mittens in two colours.

$39 at Lululemon

Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe

These training shoes offer low-profile cushioning and multidirectional traction, making them perfect for any workout. They're "super comfortable, lightweight and supportive," writes one shopper.

Lululemon

Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe

$99$168Save $69

Shop the Strongfeel Women's Training Shoes in four colours.

$99 at Lululemon

Textured Fleece Embroidered Logo Hoodie

With dozens of five-star reviews singing its praises, Lululemon shoppers call this textured fleece hoodie "soft perfection." It's "cuddly soft and so comfortable," writes one user. "It's the perfect length and fit. Feels wonderful on chilly days."

Lululemon

Textured Fleece Embroidered Logo Hoodie

$99$158Save $59

Shop the Textured Fleece Embroidered Logo Hoodie in two colours.

$99 at Lululemon

Define Relaxed-Fit Jacket

This fan-favourite zip-up jacket is "super cute," according to shoppers. "Absolutely love this jacket. It has a relaxed fit but it hangs perfectly."

Lululemon

Define Relaxed-Fit Jacket

$99$148Save $49

Shop the Define Relaxed-Fit Jacket in two colours.

$99 at Lululemon

Wave-Quilt Insulated Jacket

Looks good, feels good and keeps you warm — what more could you ask for? This Wave-Quilt Insulated Jacket has earned a 4.3-star rating from shoppers and praise for its warmth and comfort.

Lululemon

Wave-Quilt Insulated Jacket

$199$248Save $49

Shop the Wave-Quilt Insulated Jacket in three colours.

$199 at Lululemon

Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket

This versatile two-in-one jacket can be worn cropped or full-length to match your mood or outfit. The jacket is made from structured, heavy-weight twill fabric that's water-resistant and windproof.

Lululemon

Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket

$129$198Save $69

Shop the Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket in two colours.

$129 at Lululemon

Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Stripe

This cute and cozy crewneck is made from soft, cotton French terry fabric and has an oversized, cropped fit. It's "perfectly oversized and cropped," writes one shopper. "10/10."

Lululemon

Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Stripe

$79$128Save $49

Shop the Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Stripe in three colours.

$79 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

A cute and cozy choice for the upcoming colder months, Lululemon's Wunder Puff Cropped Vest is made from water-repellent and windproof fabric and features 600-fill-power goose-down insulation.

Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

$179$228Save $49

Shop the Wunder Puff Cropped Vest in four colours.

$179 at Lululemon

Team Canada Wool-Blend Reversible Beanie

Equal parts patriotic and cozy, this soft, reversible beanie is crafted from a wool-blend fabric to keep you warm when the forecast hits freezing.

Lululemon

Team Canada Wool-Blend Reversible Beanie

$19$48Save $29

Shop the Team Canada Wool-Blend Reversible Beanie in five colours.

$19 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Now's your chance to pick up a pair of Lululemon's iconic, confidence-boosting Align leggings for less. The buttery-soft leggings are lined for coverage and have a high-rise fit. "These leggings have become an everyday standard," writes one shopper. "Comfortable, and they stay up on the waist without falling down."

Lululemon

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

$69$98Save $29

Shop the Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28" in 10 colours.

$69 at Lululemon

Flow Y Nulu Longline Bra

This light-support Flow Y Nulu Longline Bra is ideal for A-C cup sizes. It features a classic racerback style and is made from the brand's famously weightless Nulu fabric.

Lululemon

Flow Y Nulu Longline Bra

$44$64Save $20

Shop the Flow Y Nulu Longline Bra in three colours.

$44 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Phone, keys, wallet: check. This versatile belt bag is the perfect size to keep all your essentials on hand. Shop the water-repellent style in two colour combinations: red/white and black/white.

Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

$29$54Save $25

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in White/Lulu Red.

$29 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align Tank Top

Buttery soft and nearly weightless, Lululemon's cult-favourite Align Tank Top has earned more than 7,200 reviews from shoppers. It's the "best tank," writes one fan. It is "so soft and comfy, I would 100% recommend."

Lululemon

Lululemon Align Tank Top

$39$68Save $29

Shop Lululemon's Align Tank Top in five colours.

$39 at Lululemon

Lululemon Logo Bag Charm & Keychain

A cute little stocking stuffer for the upcoming holiday season, this logo keychain is "great quality," according to one shopper.

Lululemon

Lululemon Logo Bag Charm & Keychain

$9$24Save $15

Lululemon's Logo Bag Charm & Keychain is a cute stocking stuffer idea.

$9 at Lululemon

Fleece-Lined Running Vest

Whether you're actually hitting the trails or just want a cozy vest for your day-to-day, this fleece-lined running vest is worth checking out. Lightweight and warm, the vest is water and wind-resistant.

Lululemon

Fleece-Lined Running Vest

$99$158Save $59

Shop the Fleece-Lined Running Vest in three colours.

$99 at Lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

Lululemon's Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pants have racked up nearly 5,000 reviews from shoppers. Fans call them a "dream" and "incredibly comfortable." Certain colours of the flared pants are selling out, so shop now to save.

Lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

$69$128Save $59

Shop the Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pants in 11 colours.

$69 at Lululemon

