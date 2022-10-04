This meat thermometer is a must-have for Thanksgiving — and it's on sale for $19

Add the Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer to your Thanksgiving shopping list. Photos via Getty, Amazon.

Thanksgiving weekend is quickly approaching, and if you're hosting this year's dinner then it's time to start planning ahead.

Ensuring that you get the perfect finish on your roast turkey, ham, or beef is no simple feat, so having the right tools on hand can make all the difference when cooking. After all, it’s easy to overdo the cook time, but also just as easy to undercook your dishes in a rush to have them ready in time for dinner.

This year, there’s one gadget that you’ll want to have on hand when cooking all of your holiday meals: the Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer by Smak. This ultra popular tool has earned thousands of rave reviews, and it's currently on sale starting at $19.

Save 35%: Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer. Image via Amazon.

$19 $29 at Amazon

Why use a meat thermometer?

If you're inexperienced in the kitchen or are just looking to take your cooking to the next level, a meat thermometer is worth adding to your kitchen this holiday season. Not only are they a simple way to guarantee that your food is cooked to proper health and safety guidelines, they can also save you money by ensuring that your meat is never under- or overcooked.

Ideal for poultry, beef, or pork, a meat thermometer is a simple and affordable way to quickly tell when your food is done cooking.

The details

This easy-to-use thermometer ensures that your food reaches the correct temperature using precise measurements and a clear display, eliminating the guesswork when it comes to figuring out whether your food has fully cooked through.

It features a bright LCD screen that provides accurate temperature readings within just two to three seconds. You can choose between temperature display in either Celsius or Fahrenheit, and don't have to worry about draining the battery since this thermometer automatically shuts off after 10 minutes of inactivity.

As an added bonus, it also features a built-in magnet for easy storage — and easy access on the fridge or grill. While it's available in several colours, you'll score the best deal by shopping it on sale in in Chilli Red.

Story continues

Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer. Image via Amazon.

From $19 $29 at Amazon

What shoppers are saying

Backed by a 4.6-star rating from nearly 15,000 customer reviews, this meat thermometer is even a hit among professional chefs, with one saying they are "impressed."

With a clear backlit display, it's an ideal choice for grilling outdoors, even once the sun starts to set — reviewers have noted that it's "easy to read" and "works well in the dark."

"Can’t beat the price for such cooking convenience," shared another reviewer, who added that this thermometer really "takes the guesswork out" of safely cooking a turkey.

However, one downside shoppers have found with this meat thermometer is that it doesn’t fully live up to its claims of being entirely waterproof. Reviewers say water-resistant seems to be a more accurate description, so if you do opt for this device, be sure to carefully hand wash the probe in order to ensure it continues to function well.

The verdict

For easy and accurate temperature readings, reach for this affordable meat thermometer to get the perfect cook on all of your favourite meats this holiday season.

Whether you’re grilling, roasting, or sautéing, it’s a must-have tool for any home cook. Just be sure to wash it carefully, and you’ll be sure to get plenty of use out of the Smak Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

