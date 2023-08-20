I tested 9 pairs of men's dress shoes from $30 to $550 — these are the best ones

Best men's dress shoes, for every budget and occasion (photos via Harry Rosen, Mark's)

Every year, we make our way onto the guest list for a handful of occasions that require a sharp pair of dress shoes. There are weddings, business dinners, the "Oppenheimer: premiere (yes, do it). When those moments arise, it's best to be prepared, because a lousy pair of loafers can completely ruin a look.

Choosing the right shoes is an understated skill — one must know how to shop for a pair that suits them without breaking the bank. Luckily, quality kicks come at a variety of price points, and I tested and reviewed several pairs that widely vary in price, look and style. Here are nine options that will ensure you look sharp for when you encounter your boss, your partner, or Cillian Murphy.

💵 Best bang for your buck: Denver Hayes Men's Renmark Dress Shoes

💼 Most versatile for work and play: Banana Republic Vincent Brogue Dress Shoes

🕰️ Best investment piece: BOSS Lisbon Burnished Leather Derbies

All-black and affordable, the Lou are a good option for those who want to keep dress costs low.

Need to know:

Where to buy: $30, Walmart Canada

Padded collar is comfortable and durable

Imitation leather upper

I can think of many worse ways of spending $30. Thick and reliable, The Lou Dress Shoes from Walmart Canada are as practical as they come. With a modest price point, these flat derby shoes sport a low heel, making them a versatile choice suitable for students or individuals anticipating a bit of wear and tear.

The Sandy Dress Shoes by George are a cheap and handy slip-on to keep around the house.

Need to know:

Where to buy: $30, Walmart Canada

Memory foam insoles

Comfortable for wide feet

Much like the Lou, the Sandy is a fine option for people who need cheap and sturdy loafers. While the two are priced the same, the Sandy best accommodates people with wide feet who enjoy a loose, slip-on fit.

Elegant with an off-colour heel and cap-toe all for $70, the Renmarks are the best deal on this list.

Need to know:

Where to buy: $70, Mark's

Memory foam cushioning

Contrasting outsole

These kicks might just be the best deal on the list. Aesthetically, the Renmark plays a league higher than the Grayson and Lou, but still retails for less than $100. Their smooth top, stacked heels and off-colour outsoles make them passable as staple office or formal shoes. The toe box trends a bit narrow; keep that in mind if you have splaying toes.

The Brody shoes by Denver Hayes come with thoughtful topstitching that make them more than just office kicks.

Need to know:

Where to buy: $80, Mark's

Thermoplastic rubber insole

Memory foam underfoot

The Brody’s are the ultimate dad shoe; in the best way. Dads (or anyone else working overtime) need a few things from a boot: Durability, comfort and a bit of class. These models, with their hefty memory foam and classy topstitching, meet those demands with style. At less than $100, they are a steal for someone looking for a multi-year work shoe.

Sturdy and durable, the Chukka boots is the ATV of footwear.

Need to know:

Where to buy: $90, Mark's

Memory foam insole

Lace-up style boot

The Chukka boots are versatile complements to khakis and jeans that are perfect to wear for a range of formal or informal outdoor events. While on the heavier side, they are a fair combination of style and function: the memory foam keeps your underfoot comfortable, and the perforated-type pattern on the forefoot leather gives them a little shimmer.

The Vincent Brogue blends a sturdy leather shell with an elegant patterned finish.

Need to know:

Where to buy: $300, Banana Republic

Leather soles

Rigid exterior

Elegance meets craftsmanship in these enduring leather brogues. With signature detailing and a wingtip toe, this Portuguese-made product by Banana Republic boasts a leather finish detailed with bespoke patterns and waxed laces. Beyond aesthetics, these shoes — while stiff on the contour — fit comfortably on the feet and can accommodate officer-workers and wedding-goers alike.

These derbies by BOSS have just the right burnish to elevate most suits.

Need to know:

Where to buy: $328, Harry Rosen

Lace-up derbies

Almond toe and stacked heel

These chocolate-coloured, burnished leather shoes exude sophistication and complement formal attires across the colour spectrum. Carefully crafted with a stacked heel and pointed almond toe, their elegance makes a lasting impression without sacrificing comfort. While they may look narrow on the toe, the base and mid-boot splay widely and also accommodate wide feet.

The Amadeo Derby Lace Up's frills are subtle and clean: quiet confidence in a shoe.

Need to know:

Where to buy: $495, Harry Rosen

Leather upper and rubber sole

Derby lace closure

Here, we are entering a new level. Made in Italy, the Amadeo Derby Lace-Up are lean and mean with a light burnish and an understated leather upper and lace closure. I recommend this one for those who know their shoes and who want to elevate their wardrobe a notch. Buyers beware: they run a bit long — something to keep in mind when placing your order.

From the cap toe to the logo-printed insole, the Harold Leather Cap-Toe Oxford spares no detail and is designed to impress.

Need to know:

Where to buy: $550, Harry Rosen

Tonal stitching

Cap toe

While the Amadeos impress by their subtlety, these mid-brown wonders by Harold are made to capture the attention. Also crafted in Italy, the Oxfords feature a suave matte leather upper, complemented by a cap-toe and tonal stitching for a refined touch. From the debossed logo outsole, to the stacked heel, to the logo-printed insole, every detail screams polish and poise.

