The best watches for men this Christmas under $20, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000
Ready or not, Christmas is just around the corner, which means it's time to start thinking about your holiday gift list.
Whether you're shopping for someone special or looking to treat yourself after a long year, winter is undisputedly the best time of the year for fashion. In particular, this season's crop of watches is something to behold. From aviation-inspired Hugo Boss timepieces to retro Casios, these men's watches are worth your attention.
To check out 24 of the best men's watches you can buy right now for under $20, $100, $250, $500, and $1,000 shop our editor's picks below.
Best men's watches under $20
Casio Classic Black Resin Strap Digital Watch
With more than 20,000 reviews backing it up, this Casio men's watch is a runaway hit among Amazon users. Shoppers say the watch is "super cool" and a great "classic retro watch."
Brigada Dress Watch
Available in two styles, including black and brass, Amazon shoppers say this $20 men's watch is a "great watch" for a "great price."
Stainless Steel & Silicone Watch
Priced at only $12, shoppers can choose between a white and black watch face for this stainless steel wristwatch.
Casio Analog Black Resin Strap Watch
With more than 18,000 reviews backing it, Amazon shoppers have given the Casio watch an average rating of 4.4 stars and say it's a "great watch for the price."
Best men's watches under $100
AX Armani Exchange Bracelet Watch 45mm
Until supplies last, save over $110 on this top-rated Armani Exchange watch from Nordstrom Rack. With an average user rating of five out of five stars, Nordstrom Rack shoppers say the watch is "ballin'" and "fancy."
Benyar Waterproof Watch
Upgrade your winter wardrobe with this masculine Benyar watch. The affordable watch comes in 11 styles and has collected more than 4,100 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Timex Weekender Chronograph Slip-Thru Strap Watch
With more than 2,900 five-star reviews behind it, Amazon shoppers call this Timex men's watch "functional, attractive, and economical." The top-rated watch is available in 14 styles, with different faces and bands to choose from.
Boss Hugo Boss Stainless Steel Dial Leather Strap Watch 40mm
Just in time for the holiday season, save $100 on this timeless and cool Boss Hugo Boss men's watch.
Caravella by Bulova Men's Dress Bracelet Watch 39mm
This modern-looking watch features a stainless steel case with a deep blue dial and chrome-coloured hands and markers.
Best men's watches under $250
Fossil Neutra Chronograph Amber Leather Watch
This elegant timepiece will be a forever favourite in your watch collection. With an average rating of 4.6 stars, Fossil shoppers say the watch is "worth every penny" and "masculine in the best of ways."
Timex Reissue Digital LCA 32.5mm
Head back to the office in style and take home this retro-inspired Timex watch for less than $250. Crafted from stainless steel, this reissue watch pays homage to the '80s and old school digital watches.
MVMT Rise Bristol Stainless Steel Watch
This sleek stainless steel watch features a blue dial for an elegant twist on your classic silver watch.
Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch
Track steps, heart rate, sleeping patterns, and more with this user-loved Fitbit smartwatch. With more than 1,500 five-star reviews, Best Buy Canada shoppers say the watch is the "best of both worlds" and "easy to use."
Timex Chicago Chrono 45mm
Keep on time with this sleek Timex Chicago Chrono 45mm watch. Crafted from leather and brushed stainless steel, the watch comes with a grey dial and three chronograph counters.
Best men's watches under $500
Timex Navi XL Automatic 41mm
Crafted from 100 per cent stainless steel, this Timex watch features a rich military influence, thanks to the digital display and retro-inspired case.
BOSS Pilot Edition Chronograph Leather Strap 44mm Watch
Forever cool: this aviation-inspired timepiece features a rotating tachymeter, luminous hands, and a 44mm case.
Apple Watch SE 40mm
Keep your health in check and track your workout metrics more precisely than ever with this innovative Apple watch.
Tommy Hilfiger Leather Strap Multifunction 44mm Watch
This handsome Tommy Hilfiger watch features a multifunction dial, a calfskin leather strap, and a two-year warranty.
Locke & King The James Watch
For a limited time, save $50 on "The James" watch from the Canadian brand Locke & King. The watch is available in three styles: silver/cream, copper/midnight blue, and matte black.
Best men's watches under $1,000
Duckworth Prestex Chronograph Sunburst 42mm
The Chronograph series is one of Duckworth Prestex's most famous pieces, featuring both an intricate quartz movement and a sturdy archival-inspired case.
Issey Miyake White & Black Twelve 365 Watch
This Japanese-made Issey Miyake watch is whimsical and unique and will make the perfect gift for yourself or your someone special this holiday season.
BOSS Hero Chronograph 45mm Watch
This exceptionally elegant watch deserves a spot on your timepiece wishlist. Crafted from stainless steel with a link bracelet, the 45mm Hugo Boss watch features a technical chronograph dial with a modern gold-tone case.
Tissot Carson Premium Powermatic Bracelet Watch 40mm
This elegant Swiss-crafted Tissot watch is designed with a precision automatic movement and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal face.
Ingersoll Watches The Shelby Automatic 44mm
Give your watch box a much-needed refresh with this elegant "Shelby" watch from Ingersoll Watches. Crafted from stainless steel with a leather strap, the timepiece comes with a lifetime international warranty from the brand.
