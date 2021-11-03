Want more fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The best watches for men this Christmas under $20, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000 (Photos via Amazon, Farfetch, Nordstrom, and SSENSE)

Ready or not, Christmas is just around the corner, which means it's time to start thinking about your holiday gift list.

Whether you're shopping for someone special or looking to treat yourself after a long year, winter is undisputedly the best time of the year for fashion. In particular, this season's crop of watches is something to behold. From aviation-inspired Hugo Boss timepieces to retro Casios, these men's watches are worth your attention.

To check out 24 of the best men's watches you can buy right now for under $20, $100, $250, $500, and $1,000 shop our editor's picks below.

Best men's watches under $20

Casio Classic Black Resin Strap Digital Watch (Photo via Amazon)

With more than 20,000 reviews backing it up, this Casio men's watch is a runaway hit among Amazon users. Shoppers say the watch is "super cool" and a great "classic retro watch."

$24 at Amazon

Brigada Dress Watch (Photo via Amazon)

Available in two styles, including black and brass, Amazon shoppers say this $20 men's watch is a "great watch" for a "great price."

$20 at Amazon

Stainless Steel & Silicone Watch (Photo via Walmart)

Priced at only $12, shoppers can choose between a white and black watch face for this stainless steel wristwatch.

$12 at Walmart

Casio Analog Black Resin Strap Watch (Photo via Amazon)

With more than 18,000 reviews backing it, Amazon shoppers have given the Casio watch an average rating of 4.4 stars and say it's a "great watch for the price."

$18 $25 at Amazon

Best men's watches under $100

AX Armani Exchange Bracelet Watch, 45mm (Photo via Nordstrom Rack)

Until supplies last, save over $110 on this top-rated Armani Exchange watch from Nordstrom Rack. With an average user rating of five out of five stars, Nordstrom Rack shoppers say the watch is "ballin'" and "fancy."

$100 $210 at Nordstrom Rack

Benyar Waterproof Watch (Photo via Amazon)

Upgrade your winter wardrobe with this masculine Benyar watch. The affordable watch comes in 11 styles and has collected more than 4,100 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.

$50 at Amazon

Timex Weekender Chronograph Slip-Thru Strap Watch in Dark Brown/Green (Photo via Amazon)

With more than 2,900 five-star reviews behind it, Amazon shoppers call this Timex men's watch "functional, attractive, and economical." The top-rated watch is available in 14 styles, with different faces and bands to choose from.

$60 at Amazon

Boss Hugo Boss Stainless Steel Dial Leather Strap Watch 40mm (Photo via Nordstrom Rack)

Just in time for the holiday season, save $100 on this timeless and cool Boss Hugo Boss men's watch.

$95 $195 at Nordstrom Rack

Caravella by Bulova Men's Dress Bracelet Watch 39mm (Photo via Nordstrom Rack)

This modern-looking watch features a stainless steel case with a deep blue dial and chrome-coloured hands and markers.

$60 $150 at Nordstrom Rack

Best men's watches under $250

Fossil Neutra Chronograph Amber Leather Watch (Photo via Fossil)

This elegant timepiece will be a forever favourite in your watch collection. With an average rating of 4.6 stars, Fossil shoppers say the watch is "worth every penny" and "masculine in the best of ways."

$209 at Fossil

Timex Reissue Digital LCA 32.5mm (Photo via Farfetch)

Head back to the office in style and take home this retro-inspired Timex watch for less than $250. Crafted from stainless steel, this reissue watch pays homage to the '80s and old school digital watches.

$214 at Farfetch

MVMT Rise Bristol Stainless Steel Watch (Photo via Saks Fifth Avenue)

This sleek stainless steel watch features a blue dial for an elegant twist on your classic silver watch.

$180 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Track steps, heart rate, sleeping patterns, and more with this user-loved Fitbit smartwatch. With more than 1,500 five-star reviews, Best Buy Canada shoppers say the watch is the "best of both worlds" and "easy to use."

$230 at Best Buy Canada

Timex Chicago Chrono 45mm (Photo via Farfetch)

Keep on time with this sleek Timex Chicago Chrono 45mm watch. Crafted from leather and brushed stainless steel, the watch comes with a grey dial and three chronograph counters.

$156 at Farfetch

Best men's watches under $500

Timex Navi XL Automatic 41mm (Photo via Farfetch)

Crafted from 100 per cent stainless steel, this Timex watch features a rich military influence, thanks to the digital display and retro-inspired case.

$415 at Farfetch

BOSS Pilot Edition Chronograph Leather Strap Watch (Photo via Nordstrom)

Forever cool: this aviation-inspired timepiece features a rotating tachymeter, luminous hands, and a 44mm case.

$395 at Nordstrom

Apple Watch SE 40mm (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep your health in check and track your workout metrics more precisely than ever with this innovative Apple watch.

$370 at Best Buy Canada

Tommy Hilfiger Leather Strap Multifunction 44mm Watch (Photo via Farfetch)

This handsome Tommy Hilfiger watch features a multifunction dial, a calfskin leather strap, and a two-year warranty.

$315 at Farfetch

The James Watch (Photo via Locke & King)

For a limited time, save $50 on "The James" watch from the Canadian brand Locke & King. The watch is available in three styles: silver/cream, copper/midnight blue, and matte black.

$450 $500 at Locke & King

Best men's watches under $1,000

Duckworth Prestex Chronograph Sunburst 42mm (Photo via Farfetch)

The Chronograph series is one of Duckworth Prestex's most famous pieces, featuring both an intricate quartz movement and a sturdy archival-inspired case.

$895 at Farfetch

Issey Miyake White & Black Twelve 365 Watch (Photo via SSENSE)

This Japanese-made Issey Miyake watch is whimsical and unique and will make the perfect gift for yourself or your someone special this holiday season.

$770 at SSENSE

BOSS Hero Chronograph 45mm (Photo via Farfetch)

This exceptionally elegant watch deserves a spot on your timepiece wishlist. Crafted from stainless steel with a link bracelet, the 45mm Hugo Boss watch features a technical chronograph dial with a modern gold-tone case.

$680 at Farfetch

Tissot Carson Premium Powermatic Bracelet Watch 40mm (Photo via Nordstrom)

This elegant Swiss-crafted Tissot watch is designed with a precision automatic movement and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal face.

$875 at Nordstrom

Ingersoll Watches The Shelby Automatic 44mm (Photo via Farfetch)

Give your watch box a much-needed refresh with this elegant "Shelby" watch from Ingersoll Watches. Crafted from stainless steel with a leather strap, the timepiece comes with a lifetime international warranty from the brand.

$516 at Farfetch

